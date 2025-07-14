GEN SmartZone

INDICATOR: GEN Smart Zone

Developer: gedeegi

General Description

GEN Smart Zone is a MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to automatically identify and visualize strong Support and Resistance (S/R) levels. It analyzes price movements on a higher timeframe to find significant S/R zones and then projects them onto the current chart. Its purpose is to provide traders with clear visual guidance on key areas that can be used for decision-making.

Key Features

  • Automatic S/R Zone Identification: The indicator independently searches for significant S/R levels based on pivot points from a **Higher Time Frame**.
  • Dynamic S/R Zones: The S/R zones found are displayed as rectangular areas, not just horizontal lines, which more accurately represent price ranges where market reactions often occur.
  • Conditional Visualization: The S/R zones change color depending on the current price position:
    • If the price is below the zone, it's colored as Resistance.
    • If the price is above the zone, it's colored as Support.
    • If the price is inside the zone, it's colored as "In Channel".
  • Information Table (Dashboard): It includes a table that summarizes the most relevant S/R levels. This table shows the high and low prices of the S/R zones, their status, and a **Strength** metric indicating how robust the level is based on price history.
  • Comprehensive Notification System: The indicator can send notifications via desktop Pop-up alerts and Mobile Push notifications when the price breaks through a Support or Resistance level.
  • Flexible Settings: Users can customize various parameters, such as the timeframe used for calculation, the pivot point search period, the maximum number of S/R zones to display, and other visual settings.

Input Parameters

  • TF (Higher Time Frame): The timeframe used to search for strong S/R points.
  • PivotPeriod : The number of bars to the left and right required to identify a valid pivot point.
  • LoopbackPeriod : The number of historical bars considered in the calculation.
  • ChannelWidthPct : The maximum allowed width percentage for an S/R zone.
  • MinStrength : The minimum strength an S/R level must have to be displayed.
  • MaxNumSR : The maximum number of strongest S/R zones to display.
  • ShowSRFit : When enabled, only S/R zones within the visible chart range will be displayed.
  • ShowTable : Shows or hides the S/R summary table.
  • EnablePopupAlert : Enables or disables pop-up notifications.
  • EnableMobileNotification : Enables or disables mobile push notifications.
  • Table Position & Color Settings: Options to adjust the table's position and the colors of the zones.

Signal Logic

This indicator does not generate direct entry signals but serves as an analysis and confirmation tool.

  • Zone Identification: It first takes price data from the specified **Higher Time Frame** and then searches for pivot points (swing highs and swing lows).
  • Zone Grouping: Nearby pivot points are grouped into a single, dynamic S/R zone.
  • Strength Calculation: A zone's strength is calculated based on how often pivot points have formed in that area and how many times the price has touched the area in the past.
  • Breakout Notifications: A notification is sent when the current price breaks through the upper (Resistance) or lower (Support) boundary of an S/R zone.

