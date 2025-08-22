GEN Scalping Swing Signal X Pivot Trend

GEN Scalping Swing Signal X Pivot Trend

Developer: Gede Egi

Overview

GEN Scalping Swing Signal X Pivot Trend is a multifunctional indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that integrates five different trading strategies into one interactive dashboard. It allows you to monitor signals from multiple analytical approaches simultaneously, suitable for various trading styles ranging from scalping to swing trading.

Features

  • GEN Sniper Entry: Identifies divergence signals using RSI and ATR, with automatic marking for SL and TP levels.
  • SignalBunker: Detects market consolidation and breakout phases using ADX or historical volatility.
  • TriFactaX: Applies the classic 1-2-3 price pattern strategy to confirm trend reversals.
  • Quantum Divergence: Uses Momentum and RSI to detect hidden and classic divergences.
  • TrendPivot Hunter: Focuses on market structure such as Support & Resistance, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Trendlines.
  • Interactive Dashboard: Enables easy and fast management of all indicator modules.

How It Works

  1. GEN Sniper Entry: Uses a combination of RSI and ATR to identify hidden divergence signals and displays buy/sell arrows. SL/TP levels are automatically calculated based on ATR.
  2. SignalBunker: Detects ranging markets or low volatility conditions using ADX or historical volatility calculations, then draws risk/reward zones.
  3. TriFactaX: Identifies 1-2-3 price patterns and projects multiple Take Profit levels based on risk-to-reward ratios.
  4. Quantum Divergence: Analyzes divergence between price and oscillators (Momentum & RSI) for trend continuation or reversal signals.
  5. TrendPivot Hunter: Automatically draws S&R zones from pivots, detects FVG, and creates dynamic trendlines. Adds a "Wick Touch" marker when price touches key zones.

Input Parameters (Main Settings)

Strategy Brief Settings Description
GEN Sniper Entry
  • Divergence: RSI, ATR, signal arrows, automatic SL & TP based on ATR.
  • Filter: Option to enable trend filter using EMA.
SignalBunker
  • Method: Choose between ADX or Volatility detection.
  • Visualization: Draws risk/reward zones.
TriFactaX
  • Pattern: Identifies 1-2-3 pattern.
  • Target: Projects TP1, TP2, TP3 levels based on Risk-to-Reward ratios.
Quantum Divergence
  • Oscillator: Uses Momentum and RSI.
  • Signal: Displays divergence lines, arrows, and risk zones.
  • Flexibility: "Invert Signal Logic" option.
TrendPivot Hunter
  • Market Structure: Draws S&R from pivots, FVG, and trendlines.
  • Notification: Alerts when price touches key zones.

Interactive Dashboard

The built-in dashboard on the chart allows you to:

  • View the ON/OFF status of each indicator module.
  • Enable/disable each feature with one click.
  • Access detailed settings for each strategy.
  • Minimize and move it as needed.


