Kiobi
- Indicatori
- Firas Al-qasimi
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 20
KIOBI VISION
KIOBI VISION is a multi-factor analysis indicator designed for professional traders who want a clear and structured view of the market across multiple time frames.
Objective
The indicator offers a unique summary table that combines several technical tools (RSI, MACD, Stochastics, Vortex, Momentum, PSAR, DMI, MFI, Fisher, and general trend) to provide reliable and quick-to-interpret buy and sell signals.
Key Features
- Multi-timeframe analysis (M1 → MN): a consolidated view of the market trend across all time frames.
- Combination of 9 major indicators to confirm the strength of a signal (BUY / SELL / NEUTRAL).
- Clear overall signal: the indicator automatically calculates the consensus and displays the final decision (BUY or SELL).
- Seamless chart integration: intuitive reading directly on the chart, with distinctive colors for each signal.
- Time saving: Allows the trader to avoid manually checking each indicator and timeframe.
Benefits for the trader
- Aids rapid decision-making in intraday or swing trading.
- Enables better discipline and avoids emotionally-driven entries.
- Offers multi-factor confirmation that increases signal reliability.
- Compatible with all trading strategies (trend, counter-trend, scalping, swing).
Importance for professionals
In a volatile market environment (such as gold, indices, or cryptocurrencies), having a clear, multi-level view is essential. KIOBI VISION acts as a true trading dashboard, providing professionals with:
- a rapid and centralized reading of the market,
- a reduction in the risks associated with false signals,
- a reliable tool to strengthen the consistency and performance of their strategy.