Usage

  • Trend Filter: Use the S/R zones as a filter for the trend. For example, if the price is above a strong S/R zone, you can prioritize long trade setups.
  • Stop Loss & Take Profit Placement: S/R zones can be used as reference areas for placing stop losses (outside the zone) or take profit targets (near the next S/R zone).
  • Entry Confirmation: Look for additional confirmation when the price approaches or breaks an S/R zone. For instance, if the price bounces off a strong Support zone, it could be a valid long entry signal.
  • Multi-timeframe Analysis: By choosing an appropriate **Higher Time Frame**, you can get a cleaner picture of key levels, regardless of market noise on lower timeframes.
Prodotti consigliati
Fractal Support Resistance Champion Pro MT5
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
Indicatori
Tittle : Fractal Support Resistance Champion Pro MT5 Professional Zones indicator with adaptive logic for Forex, Indices or Crypto. Designed to capture high-probability trades while avoiding noise.   Fractal Support Resistance Champion Pro MT5 Works on   Forex + Indices + Crypto Adaptive logic (rare on MQL5) Non-repainting, historical signals Clean, understandable, professional, not Noise Multi-Timeframe RECOMMENDED DEFAULT SETTINGS: Forex →   Any timeframe from M15+ Indices →  
Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicatori
Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
Binary Option KBO
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicatori
Alright. This indicator works on MT5 and mt4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy.  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? candle 1 minute  expire 1 minute if you need any help. please feel free to message me, thank you
Limitless MT5
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicatori
Limitless MT5 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT5 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT5? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
Seconds Charts
Aleksandr Goryachev
Indicatori
Micro  ******************* Секундные графики MT5 ********************** Более точного инструмента для входа в сделку вы не найдёте. Входные параметры: Timeframe, sek - период построения графика, секунды Displayed bars - отображаемые бары Step of price levels, pp, 0-off - шаг отрисовки ценовых уровней, пункты Scale points per bar, 0-off - масштаб в пунктах на бар Show lines - отображение текущих уровней Show comment - отображение комментария Standard color scheme - стандартная цветовая сх
Salinuis
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicatori
Salinui - Arrow trend indicator, without delay and redrawing, is used by traders in trend strategies in trading in financial markets (Forex, CFD, binary options). The indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on complex mathematical calculations. One of the biggest challenges traders face is finding the right trading system for them. This indicator is designed to detect trends in price movement and allows you to quickly determine not only the direction of the trend, but
BOA Boil Signals Indicator
Eugene Kendrick
Indicatori
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BOIL Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and heard audi
Shark Binary Option MT5
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
Binary Options Trading Tool An excellent and reliable assistant in achieving your goals, this tool requires no additional filters as it already possesses everything necessary for success in the market. It is displayed as candles below the chart, providing clear signals for trading binary options. Key Feature: Candle Color Change Signal : Signals are generated based on the color change of the candle at its opening. Expiry Time : Expiry is set at 2 minutes or 2 candles, depending on the timeframe
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Indicatori
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Prop Firm Killer EA
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
Experts
Prop Firm Killer EA - Trend Validation & Risk Control   Prop Firm Killer EA is a powerful Expert Advisor designed specifically for traders looking to maximize performance in prop firm accounts. By combining advanced risk management, trend validation, and session-based trading control, it optimizes every trade while protecting your capital. Key Features Account Management: Track account balance, monitor high-impact events, and control trade panel visibility directly on your chart. Advanced Risk
Liquidity Oscillator
Paolo Scopazzo
3 (2)
Indicatori
A powerful oscillator that provide Buy and Sell signals by calculating the investor liquidity. The more liquidity the more buy possibilities. The less liquidity the more sell possibilities. Please download the demo and run a backtest! HOW IT WORKS: The oscillator will put buy and sell arrow on the chart in runtime only . Top value is 95 to 100 -> Investors are ready to buy and you should follow. Bottom value is 5 to 0 -> Investors are ready to sell and you should follow. Alert + sound will appe
Airplanes Trends
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
Airplane   Trend   entry points should be used as potential market reversal points. The indicator works using the cyclic-wave dependence function. Thus, all entry points will be optimal points where the movement changes. The simplest way to use the indicator is to open a trade in the direction of an existing trend. The best result is obtained by combining the indicator with fundamental news, it can act as a news filter, that is, it can show how the market reacts to this or that news. The defa
