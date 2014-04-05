Kiobi

KIOBI VISION

KIOBI VISION is a multi-factor analysis indicator designed for professional traders who want a clear and structured view of the market across multiple time frames.

Objective

The indicator offers a unique summary table that combines several technical tools (RSI, MACD, Stochastics, Vortex, Momentum, PSAR, DMI, MFI, Fisher, and general trend) to provide reliable and quick-to-interpret buy and sell signals.

Key Features
  • Multi-timeframe analysis (M1 → MN): a consolidated view of the market trend across all time frames.
  • Combination of 9 major indicators to confirm the strength of a signal (BUY / SELL / NEUTRAL).
  • Clear overall signal: the indicator automatically calculates the consensus and displays the final decision (BUY or SELL).
  • Seamless chart integration: intuitive reading directly on the chart, with distinctive colors for each signal.
  • Time saving: Allows the trader to avoid manually checking each indicator and timeframe.

Benefits for the trader
  • Aids rapid decision-making in intraday or swing trading.
  • Enables better discipline and avoids emotionally-driven entries.
  • Offers multi-factor confirmation that increases signal reliability.
  • Compatible with all trading strategies (trend, counter-trend, scalping, swing).

Importance for professionals
In a volatile market environment (such as gold, indices, or cryptocurrencies), having a clear, multi-level view is essential. KIOBI VISION acts as a true trading dashboard, providing professionals with:

  • a rapid and centralized reading of the market,
  • a reduction in the risks associated with false signals,
  • a reliable tool to strengthen the consistency and performance of their strategy.










Prodotti consigliati
FFXMV Forex Dashboard Indicator MT5
Opengates Success International
Indicatori
FULL FOREX MARKET VIEW Indicatore Dashboard MT5 Questo è un indicatore personalizzato creato per la piattaforma MT5, progettato per offrire ai trader una visione completa di ciò che accade sul mercato. Utilizza dati in tempo reale per analizzare il mercato e mostra tutte le informazioni necessarie per fare trading con successo. INSTALLAZIONE: Prima di collegare questo indicatore al grafico, vai nel pannello “Osservazione del Mercato” di MT5 e NASCONDI tutte le coppie di valute che non ti servono
Gann Box MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Indicatori
L'indicatore Gann Box è uno strumento potente e versatile progettato per aiutare i trader a identificare e sfruttare i livelli chiave del mercato. Questo indicatore consente di disegnare un rettangolo sul grafico, che viene automaticamente suddiviso in più zone con livelli strategici 0, 0.25, 0.50, 0.75, 1 . Quando il prezzo tocca uno di questi livelli, si attivano degli avvisi, offrendo così un aiuto prezioso per le decisioni di trading. Sapete immediatamente come si sta evolvendo il mercato ri
Price Spectrum
Yuriy Ponyatov
Indicatori
The Price Spectrum indicator reveals opportunities for detailed market analysis. Advantages: Market Volume Profile Creation : The indicator assists in analyzing the dynamics of trading volumes in the market. This allows traders to identify crucial support and resistance levels, as well as determine market structure. Filtering Insignificant Volumes : Using the indicator helps filter out insignificant volumes, enabling traders to focus on more significant market movements. Flexible Configuration S
G Channel Indicator
Dinh Hoan Luu
Indicatori
G Channels – Efficient Adaptive Channel Indicator Introduction Channel indicators are widely used in technical analysis, offering valuable insights into price movements, trend identification, and volatility. Most channel-based indicators, such as Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels, rely on a central tendency estimator (e.g., a moving average) combined with a volatility component to define upper and lower bands. The G Channels indicator takes this concept further by leveraging a highly efficie
Trend Strength Visualizer
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicatori
Trend Strength Visualizer A Simple Tool for Trend Analysis This indicator helps you quickly assess the strength of market trends using fast and slow moving averages. It’s designed to give you a clear visual representation of the trend, so you can make better trading decisions. ~Displays: Green Line : Strong uptrend (potential buying opportunities). Red Line : Strong downtrend (potential selling opportunities). ~Values That Can Be Changed: Fast MA period. Slow MA period. Line color for uptrend an
Trade Results By Magic Number
Abd Al Mouhemen Mo Haj Madoun
Indicatori
Do Youe use Multi Epert Advisor? You need this Indicator ... TradeResultsByMagic Overview This indicator creates a detailed trading report in a separate window, displaying performance metrics for trades grouped by magic numbers across multiple symbols. It shows various metrics including deal counts, lot sizes, prices, profits, win rates, and exposure percentages. Key Features Tracks multiple magic numbers (up to 1024) Supports multiple symbols per magic number (up to 100 per magic) Displays cus
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experts
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Ürün açıklaması Genel bakış VIX Momentum Pro, VIX75 Sentetik Endeksleri için özel olarak tasarlanmış sofistike bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Algoritma, sentetik volatilite piyasasında yüksek olasılıklı ticaret fırsatlarını tanımlamak için özel momentum tespit teknikleri ile birleştirilmiş gelişmiş çoklu zaman dilimi analizi kullanır. Ticaret stratejisi Expert Advisor, birden fazla zaman diliminde fiyat hareketlerini analiz eden kapsamlı momentum tabanlı bir yaklaşımla
Trend Teller
Ian Nganga Comba
Indicatori
Trend Teller è uno strumento dashboard potente e intuitivo, progettato per offrirti una panoramica completa della tendenza del mercato su tutte le principali coppie di valute e su tutti i timeframe — da M1 a MN1. Creato da trader per trader, questo strumento elimina le congetture dall'analisi del trend e ti aiuta a rimanere allineato con la direzione generale del mercato. Molti trader principianti faticano a identificare la direzione del mercato — e, sorprendentemente, anche i trader esperti a v
RSI Pro Basic
VALU VENTURES LTD
Indicatori
The ONLY RSI Indicator You'll Ever Need - Works with ANY Broker, ANY Symbol! Finally, an RSI indicator that automatically adapts to YOUR broker's symbol naming conventions!   Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Bitcoin, or Stock Indices - this universal indicator detects and monitors related symbols automatically. KEY FEATURES & BENEFITS UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY Auto-Detects Broker Patterns : Works with ANY broker suffix (.m, .pro, .raw, etc.) All Asset Classes : Forex, Metals (Gold/Silver), Crypto,
FREE
Trade Utility Pro
Sovannara Voan
4.36 (58)
Utilità
Trade Utility Pro is a bot utility designed to help you manage trades more easily, quickly, and accurately. This utility features a control panel interface and supports MetaTrader 5 exclusively. This utility does not link to any account information or external sources, ensuring safety. Main Features: Open Trade Support: Lot size calculation Fixed Lot: Custom input lot required Money Risk Lot: Automatically calculated based on stop loss and money risk Account % Risk Lot: Automatically calculated
FREE
Trend Vision
Abderrahmane Benali
Indicatori
Important Reminder: If you find this tool helpful ,   please support the work by leaving a comment or rating . Avoid using it without showing support. Your feedback motivates further development! Trend Vision -   SuperTrend PRO   Take your trading to the next level with a powerful upgrade to one of the market’s most trusted trend-following indicators! SuperTrend PRO has been optimized to deliver precise signals based on the strength of the ATR, with smart alerts sent instantly to your phone wh
Volume and Doji Strategy
Onyekachi Franklin Agbo
Experts
The "Visa + Doji Strategy EA" is a concept in automated trading that combines the principles of Visa and Doji candlestick patterns in its algorithm. Here's a detailed description: Visa Component**: This part of the strategy utilizes an analogy to the Visa payment system, symbolizing fast, reliable, and global transactions. In trading terms, it represents swift entry and exit points in the market, identifying opportunities with high potential and minimal delay. The Visa component may use indicat
Quant Ladder Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Ladder Quant EA - Multi-Session Expert Advisor The Ladder Quant EA is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to optimize forex trading across major market sessions. It integrates multiple strategies, including breakout, reversal, and range-bound trading, into a robust system. Tailored for major currency pairs, it combines sophisticated risk management with customizable settings. Professional Multi-Session Forex Trading Robot Version:   1.06 - Enhanced Edition Category:   Expert A
FREE
RFX5 Forex Strength Meter
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
5 (1)
Indicatori
RFX Forex Strength Meter is a powerful tool to trade 8 major currencies in the Forex market, U.S. Dollar ( USD ) European Euro ( EUR ) British Pound ( GBP ) Swiss Franc ( CHF ) Japanese Yen ( JPY ) Australian Dollar ( AUD ) Canadian Dollar ( CAD ) New Zealand Dollar ( NZD ) The indicator calculates the strength of each major currency using a unique and accurate formula starting at the beginning of each trading day of your broker. Any trading strategy in the Forex market can be greatly improved b
Ict and Smc PriceAction toolkit
Bukola Omolola Adesina
Indicatori
PriceActionToolKit - Professional ICT & Smart Money Concepts Indicator Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Analysis PriceActionToolKit is a comprehensive indicator that brings the power of Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology and Smart Money Concepts directly to your MetaTrader 5 platform. This all-in-one solution eliminates the guesswork from your trading decisions by automatically identifying the key market structures that institutional traders use to move the markets. Why This
Trades Time Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilità
Prendi facilmente il controllo della tua routine di trading con il rivoluzionario Trades Time Manager. Questo potente strumento automatizza l'esecuzione degli ordini in orari prestabiliti, trasformando il tuo approccio al trading. Crea elenchi di attività personalizzati per diverse azioni di trading, dall'acquisto all'impostazione degli ordini, il tutto senza intervento manuale. Trades Time Manager Guida all'installazione e agli input Se desideri ricevere notifiche sull'EA, aggiungi il nostro UR
TrendFactor
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicatori
Trend Factor is an indicator based on the calculation of price values ​​to answer questions about what direction the trend is acting on the market at the moment and when this trend will end. By launching the Trend Factor indicator, the user will see two lines and bars of different colors, which can change color to green during an uptrend, to red during a downtrend or to be yellow during an uncertainty. The trader uses the Trend Factor indicator to determine the market situation. This is a tre
Centage
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilità
Centage: Your Smart Trading Bot for Risk Management. Unlike typical trading bots, Centage prioritizes risk management by incorporating an essential feature: it closes all open trades when your account balance reaches a predefined threshold. This feature makes Centage ideal for traders who want to maintain a disciplined approach and avoid emotional decision-making.  Let Centage be your reliable partner in the world of trading, while safeguarding your investments with smart balance-based exits. Ce
Speed Meter MT5
Ahmed Soliman
Indicatori
XP Speed Meter the best indicator that measures the price/tick’s currency speed for you. It will give you the ability to know when the pair moving fast or slow . So, you can trade or not trade. It’s very important tool for scalper traders – news traders. Even for trend traders it will be useful to know if the market is trending fast or slow . XP Speed Meter is better than the volume type indicators of course. Because it shows the currency speed on the run-time without any lacking like what the v
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Experts
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile $498 per l'introduzione, aumenterà di 100 al mese fino a raggiungere $1298 Bot di trading automatizzato per XAUUSD (ORO). Collega questo bot ai tuoi grafici XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 e lascialo operare automaticamente con una strategia comprovata! Progettato per i trader che cercano un'automazione semplice ma efficiente, questo bot esegue operazioni in base a una combinazione di indicatori tecnici e andamento dei prezzi, ottimizzato per spread bassi e m
Kill Zones MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicatori
MT4 Version Kill Zones Kill Zones allows you to insert up to 3 time zones in the chart. The visual representation of the Kill Zones in the chart together with an alert and notification system helps you to ignore fake trading setups occurring outside the Kill Zones or specific trading sessions. Using Kill Zones in your trading will help you filter higher probability trading setups. You should select time ranges where   the market   usually reacts with high volatility. Based on   EST time zone, fo
HTF Candle Plus MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicatori
HTF Candle Plus Timer Upgrade your trading experience with HTF Candle Plus Timer , a smart indicator that displays higher timeframe candles directly on your current chart. It allows you to stay aligned with the bigger market picture while focusing on your preferred trading timeframe. Key Features: Higher Timeframe Candles Plot custom higher timeframe (HTF) candles such as H1, H4, D1, W1, or MN directly on lower timeframe charts for a clearer market overview. Current Candle Timer A live countdo
BlackWing Signal Provider MT5 to Telegram
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Utilità
Introducing the BlackWing Signal Provider—an advanced EA designed to enhance your trading experience by facilitating seamless communication between your MetaTrader 5 platform and Telegram channels, groups, or individual users. Key Features: 1. Real-Time Event Notifications: Receive instant alerts on new trades, modified orders, closed positions, and deleted orders. Stay informed and make well-timed decisions. 2. Interactive Chart Snapshots: Share chart snapshots along with new trades and ord
VectorOcillator
Alberto Cejudo
Indicatori
Sobre la base del concepto físco de  "Cantidad de Movimiento"  construimos este indicador/oscillador, que pretende darnos idea de entradas y salidas en el mercado. En mecánica clásica, la   cantidad de movimiento   se define como el producto de la masa del cuerpo (volumen) y su velocidad (rapidez con la varía el precio) en un instante determinado. p=M*V Se trata de un indicador/oscilador que pretende identificar momentos de entrada y salida basados en la fuerza o presión a ambos lados del preci
Prism Breakout Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Prism Breaker Pro V2 – Multi-Symbol Portfolio Range Trading System Prism Breaker Pro V2 is a professional range breakout trading system featuring sophisticated portfolio management, multi-symbol support, and advanced risk controls. It is designed for traders seeking to capitalize on market range breakouts across multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Key Features Advanced Range Trading Strategies Simple Breakouts:   Clean price action breakout entries. Confirmed Breakouts:   Multi-filter valid
FREE
E2C Lines
Eduardo Cristian De Carvalho
Indicatori
Descubra o poder do nosso indicador de alta precisão, projetado para identificar as regiões de alvo e exaustão de qualquer ativo. Testado e validado por mais de 3 anos nos mercados de mini dólar e mini índice, ele oferece confiabilidade e eficácia incomparáveis. Transforme sua estratégia de trading e alcance novos patamares de sucesso com nossa ferramenta inovadora.
The Kraken
Chimdike Obinna Nkwo
Experts
THE KRAKEN minerà per te. Contattami su Telegram [@glownx] per un prezzo scontato. Preferisco acquistare al di fuori del marketplace a causa delle loro alte commissioni. Coppie consigliate: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USTEC, XAUUSD, BTCUSD Profitti elevati su timeframe da 1 a 5 minuti OTTIMIZZATO PER LE PROP FIRM (conti di valutazione) Prima dell’uso, modifica i parametri di input secondo le impostazioni consigliate. Trailing Stop Loss: 20 Punti di profitto prima che si attivi il Trailing Stop: 2
Break Retest
Ongkysetiawan
Indicatori
BREAK RETEST NON-REPAINT. WORKS BEST AT M15 AND ABOVE.  Benefits Fewer false breakouts . Combining close confirmation + retest + previous-close filter greatly reduces noise vs. raw high/low breaks. Tighter execution plans . The drawn level line gives an objective spot for entries, stop placement (just beyond the level), and partial-take-profit structure. Non-repainting confidence . Signals are placed on current bar. Flexible across markets . Works on FX, indices, metals, crypto; scalping on M15
Aussenstab Markttechnik
Alexander Josef Zeidler
Indicatori
This indicator shows external bars ("Aussenstäbe") in the chart in candle form. The colors of the candles can be set individually. Also different colors for bearish and bullish bars are possible. In addition, the color of the wicks or outlines is also adjustable. Outside bars are mentioned e.g. by Michael Voigt in the book "Das große Buch der Markttechnik". All other candles are inner bars.
Visual Trend Flux Analyzer Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
Visual Trend Flux Analyzer: Your Ultimate Guide to Market Momentum Unlock a clearer, more intuitive way to view market trends and momentum with the Visual Trend Flux Analyzer. This powerful indicator for MetaTrader 5 is designed to cut through market noise and provide you with a clean, visual representation of trend strength and potential reversals. Stop guessing the market's direction and start making informed decisions based on a sophisticated, multi-layered analysis. For just $30, you can eq
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicatori
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicatori
PUMPING STATION – La tua strategia personale "all inclusive" Ti presentiamo PUMPING STATION — un indicatore Forex rivoluzionario che trasformerà il tuo modo di fare trading in un’esperienza efficace ed entusiasmante. Non si tratta solo di un assistente, ma di un vero e proprio sistema di trading completo con potenti algoritmi che ti aiuteranno a operare in modo più stabile. Acquistando questo prodotto, riceverai GRATUITAMENTE: File di configurazione esclusivi: per un'impostazione automatica e pr
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicatori
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei fondi depositati. Ora puoi entrare nel mercato con maggiore probabilità e precisione. C'è anche la possibilità di colorare le candele
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicatori
Zone di inversione - livelli / Zone attive di un attore importante ISTRUZIONI RUS   /   ISTRUZIONI   ENG   /   Versione MT4 OGNI ACQUIRENTE DI QUESTO INDICATORE       OTTIENI ANCHE   GRATUITAMENTE   : 3 mesi       accesso ai segnali di trading dal servizio       SUPER SEGNALI       — punti di ingresso già pronti secondo l'algoritmo TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mesi       accesso a materiali di formazione con aggiornamenti regolari: immersione nella strategia e nella crescita professionale. Assistenza 24 ore
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicatori
L'indicatore Berma Bands (BBs) è uno strumento prezioso per i trader che cercano di identificare e capitalizzare i trend di mercato. Analizzando la relazione tra il prezzo e le BBs, i trader possono discernere se un mercato è in una fase di trend o di range. Visita il [ Berma Home Blog ] per saperne di più. Le Berma Bands sono composte da tre linee distinte: la Upper Berma Band, la Middle Berma Band e la Lower Berma Band. Queste linee sono tracciate attorno al prezzo, creando una rappresentazion
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicatori
Ecco   Quantum TrendPulse   , lo strumento di trading definitivo che combina la potenza di   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stocastico   in un unico indicatore completo per massimizzare il tuo potenziale di trading. Progettato per i trader che cercano precisione ed efficienza, questo indicatore ti aiuta a identificare con sicurezza le tendenze di mercato, i cambiamenti di momentum e i punti di entrata e uscita ottimali. Caratteristiche principali: Integrazione SuperTrend:   segui facilmente l'andame
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sott
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicatori
L’indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows fornisce un segnale di ingresso fondamentale nel mercato rilevando uno specifico pattern di breakout. L’indicatore analizza costantemente il grafico per individuare un momentum stabile in una direzione e fornisce un segnale preciso subito prima del movimento principale. Ottieni lo scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe da qui - Scanner per ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Caratteristiche principali I livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit sono forniti automaticamente dall’
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicatori
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicatori
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicatori
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicatori
La migliore soluzione per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di funzionalità proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con questo aggiornamento, sarai in grado di mostrare fusi orari doppi. Non solo potrai mostrare una TF più alta, ma anche entrambe, la TF del grafico, PIÙ la TF più alta: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. Tutti i trader di domanda di offerta lo adoreranno. :) Informazioni imp
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicatori
MetaForecast predice e visualizza il futuro di qualsiasi mercato basandosi sull'armonia dei dati dei prezzi. Sebbene il mercato non sia sempre prevedibile, se esiste un modello nei prezzi, MetaForecast può prevedere il futuro con la massima precisione possibile. Rispetto ad altri prodotti simili, MetaForecast può generare risultati più accurati analizzando le tendenze di mercato. Parametri di input Past size (Dimensione passata) Specifica il numero di barre che MetaForecast utilizza per creare
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Breakout PRO   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui scambi le zone di breakout! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Quantum Breakout PRO       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading a nuovi livelli con la sua strategia innovativa e dinamica della zona di breakout. Quantum Breakout Indicator ti fornirà frecce di segnalazione sulle zone di breakout con 5 zone target di
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicatori
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (16)
Indicatori
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.46 (134)
Indicatori
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicatori
Nuova generazione di zone di domanda e offerta automatizzate. Algoritmo nuovo e innovativo che funziona su qualsiasi grafico. Tutte le zone vengono create dinamicamente in base all'azione dei prezzi del mercato. DUE TIPI DI AVVISI --> 1) QUANDO IL PREZZO RAGGIUNGE UNA ZONA 2) QUANDO SI FORMA UNA NUOVA ZONA Non ottieni un altro indicatore inutile. Ottieni una strategia di trading completa con risultati comprovati.     Nuove caratteristiche:     Avvisi quando il prezzo raggiunge la zona di
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Indicatori
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
AW Prime Oscillator MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicatori
Una combinazione di due oscillatori. Il primo mostra i punti di ingresso, il secondo mostra l'andamento attuale. L'indicatore può visualizzare i segnali dell'oscillatore tramite frecce in due modalità, tutti i segnali dell'oscillatore veloce o segnali solo nella direzione della tendenza attuale. Ha un pannello multi-intervallo temporale e tre tipi di notifiche di segnali. Benefici: Adatto per il trading giornaliero e scalping Filtraggio delle tendenze Configurazione semplice e sensibile Pannell
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicatori
La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con un solo grafico è possibile leggere la forza delle valute per 28 coppie Forex! Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o di un'opportunità di scalping? Manuale d'uso:  
Banker Scandal SM EQ HL
Domantas Juodenis
Indicatori
Here's a professional market description for your Smart Money EQ H/L Scanner indicator: Smart Money EQ H/L Scanner v2.0 - Professional Trading Indicator  PRODUCT OVERVIEW The Smart Money EQ H/L Scanner is an advanced MT5 indicator designed to identify and visualize institutional manipulation patterns through Equal Highs and Equal Lows detection. This professional trading tool helps traders spot where smart money (banks, hedge funds, institutions) are accumulating or distributing positions befor
Altri dall’autore
ClearTrend Dashboard
Firas Al-qasimi
5 (1)
Indicatori
ClearTrend Dashboard Indicator V2.0 — Multi-Timeframe Trend Scanner ClearTrend Dashboard Indicator V2.0 is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays market trends across multiple timeframes in a single dashboard. It combines exponential moving average and relative strength index analysis to provide a clear and rapid overview of market conditions. Key Features  Multi-timeframe analysis: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN  EMA indication (buy or sell signal) based on a moving average cro
ZOnepross
Firas Al-qasimi
Indicatori
ZonesPro – Advanced Supply  Demand / Support  Resistance Indicator for MT5 ZonesPro is a smart and powerful indicator designed to automatically detect supply and demand zones (also interpreted as support and resistance) directly on your MT5 chart. It uses Fractals to identify key market turning points and filters out weak or broken zones to keep your chart clean and focused on only the strongest levels.
Nvp oscillateur
Firas Al-qasimi
Indicatori
NVP Oscillateur is a professional trading indicator designed to help traders identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market with high precision. Using optimized calculation algorithms, it provides a clear and easy-to-read oscillator that highlights potential market turning points.  Key Features: Fast detection of possible reversal zones. Effective in both trending and ranging markets. Clean and user-friendly visual display. Works on all instruments: Forex, indices, stocks, cryptocurr
SmartTrendATR
Firas Al-qasimi
Indicatori
SmartTrend ATR – Professional Trend Indicator  Overview SmartTrend ATR is an advanced trading indicator based on the SuperTrend algorithm combined with the ATR (Average True Range). It is designed to detect trend reversals and continuations with high accuracy, providing clear BUY/SELL signals suitable for scalping, day trading, swing trading, and long-term strategies. The indicator features non-repainting logic, improved visual elements with readable arrows, percentage strength labels, and adap
Trend Signals TP SL UAlgo
Firas Al-qasimi
Indicatori
Trend Signals TP SL UAlgo This professional trading indicator combines two T3 moving averages with automated take profit and stop loss calculations to provide accurate trend signals and comprehensive risk management on MetaTrader 5. Main Algorithm The indicator uses two independently configurable T3 (Triple Exponential Moving Average) calculations with customizable periods and hot values. The T3 algorithm offers superior smoothing compared to traditional moving averages while maintaining res
Fast signals
Firas Al-qasimi
Indicatori
Fast Signals  Summary Fast Signals is a dual Tillson T3 trend-and-signal indicator that paints a clear T3 ribbon on the main chart and plots buy/sell arrows on validated crossovers. It also provides optional risk overlays: entry, stop-loss, and three take-profit levels, so you can visualize trade plans directly on the chart. How it works Two T3 lines are calculated: a fast T3 and a slow T3. The ribbon (filling) shows the current trend bias: bullish when the fast T3 is above the slow T3, bearish
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione