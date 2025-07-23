GEN Support and Resistance Pivot Pro
- Indicatori
- Gede Egi Narditya
- Versione: 1.2
- Aggiornato: 4 agosto 2025
- Attivazioni: 20
INDICATOR: GEN Support and Resistance Pro
Developer: gedeegi
General Description
GEN Support and Resistance Pro is a technical indicator for MetaTrader that automatically identifies support and resistance (S&R) levels using price pivot logic. It supports multi-timeframe analysis and includes a trend momentum detection system that helps traders understand current market bias with additional visual and alert tools.
Main Features
- Automatic S&R Detection: Identifies key support and resistance levels based on pivot highs and lows.
- Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Support: Allows overlaying higher timeframe S&R levels on the current chart.
- Dual S&R System: Displays two independent sets of S&R lines with different pivot parameters.
- Trend Detection with Candlestick Coloring: Highlights bullish, bearish, or neutral momentum using a moving average crossover method.
- Visual Trend Signals: Option to display directional arrows on trend reversal.
- Information Panel: Displays a customizable table summarizing current S&R levels, price ranges, and level strength.
- Alert System: Sends optional notifications via mobile push or email when trend signals appear.
Input Parameters Overview
- Support & Resistance Settings: Configure pivot period and number of visible levels.
- Multi-Timeframe Options: Choose a higher timeframe and pivot period to display stronger S&R levels.
- Trend Detection: Customize the moving average length and signal display (arrows and line).
- Info Table: Enable/disable and adjust the position of the summary table.
- Notifications: Enable alerts for new trend signals via push or email.
Technical Logic
- Support and Resistance: Based on pivot points where a price high/low is surrounded by a set number of lower/higher bars.
- Trend Momentum: Determined by a crossover between two moving averages (WMA/HMA) of different periods.
How to Use
- Identify Key Levels: Use S&R zones to mark potential entry/exit points.
- Confirm Trend: Follow candlestick color cues to assess bullish or bearish momentum.
- Risk Planning: Combine S&R level strength with price positioning to evaluate trade setups.
Notes
- All parameter names, messages, and visuals are in English.
- This indicator does not use DLLs, WebRequests, or third-party licensing systems.
- No links or external resources are included.