Seasonal decomposion Kinvest
Jiri Kafka
Indicatori
L' Indicatore di Decomposizione Stagionale per MQL5 è uno strumento potente progettato per aiutare i trader a identificare e analizzare le tendenze sottostanti e i pattern stagionali all'interno dei dati delle serie temporali finanziarie. Decomponendo i movimenti di prezzo nei loro componenti principali, questo indicatore fornisce un quadro più chiaro delle dinamiche di mercato, consentendo decisioni di trading più informate. Caratteristiche Principali: Linea di Tendenza: Visualizza chiaramente
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Indicatori
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicatori
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
King Binary Forex Dashboard
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicatori
Hello There, Today I want to show you my new researchable fore BUY SELL indicator, it work all asset, and also work Derive Volatility asset! it work all time frame, but i recommend start 5 minute to H1 when you receive a signal just take trade and stay wait for your take profit asset All Major Pair And minor IT WORK ALSO XAUUSD Fantastic results,  for more info,,, message us thank you   
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicatori
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
WAPV Box Effort x Result
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicatori
RISULTATO WA_PV_BOX_EFFORT X per MT5 Il WAPV Box Effort x Result Indicator fa parte del gruppo Package Indicators (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market). L'indicatore WAPV Box Effort x Result Indicator per MT5 ti aiuta a leggere il prezzo e il volume. La sua lettura consiste nell'assistere nell'identificazione dello sforzo x risultato in onde create dal grafico. L'indicatore WAPV Box Effort x Result Indicator per MT5 quando la casella è verde significa che il volume è a favore della domanda e quando la c
SmartTape
Rafil Nurmukhametov
Indicatori
Smart Tape - это индикатор ленты всех сделок с возможностью агрегации по цене и времени и фильтрацией по величине объема, включает в себя два отключаемых варианта отображения. Вариант 1: перемещаемое окно по графику со списком сделок (Time Sales).  Список обновляется сверху вниз и не имеет возможности просмотра истории. Количество отображаемых строк                   выбирается пользователем. Порядок отображения в строке: время с точностью до миллисекунд,  тип сделки (B - покупка или S - продажа
GorMaster Pro
Manuel Damian Ortiz Fernandez
Indicatori
GorMaster_Pro — Sesgo confiable, noticias y técnica en una sola pantalla Visión GorMaster_Pro es una herramienta indispensable para cualquier tipo de trader (scalper, intradía o swing) porque combina información fundamental y técnica para darte una lectura fiel y accionable del mercado. En una sola vista verás: sesgo direccional BUY/SELL/RANGO , ventanas de noticias en tiempo real que congelan la operativa, métricas técnicas clave (ATR_Z, RangeRatio, ADX, SpreadZ), sesiones y alertas . Todo org
Long Short Cointegration Analyzer
Rafael Gazzinelli
Indicatori
Long&Short Cointegration Analyzer An advanced tool for traders looking to profit from cointegration. Analyzes any asset pair for Long&Short strategies. What does the Long&Short Cointegration Analyzer do? Identifies cointegrated pairs that revert to the mean, ideal for profitable trades. Provides a detailed panel with statistical data for confident decisions. Works with any currency pair, on any timeframe. Find buying and selling opportunities based on cointegration. Minimize risks with a relia
Fib Auto Trendline
Nhlanhla Brilliant Mashavha
Indicatori
INTRODUCTION The  Fib Autotrendline   is a basic tool that analysts use to find out when a security's trend is reversing. By determining the   support and resistance areas , it helps to identify significant changes in price while filtering out short-term fluctuations, thus eliminating the noise of everyday market conditions. It is an excellent tool for any trader who follows indicators that use   swing highs  and   swing lows . How to Use the fib Auto Trendline Indicator The Fib Auto Trendline
Bollingerpro
Marouane Benhmidane
Experts
BollingerPro - Your Complete Solution for Leveraging Bollinger Bands and Volume BollingerPro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to capitalize on Bollinger Bands, volume, and ATR (Average True Range). This robot is ideal for traders looking to use an automated strategy based on reversal signals, incorporating proven technical indicators to maximize potential gains while controlling risk. Key Data Utilized: Bollinger Bands : to identify dynamic support and resista
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicatori
Descrizione generale Questo indicatore è una versione avanzata del classico Donchian Channel , arricchita con funzioni operative per il trading reale. Oltre alle tre linee tipiche (massimo, minimo e linea centrale), il sistema rileva i breakout e li segnala graficamente con frecce sul grafico, mostrando solo la linea opposta alla direzione del trend per semplificare la lettura. L’indicatore include: Segnali visivi : frecce colorate al breakout Notifiche automatiche : popup, push e email Filtro R
FREE
Pattern Head and Shoulders
Suleiman Alhawamdah
Indicatori
Prezzo di benvenuto: 35 $ Il modello   Testa e Spalle   è ideale per i trader che cercano un riconoscimento affidabile dei modelli, includendo formazioni rialziste e ribassiste di Testa e Spalle, con livelli di Fibonacci integrati, rilevamento della rottura del neckline e tecniche di previsione anticipata. Uno strumento MT5 potente per chi apprezza l'analisi tecnica e la precisione nell'identificare strutture grafiche e inversioni di tendenza. Metodi di Rilevamento Doppio Metodo 1 - Rilevamento
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicatori
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Key Candlepatterns
Raphael Lorenz Baumgartner
Indicatori
Key Candlepatterns Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Custom Indicator Display: Chart Window (Candlestick Overlay) Functions: Detects and color-codes specific candlestick patterns based on candle shape, relative position, and ATR filters. Candles receive distinct colors depending on type (e.g. inside bar, outside bar, engulfing, hammer, shooting star, etc.). Visual patterns can help traders identify where buyers or sellers are likely active . Turning points (e.g., hammer followed by confirmation) are
JAJ Binary Pro
Jamaine C Walkin
Indicatori
JAJ Binary Pro is a precision-driven binary options strategy created by Jamaine Walkin , a full-time trader and investor. Designed for adaptability in Forex and OTC markets , it focuses on high-probability trade setups and disciplined risk management. Optimised for Pocket Option & MT5 , it reflects Jamaine’s structured approach to trading Options, ensuring consistency and confidence in execution. Always use Proper Risk Management when trading.
Volume Waves
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Indicatori
One of the best tools for analyzing volume, Weis Wave was devised by David Weis to facilitate reading the directional flow. For the disciples of the Wyckoff method, this means an evolution, facilitating a predictive reading of the market, always looking for Accumulation and Distribution zones for traded assets. For better understanding, in this indicator we try to cover every reading of EFFORT (traded volume) versus RESULT (price change). Thus, you can apply the indicator on the chart twice to
BOA Burn Signals Indicator
Eugene Kendrick
Indicatori
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BURN Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: MACD & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and hear
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicatori
Se acquisti questo indicatore, riceverai il mio Trade Manager Professionale + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Innanzitutto è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è un indicatore Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing e Non-Lagging, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Corso online, manuale e download di preset. Il "Sistema di Trading Smart Trend MT5" è una soluzione completa pensata sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti. Combina oltre 10 indicat
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicatori
Power Candles – Segnali di ingresso basati sulla forza per tutti i mercati Power Candles porta l’analisi di forza collaudata di Stein Investments direttamente sul grafico dei prezzi. Invece di reagire solo al prezzo, ogni candela viene colorata in base alla reale forza di mercato, consentendo di identificare immediatamente accumuli di momentum, accelerazioni della forza e transizioni di trend pulite. Un’unica logica per tutti i mercati Power Candles funziona automaticamente su tutti i simboli di
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (77)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (34)
Indicatori
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato sulla base degli Smart Money Concepts (SMC). È progettato per aiutare i trader ad analizzare la struttura del mercato in modo sistematico e ottenere una visione più chiara della direzione generale del mercato. Il sistema analizza automaticamente i Punti di Inversione, le Zone Chiave e la Market Structure su più timeframe, mostrando Point of Interest (POI), segnali No Repaint e Auto Fibonacci
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (6)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo indicatore di trading non è repaint, non è ridisegno e non presenta ritardi, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Manuale utente: impostazioni, input e strategia. L'Analista Atomico è un indicatore di azione del prezzo PA che utilizza la forza e il momentum del prezzo per trovare un miglior vantaggio sul mercato. Dotato di filtri avanzati che aiutano a rimuovere rumori e segnali falsi, e aumentare il pote
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicatori
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema di Trading dell'Oro (XAU/USD) su MetaTrader 5 Per il trader serio: Approcciate il trading sull'Oro con una metodologia strutturata e basata sui dati che combina molteplici fattori di analisi di mercato. Questo strumento è stato creato per supportare la vostra analisi del trading sull'Oro. Opportunità di Prezzo Limitata Questa è un'occasione per possedere Gold Sniper Scalper Pro prima che il prezzo aumenti. Il prezzo del prodotto aumenterà di $50 dopo ogni 10 ac
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. Trend Screener è un indicatore di tendenza che segue un indicatore efficiente che fornisce segnali di tendenza a freccia con punti nel gra
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicatori
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisione intelligente dello stop-loss direttamente sul grafico Panoramica Smart Stop Indicator è la soluzione ideale per i trader che desiderano posizionare il loro stop-loss in modo chiaro e metodico, senza dover indovinare o affidarsi all’intuizione. Questo strumento combina la logica classica del price action (massimi e minimi strutturali) con un moderno riconoscimento dei breakout per identificare il prossimo livello di stop realmente logico. In trend, in range o i
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicatori
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicatori
FX Levels: Supporti e Resistenze di Precisione Eccezionale per Tutti i Mercati Panoramica Rapida Cercate un modo affidabile per individuare livelli di supporto e resistenza in ogni mercato—coppie di valute, indici, azioni o materie prime? FX Levels fonde il metodo tradizionale “Lighthouse” con un approccio dinamico all’avanguardia, offrendo una precisione quasi universale. Basato sulla nostra esperienza reale con i broker e su aggiornamenti automatici giornalieri più quelli in tempo reale, FX
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicatori
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicatori
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicatori
IX Power: Scopri approfondimenti di mercato per indici, materie prime, criptovalute e forex Panoramica IX Power è uno strumento versatile progettato per analizzare la forza di indici, materie prime, criptovalute e simboli forex. Mentre FX Power offre la massima precisione per le coppie di valute utilizzando i dati di tutte le coppie disponibili, IX Power si concentra esclusivamente sui dati di mercato del simbolo sottostante. Questo rende IX Power una scelta eccellente per mercati non correlat
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicatori
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicatori
Ecco   Quantum TrendPulse   , lo strumento di trading definitivo che combina la potenza di   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stocastico   in un unico indicatore completo per massimizzare il tuo potenziale di trading. Progettato per i trader che cercano precisione ed efficienza, questo indicatore ti aiuta a identificare con sicurezza le tendenze di mercato, i cambiamenti di momentum e i punti di entrata e uscita ottimali. Caratteristiche principali: Integrazione SuperTrend:   segui facilmente l'andame
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicatori
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
Indicatori
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicatori
Meravith Auto è una versione automatizzata del sistema di trading Meravith. L'indicatore è composto da una linea di tendenza che cambia colore. Quando è rialzista è verde, quando è ribassista è rossa. Questa è la linea di supporto del trend. Una linea di liquidità, dove il volume rialzista è uguale al volume ribassista. Una linea di deviazione rialzista tripla. Una linea di deviazione ribassista tripla. Punti viola e blu che indicano un volume elevato. Il punto viola indica un volume maggiore di
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo Strumento di Trading è un Indicatore Non-Ridipingente, Non-Ridisegnante e Non-Laggante, il che lo rende ideale per il trading professionale. Corso online, manuale utente e demo. L'Indicatore Smart Price Action Concepts è uno strumento molto potente sia per i nuovi che per i trader esperti. Racchiude più di 20 utili indicatori in uno solo, combinando idee di trading avanzate come l'Analisi del Trader del Circolo Interno e le Strategie di Tradin
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicatori
Nuova generazione di zone di domanda e offerta automatizzate. Algoritmo nuovo e innovativo che funziona su qualsiasi grafico. Tutte le zone vengono create dinamicamente in base all'azione dei prezzi del mercato. DUE TIPI DI AVVISI --> 1) QUANDO IL PREZZO RAGGIUNGE UNA ZONA 2) QUANDO SI FORMA UNA NUOVA ZONA Non ottieni un altro indicatore inutile. Ottieni una strategia di trading completa con risultati comprovati.     Nuove caratteristiche:     Avvisi quando il prezzo raggiunge la zona di
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicatori
L’indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows fornisce un segnale di ingresso fondamentale nel mercato rilevando uno specifico pattern di breakout. L’indicatore analizza costantemente il grafico per individuare un momentum stabile in una direzione e fornisce un segnale preciso subito prima del movimento principale. Ottieni lo scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe da qui - Scanner per ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Caratteristiche principali I livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit sono forniti automaticamente dall’
Trend Flow PRO
Aliaksandr Alferchyk
Indicatori
TREND FLOW PRO aiuta a identificare i punti in cui il mercato cambia realmente direzione. L’indicatore evidenzia le inversioni di trend e le aree in cui i principali partecipanti al mercato rientrano. I segni BOS sul grafico rappresentano veri cambi di trend e livelli chiave dei timeframe superiori. I dati dell’indicatore non vengono ridisegnati e rimangono sul grafico dopo la chiusura di ogni candela. Elementi principali dell’indicatore: BOS FLOW – onde di trend e veri cambi di trend. Rappresen
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (3)
Indicatori
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 è un indicatore per MetaTrader 5 che automatizza l’analisi della struttura di mercato e dei concetti ICT / Smart Money . Non apre posizioni e non gestisce ordini: è uno strumento di analisi visiva , non un robot di trading automatizzato. Cosa mostra l’indicatore L’indicatore scansiona il grafico e mette in evidenza le seguenti informazioni : Struttura di mercato : swing principali, HH, HL, LH, LL Rotture di st
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Altri dall’autore
EMA high level indicatorMT5
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicatori
INDICATOR GEN (EMA HIGH LEVEL)   Developer: eggii77 General Description GEN EMA High Level Ultimate is a sophisticated hybrid trading system for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that combines the speed of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) with the reliability of a volatility-based trend filter ( SuperTrend ). This indicator is designed to filter out market "noise" by utilizing a multi-confirmation algorithm: Primary Trend (EMA), Trend Guard (SuperTrend), Momentum (RSI), and Trend Strength (ADX). Its stand
FREE
Supertrend IndicatorMT5
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicatori
SUPERTREND INDICATOR MT5   Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN SmartTrend Signal is a comprehensive technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), focused on trend identification and automated risk management. It utilizes a refined SuperTrend -based algorithm powered by the Average True Range (ATR) to determine the primary trend direction. What sets this indicator apart is its integrated trade management features displayed directly on the chart, including visual placement of Stop Loss (SL)
FREE
GEN ChronoBox
Gede Egi Narditya
Experts
EA GEN ChronoBox is a powerful automated trading solution, specifically crafted for traders who favor a breakout strategy. This EA works tirelessly to scan the market, identifying potential moments where the price is ready to make a major move, and executes trades for you. It is perfectly suited for capturing the market momentum that often follows periods of consolidation, giving you an edge without having to constantly monitor the charts. Key Features Core Breakout Strategy: Powered by a teste
FREE
GEN Target Trend Signal
Gede Egi Narditya
1 (1)
Indicatori
INDICATOR: GEN TARGET TREND Signal Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN TARGET TREND Signal is an advanced trend-following indicator, designed to identify potential trading signals and provide comprehensive target visualization. This indicator uses a combination of Simple Moving Average (SMA) and Average True Range (ATR) to detect trend changes, then generates clear BUY or SELL signals. This system enhances the trading experience with powerful visualization features, including a real-time
GEN Support and Resistance Pivot Pro
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicatori
INDICATOR: GEN Support and Resistance Pro Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Support and Resistance Pro is a technical indicator for MetaTrader that automatically identifies support and resistance (S&R) levels using price pivot logic. It supports multi-timeframe analysis and includes a trend momentum detection system that helps traders understand current market bias with additional visual and alert tools. Main Features Automatic S&R Detection: Identifies key support and resistance levels
GEN TurboTrend Signals
Gede Egi Narditya
3 (1)
Indicatori
FULL VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145203?source=Site https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN TurboTrend Signals is an adaptive volatility-based trend indicator designed to help traders identify dominant trend directions, key momentum transition points, and projected profit-taking zones in a visual and intuitive manner. The indicator utilizes a temporally-weighted moving average combined with statistical dispersion via standard deviation to construct a dynamic volati
FREE
GEN Trend Sniper
Gede Egi Narditya
Experts
GEN Trend Sniper is an Expert Advisor designed to identify potential trend beginnings or price reversals. Its core strategy is based on a volatility channel constructed from a combination of a Moving Average and Standard Deviation. The EA features a unique position management system, including two types of Take Profit (Fixed and Dynamic) and a reversal logic to adapt to market changes. How Does It Work? Entry Signal: The EA determines the trend direction based on the closing price's position rel
FREE
GEN Hydra EA
Gede Egi Narditya
5 (2)
Experts
GEN Hydra EA Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Hydra EA is a fully-automated Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its core logic is based on a multi-indicator confirmation system. The EA utilizes a pool of over 30 standard technical indicators available in MT5. It operates on a "voting" principle, where each active indicator provides a bullish or bearish signal. A trade is initiated only when the number of concurrent signals reaches a user-defined threshold. This method is designed to f
FREE
GEN TriFactaX
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicatori
INDICATOR: GEN TriFactaX Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN TriFactaX is a technical indicator designed to automatically identify and visualize the 1-2-3 Pattern or price reversal pattern. This pattern is a classic price action formation frequently used by traders to detect potential trend reversals. This indicator not only displays the 1-2-3 pattern on the chart but also automatically identifies the breakout signal from the critical level (point 2) and projects Entry, Stop Loss (SL), a
GEN TrendPivot Hunter
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicatori
GEN TrendPivot Hunter Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN TrendPivot Hunter is a multifunctional indicator for MetaTrader 5. It combines Pivot-based Support & Resistance, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Trendlines into one analytical tool. The indicator helps visualize possible price reaction areas and market structures directly on the chart. All drawing styles, alerts, and notifications can be customized through the input parameters. The tool does not generate trading signals automatically; it is inte
GEN Mjolnir Edge
Gede Egi Narditya
Experts
GEN Mjolnir Edge Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Mjolnir Edge is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed for a breakout strategy. This EA intelligently identifies periods of market consolidation (sideways movement) using a combination of the Moving Average and ATR indicators. Once a consolidation zone is detected and confirmed, the EA automatically places pending orders (a Buy Stop and a Sell Stop) to capture the strong price movement when the market breaks out of this consolidation p
FREE
GEN Scalping Swing Signal X Pivot Trend
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicatori
GEN Scalping Swing Signal X Pivot Trend Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Scalping Swing Signal X Pivot Trend is a multifunctional indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that integrates five different trading strategies into one interactive dashboard. It allows you to monitor signals from multiple analytical approaches simultaneously, suitable for various trading styles ranging from scalping to swing trading. Features GEN Sniper Entry: Identifies divergence signals using RSI and ATR, with automatic ma
GEN Shadow Moon
Gede Egi Narditya
Experts
GEN Shadow Moon Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Shadow Moon is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that explores the potential correlation between the lunar cycle and market movements. This EA is designed to automate the trading process by using four types of triggers based on the Moon's phases, complemented by sophisticated risk management and a trailing stop feature. Features Lunar Cycle-Based Strategy: Identifies trading signals based on "New Moon" or "Full Moon" events.
FREE
GEN Core X
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicatori
GEN Core X Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Core X is an advanced multifunctional indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that acts as an all-in-one control hub for multiple technical analysis strategies. Designed with an interactive on-chart dashboard, this indicator combines four main analytical tools that can be independently enabled, disabled, and configured. This allows traders to monitor a wide range of market signals, from market structure analysis to complex divergence signals, all from one pl
GEN Core X EA
Gede Egi Narditya
5 (1)
Experts
GEN Core X – Adaptive & Safe Gold Trading Robot Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M10 & M15 Timeframes GEN Core X is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 10-minute (M10) and 15-minute (M15) timeframes. This EA uses a breakout strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid. Important: For optimal performance, use an account with low spreads. Key Features Safe & Stabl
GEN Vextrum
Gede Egi Narditya
Experts
GEN VEXTRUM EA – First Release! As a token of appreciation for early users, GEN VEXTRUM EA is launched at a special price of only $39 for the first 3 buyers only! Not only that – the first 5 buyers will also receive 1 premium indicator file for FREE – GEN RSI Hunter to enhance your trading strategy. After the initial 5 copies are sold, the price will increase to $69 . Don’t miss this rare opportunity! GEN VEXTRUM EA | Adaptive Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor GEN VEXTRUM EA represents a new genera
Trend Line GEN
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicatori
INDICATOR: Trend Line GEN INDICATOR: Trend Line GEN Developer: gedeegi General Description Trend Line GEN adalah indikator yang secara otomatis menggambar trendline berdasarkan titik-titik swing penting (highs dan lows) pada chart. Garis-garis ini berfungsi sebagai support dan resistance dinamis untuk membantu pengambilan keputusan trading. Key Features Automatic Swing Detection: Mengidentifikasi pivot high dan pivot low secara otomatis. Flexible Slope Calculation: Pilihan metode perhitungan ke
FREE
Tribox Signal GEN
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicatori
INDICATOR: TRIBOX SIGNAL GEN Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN TRIBOX SIGNAL is a technical indicator designed to automatically identify and visualize the 1-2-3 Pattern or price reversal pattern. This pattern is a classic price action formation frequently used by traders to detect potential trend reversals. This indicator not only displays the 1-2-3 pattern on the chart but also automatically identifies the breakout signal from the critical level (point 2) and projects Entry, Stop Loss
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione