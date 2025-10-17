Trade2Telegram

Trade2Telegram — a plugin for automatic trade notifications from MetaTrader to Telegram.

This tool is designed for traders managing capital, running signal channels, or leading educational communities. The plugin copies all trading operations from the terminal and publishes them to a selected Telegram chat, group, or channel.

Messages are sent automatically when positions are opened or closed, stop-loss or take-profit levels are changed, pending orders are triggered, or trades are partially closed.

You can customize the message format to include: instrument, trade direction, volume, entry and exit prices, SL/TP levels, and results in points and money. It also supports adding hashtags and comments, and choosing between server or local time.

The plugin works directly via the Telegram Bot API, without any third-party services. To connect, simply provide your bot token and the ID of the desired chat or channel.

Key advantages:

  • Fully automated trade notifications;
  • Flexible message formatting and sending frequency;
  • Support for all order types;
  • Option to maintain public or private trade statistics.

The plugin is ideal for signal channels, prop trading offices, team trade journals, and transparent real-time trade tracking.


Altri dall’autore
Strifor Smart Lot Calculator eng version
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
5 (1)
Indicatori
Strifor Lot Calculator is a tool for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders calculate the correct lot size based on risk and stop-loss. It allows you to trade more consciously, manage risks better, and save time on manual calculations. Advantages Accurate risk control – automatically calculates the lot size according to your chosen risk %. Two working modes – manual input or quick calculation using chart lines. Supports all popular instruments – forex pairs, gold (XAUUSD), oil (USOIL/WTI), indices (US
FREE
Session Volatility Map
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
Indicatori
Session Volatility Map is an indicator that displays key trading sessions (Asia, Europe, US) directly on the chart. Automatically shows session boundaries and overlapping zones where volatility often spikes. Plots the High–Low range of each session to help identify support and resistance. Highlights the currently active trading session. Adjusts automatically for Daylight Saving Time (Europe/US). Who will benefit: Scalpers — to catch high-volatility market phases. Intraday trader
FREE
Strifor SmartTrade Expert
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
Utilità
Strifor SmartTrade Expert is a solution for professional traders that automates the key stages of trade execution: Instantly sets stop-loss and take-profit levels Fixes the risk per trade (configured in the Expert settings) Saves time and eliminates manual input errors Works perfectly together with Strifor Lot Calculator (the lot size is calculated in the calculator, and the same risk value is set in the Expert) Hotkey ALT+F4 — quick order entry. With a single press, an order is opened with pre-
FREE
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione