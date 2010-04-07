Buy Sell Multiple

Buy Sell Multiple Panel - Execute Bulk Orders in a Single Click!

Description:
Save time and seize market opportunities instantly. This powerful panel allows you to place multiple buy or sell orders simultaneously, each with custom lot sizes, take-profit, and stop-loss levels. Perfect for sophisticated entry strategies and managing complex trades efficiently.

Key Features:

  • Bulk Order Execution: Open multiple market orders at once with just one click.

  • Flexible Lot Sizing: Set individual lot sizes for each order in the batch.

  • Custom TP/SL per Order: Define unique Take-Profit and Stop-Loss levels for each position.

  • Pending Order Support: Place Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop orders in bulk.

  • Flexible Closing: Close individual orders or all positions at once with ease.

  • Dual Strategy Mode: Use Total 1 and Total 2 to execute two different sets of orders with different TP/SL parameters simultaneously.

How It Works:

  • Total 1 & Total 2: Represent the number of orders for strategy 1 and strategy 2.

  • SL1/TP1 & SL2/TP2: The Stop-Loss and Take-Profit values for each strategy group.

  • Price: Set to 0 for market orders. Set a specific price to place pending orders (Limit/Stop).

Support:
Encounter any issues or have questions? Please contact me directly through the private message system here on MQL5. I'm happy to assist you.

Try it now and revolutionize your trading workflow!

video tutorial: https://youtu.be/lJvTAoVR1TI


Önerilen ürünler
Binance Spot Live an History Data
Bahadir Hayiroglu
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Binance Spot datalarını anlık olarak Metatrader 5 de görebilir ve üzerinde Metatraderın size sağlamış olduğu tüm özelliklerini kullanmanıza imkan sağlar. Binance Spot listelenen tüm sembollerin datasına ulaşabilirsiniz. Timezone ayarlamayı unutmayın. Binance it's 00:00 UTC. Kendi ülkenize göre düzeltmeniz gerekli Bedava olan Binance Spot Symbol List eklentisini yüklemeniz gerekmekte.  https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/83507 Yükleme yaptıktan sonra belirttiğiniz tarihten itibaren piyasa göz
Real Time Spread Display Tool
Yue Wen Wang
Yardımcı programlar
Real-Time Spread Display Tool A   real-time spread display tool   is a specialized software or application designed to provide traders and investors with instant, live data on the   spread —the difference between the bid price (the price at which buyers are willing to purchase an asset) and the ask price (the price at which sellers are willing to sell it)—for various financial instruments. This tool is critical in markets such as forex (FX), stocks, futures, and cryptocurrencies, where price f
Ping
Vagif Shabanov
Yardımcı programlar
Ping: Güvenilir ticaret için vazgeçilmez aracınız İnternet sağlayıcınız ve VPS'niz stabil bir bağlantı vaat ediyor, peki onlara gerçekten güvenebilir misiniz? Her milisaniyenin önemli olduğu bir dünyada, yavaş veya istikrarsız bir bağlantı, kaçırılan kârlar veya zararlarla sonuçlanabilir. Ping script'i size şunları sağlar: Bilinçli kararlar verin: Stratejiniz için en hızlı ve en güvenilir bağlantıyı seçmek amacıyla farklı VPS sunucularının ve aracı kurumların hızını görsel olarak karşılaştırın.
Boleta TPSL Mini indice Mini Dolar Brasil
Carlos Ignacio Rincones Pons
Yardımcı programlar
Boleta de negociação, adiciona automáticamente as ordens Take Profit e Stop Loss quando excutada uma ordem de compra ou venda. Ao apertar as teclas de atalho (A, D, ou TAB), serão inseridas duas linhas de pre-visualização, representando as futuras ordens de take profit (azul) e stop loss (vermelho), as quais irão manter o distanciamento especificado pelo usuário. Ditas ordens só serão adicionadas ao ser executada a ordem inicial. Ao operar a mercado, as ordens pendentes de take profit, e stop lo
Advanced Market Insight
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Yardımcı programlar
Gelişmiş Piyasa Analiz Paneli Advanced Market Insight , MetaTrader 5 grafiğinde doğrudan önemli piyasa metriklerine hızlı ve düzenli erişim arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış görsel bir bilgi panelidir. Gelişmiş finansal terminallerden ilham alan temiz ve profesyonel bir estetikle, bu panel analiz ve karar alma süreçlerinizi tamamlamak için temel verileri bir araya getirir. Geliştirilmiş Avantajlar ve Özellikler Daha Doğru Günlük Aralığı: Artık gösterge, size daha doğru ve güncel bir volatili
FREE
Binance Quotes Updater
Andrey Khatimlianskii
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
This service is designed to stream online cryptocurrency quotes   from the Binance exchange to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. You will find it perfectly suitable if you want to see the quotes of cryptocurrencies in real time — in the Market watch window and on the MetaTrader 5 charts. After running the service, you will have fully featured and automatically updated  cryptocurrency charts in your MetaTrader 5. You can apply templates, color schemes, technical indicators and any non-trading tools to
Indicator Values Panel MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Yardımcı programlar
Indicator Values Panel – Your Ultimate Indicator Monitoring Solution! Are you tired of constantly switching between indicators to check values? Want a simple, elegant, and real-time solution that puts all key indicator readings in one place? Indicator Values Panel is the ultimate utility for traders who want a clear and concise display of important indicator values – directly on their chart! What is Indicator Values Panel? Indicator Values Panel is a sleek, easy-to-use utility that provides rea
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Göstergeler
Gösterge, tarihsel olanlarla karşılaştırılabilecek güncel teklifler oluşturur ve bu temelde bir fiyat hareketi tahmini yapar. Gösterge, istenen tarihe hızlı navigasyon için bir metin alanına sahiptir. Seçenekler: Sembol - göstergenin göstereceği sembolün seçimi; SymbolPeriod - göstergenin veri alacağı dönemin seçimi; GöstergeRenk - gösterge rengi; Ters - doğru tırnakları tersine çevirir, yanlış - orijinal görünüm; Sonraki, tarihi girebileceğiniz ve 'enter' tuşuna basarak hemen atlayab
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
RenkoChart EA
Paulo Henrique Da Silva
4.5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
The RenkoChart tool presents an innovative and highly flexible approach to visualizing market data in MetaTrader 5. This expert creates a custom symbol with Renko bricks directly on the chart, displaying accurate prices at the respective opening date/time for each brick. This feature makes it possible to apply any indicator to the Renko chart. Furthermore, this tool also allows access to historical brick data through native methods in the MQL5 programming language, such as iOpen, iHigh, iLow and
FREE
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
Yardımcı programlar
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
Aggression Volume Profile
Edson Cavalca Junior
4.7 (10)
Göstergeler
This indicator plots the volume profile by Price on the chart There are 5 ways to view it: By Total Volume Traded (Premium Version); Volume Ticks(Forex) Separated by Buyers and Sellers (Premium Version); Buyers Only (Premium Version); Sellers Only (Premium Version); Business balance (Buyers - Sellers) (Premium Version); . It is possible to select how many days the profiles will be calculated.( Premium Version) On the current day it recalculates the histogram data for each new candlestick.
FREE
LT Trail Stop with Partial Close
Thiago Duarte
Yardımcı programlar
Are you the type that likes to protect your trades by moving the stop loss to the entry point and also using trail stop? Cool! This EA will help you with that. What's more, it also partially closes the trade when the trail stop is activated. That's it! Beyond all this it shows the stop loss projection (which you can move)   and notify you when it is activated. EA can be used by configuring the default window or by using a custom window , which makes it easy to change settings. You can test
Keyboard Trader
MARTIN ANDRES DEL NEGRO
Yardımcı programlar
Keyboard Trader   is a tool designed for ultra-fast trading in   MetaTrader 5 (MT5)   using   keyboard shortcuts . Here’s a concise description of its features: Swift Execution : Keyboard Trader allows you to execute orders rapidly without clicking. You can use keyboard shortcuts to efficiently open and close positions. Ideal for News Trading : Given the need for quick action during news events, this tool is particularly useful for trading during high volatility moments. Customizable Hotkeys : T
Cumulative Delta Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Cumulative Delta Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Cumulative Delta Indicator is a dedicated volume analysis tool on MetaTrader 5 that monitors market buying and selling pressure. By comparing order flow data, it displays cumulative volume changes to help traders identify divergence signals. This MT5 indicator supports the detection of strong market trends, enhances liquidity analysis, and confirms price action behavior. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Cumulativ
FREE
Live Price With PNL
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Yardımcı programlar
CANLI FİYAT VE TOPLAM KAR GÖSTERGE İNDİKATÖRÜ CANLI TİCARET VE EKRAN PAYLAŞIMI İÇİN MÜKEMMEL Gün içi traders, scalper'lar ve canlı yayın ticaret oturumları için özel olarak tasarlandı Bu profesyonel gösterge, grafiğinizde doğrudan gerçek zamanlı fiyat gösterimi ve kapsamlı kar takibi sağlar - yüksek frekanslı ticaret ve canlı ticaret yayınları için vazgeçilmez. ANA ÖZELLİKLER GERÇEK ZAMANLI FİYAT GÖSTERİMİ Her saniye canlı alış fiyatı güncellemeleri Tüm sembol türleri için profesyonel biçimlendi
FREE
Dimatis Sniper
Vincent Teddy Rakotomalala
Yardımcı programlar
Description: Dimatis Sniper is a convenient tool designed to simplify order placement and risk evaluation for traders. By displaying the risk amount directly on the screen, this tool allows traders to assess risk in real-time, facilitating informed decision-making before executing transactions. Key Features: Real-Time Risk Assessment: Evaluate the risk associated with each transaction instantly on your screen, facilitating informed decision-making. Visual Representation of Risks: Use intuitive v
Data Downloader For MT5
Mounir Cheikh
Yardımcı programlar
This tool will allow you to export the Historical data (Open, High, Low, Close, Volume) for any financial instrument present in your MetaTrader 5. You can download multiple Symbols and TimeFrames in the same csv file. Also, you can schedule the frequency of download (every 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.). No need to open a lot of charts in order to get the last data, the tool will download the data directly. The CSV File will be stored in the folder: \MQL5\Files . How it works Select the Symbols t
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Yardımcı programlar
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Order Blocks Breaker MT5
Suvashish Halder
Göstergeler
Introducing   Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools,   Order Blocks Breaker   not only identifies order blocks but also highlights   Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124101/ This t
Quick Close
Nikitha Lilitha Mathangana
Yardımcı programlar
Quick Close Button provides you with a quick, fast, effective, and handy way to close orders, positions, bearish and bullish open, profiting and losing positions. Available options: Close All: close all orders and positions. Close Profit: close all positions in profit. Close Loss: close all positions in loss. Close Stop: close all stop orders. Close Buy: close all buy positions. Close Sell: close all sell positions. Close Orders: close all orders Close Positions: close all positions # : Hides /
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
Beta Sürümü Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader şu anda beta aşamasında. Bazı özellikler hala geliştirilme aşamasında olabilir ve küçük hatalar oluşabilir. Sorunla karşılaşırsanız lütfen bildirin – geri bildiminiz ürünü geliştirmeye yardımcı olur. Resmi sürümden sonra fiyat artacaktır. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader , Telegram kanallarından veya gruplarından gelen işlem sinyallerini otomatik olarak MetaTrader 5 hesabınıza kopyalayan güçlü bir araçtır. Herkese açık ve özel kanalları destekler ve birden
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Crystal CopyCat Ultimate Trade Copier
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Yardımcı programlar
Crystal Copycat ULTIMATE v4.00 – Profesyonel MT5 Trade Copier Genel Bakış Crystal Copycat ULTIMATE v4.00, MetaTrader 5 terminalleri arasında ultra hızlı ve güvenilir işlem kopyalama sağlayan yüksek performanslı bir kopyalama aracıdır. Sistem, MT5’in yerel Common klasörü üzerinden çalışır, DLL veya harici API gerektirmez ve VPS ile çoklu hesap ortamları için uygundur. Temel Özellikler Çift Mod : MASTER: piyasa ve bekleyen emirler, değişiklikler, kapanışlar. SLAVE: alınan işlemleri anında yürütü
FREE
FloInfoPnL
Jamie Scott Miller
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Floating data window and Risk Reward Profit and Loss tool. The FloInfo floating data window brings you OHLC and indicator data to your mouse cursor. The PnL tool included allows you to set Risk/Reward and Profit/Loss tools onto your chart to help you manage your orders and risk management. Included with the FloInfo tool you also get the PnL tool which allows you to quickly find the risk/reward ratio.  For more details on all the features and how to use this product please see the link to the gu
Chart Note synchronized
Makarii Gubaydullin
Yardımcı programlar
Grafik üzerine doğrudan not yazın ve işlem yaparken gözlemlerinizi kullanın Semboller arasında hatırlatıcıları senkronize etme seçeneği , mevcut piyasa durumu hakkında önemli bilgileri hatırlamanızı sağlar Böylece , bu araç , daha önce fark ettiğiniz önemli bilgilerin işlem sırasında gözden kaçırılması durumunu önlemenize yardımcı olacaktır . Çok fonksiyonlu araç : 66+ özellik, bu araç dahil  |   Sorularınız için bana ulaşın   |   MT4 sürümü Ayarlar: Not senkronizasyon yöntemi : Aynı Semboller
Smart DOM Driver
Evgeny Shevtsov
Yardımcı programlar
The utility displays the order book, as well as increases its depth, remembering the location of applications that have gone beyond the current "window" view. With the utility user can perform quick trading actions in one click - placing/cancelling/editing of explicit and hidden orders, and also opening/editing positions. Utility features The orders book display works only on those trading symbols for which it is broadcast by the broker. To reset the information about the rows that were recorde
Volume Calculator Botti
Guilherme Bitencourt Botti
3 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Volume Calculator This indicator shows the volume to be used in an operation based on the maximum acceptable stop value and the size of the stop. That way you will not use a calculator to calculate the volume you are going to use every time. This indicator makes your life much easier and faster. Suitable for any type of trader: Scalper, DayTrader, SwingTrader.
FREE
Fast operation
Yong Tan
Yardımcı programlar
Quick operation, quick purchase, sale, empty operation. Provide three buttons: Buy, Sell, empty. Buy: Quickly place more orders after clicking, default 1 hand, profit point and stop-loss point are 110 points, after successful order can be manually modified. Sell: Quickly place an empty order after clicking, default 1 hand, profit point and stop-loss point are 110 points, can be manually modified after the order is successful. Empty: Quickly clear all orders, including purchase and s
Binary Profit Gainer
Myo Min Aung
5 (2)
Göstergeler
This indicator is especially for the binary trading. Time frame is 1 minutes and exp time 5 or 3 minutes only. You must be use martingale 3 step. So you must put lots size is 10 % at most. You should use Mt2 trading platform to connect with my indicator to get more signal without human working. This indicator wining rate is over 80% but you may get 100% of profit by using martingale 3 step. You should use MT2 Trading Platform to connect meta trader platform and binary platform . You can get mt2
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.44 (192)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (551)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.99 (106)
Yardımcı programlar
Local Trade Copier EA MT5   ile olağanüstü hızlı işlem kopyalama deneyimi yaşayın. Kolay 1 dakikalık kurulumuyla bu işlem kopyalayıcısı, aynı Windows bilgisayarda veya Windows VPS'te birden fazla MetaTrader terminali arasında işlemleri kopyalamanıza olanak tanır ve 0.5 saniyenin altındaki şimşek hızında kopyalama hızları sunar. Başlangıç seviyesinde veya profesyonel bir tüccar olsanız da,   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 , spesifik ihtiyaçlarınıza göre özelleştirmek için geniş bir seçenek yelpazesi s
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (140)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Yardımcı programlar
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid Manual, sipariş ızgarasıyla çalışmak için kullanılan bir ticaret yardımcı programıdır. Yardımcı program evrenseldir, esnek ayarlara ve sezgisel bir arayüze sahiptir. Sadece kayıpların ortalaması yönünde değil, aynı zamanda kazanç artışı yönünde de bir emir ızgarası ile çalışır. Tüccarın bir emir ızgarası oluşturmasına ve eşlik etmesine gerek yoktur, bu yardımcı programı yapacaktır. Emri açmanız yeterlidir ve Grid manual otomatik olarak ona bir emir ızgarası oluşturacak ve kapanana kadar ona
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (85)
Yardımcı programlar
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.96 (27)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider , hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcı haline getirerek belirtilen sinyalleri Telegram'ın sohbetine, kanalına veya grubuna göndermeyi sağlayan kullanımı kolay, tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Rakip ürünlerin çoğunun aksine, DLL içe aktarması yapmaz. [ Demo ] [ Kılavuz ] [ MT4 Versiyonu ] [ Discord Versiyonu ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum Adım adım bir kullanıcı kılavuzu mevcuttur. Telegram API'si hakkında bilgi gerekmemektedir; ihtiyac
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Kopyalayıcı Kedi MT5) , günümüzün ticaret zorluklarına yönelik tasarlanmış yerel bir ticaret kopyalayıcısı ve eksiksiz risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firması zorluklarından kişisel portföy yönetimine kadar, sağlam yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş ticaret işleme kombinasyonu ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modunda çalışır, piyasa ve bekleyen emirlerin, ticaret değişikliklerini
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 için ticari kopyalayıcı, МetaТrader 5 platformu için bir ticari kopyalayıcıdır   . arasındaki   forex işlemlerini kopyalar.       COPYLOT MT5 sürümü için   herhangi bir hesap   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 (veya COPYLOT MT4 sürümü için   MT4 -   MT4 MT5   -  MT4) Güvenilir fotokopi makinesi! MT4 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri Ayrıca МТ4 terminali   (МТ4   -  
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.33 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT5'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram'dan MT5'e işlemlerinizi basitleştirin, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan işlem sinyallerini doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 5 platformunuza kopyalayan modern araç. Bu güçlü çözüm hassas sinyal yürütme, kapsamlı özelleştirme seçenekleri sağlar, zamandan tasarruf sağlar ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [Talimatlar   ] [   DEMO   ] Temel Özellikler Doğrudan Telegram API Entegrasyonu Telefon numarası ve güvenli kod ile kiml
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier, ticaret hesapları arasındaki işlemleri kopyalamak ve senkronize etmek için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir yardımcı programdır. Kopyalama, tedarikçinin hesabından/terminalinden alıcının aynı bilgisayarda veya vps'de kurulu olan hesabına/terminaline gerçekleşir. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo versiyonu burada . Tüm talimatlar burada . Ana işlevler ve avantajlar: Emirlerin kopyalanmasını destekler: МТ5> МТ5, МТ4> МТ5, МТ5> МТ4. Emirlerin kopy
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.56 (16)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 için Expert Advisor Risk Manager çok önemli ve bence her yatırımcı için gerekli bir program. Bu Uzman Danışman ile ticaret hesabınızdaki riski kontrol edebileceksiniz. Risk ve kar kontrolü hem parasal hem de yüzdesel olarak yapılabilir. PROMO BUY 1 GET 2 FREE -   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754725 Danışman işlevleri Bu risk yöneticisi, riskleri kontrol etmenize yardımcı olacaktır: - bir anlaşma için - günlük - bir hafta için - Bir ay için Ayrıca kontrol edebilirsiniz 1) Ticare
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Yardımcı programlar
Riskinizi otomatik olarak hesaplarken işlemlere hızlı bir şekilde girip çıkmanıza yardımcı olacak Ticaret Yöneticisi. Aşırı Ticaret, İntikam Ticareti ve Duygusal Ticaretten korunmanıza yardımcı olacak özellikler içerir. İşlemler otomatik olarak yönetilebilir ve hesap performans ölçümleri bir grafikte görselleştirilebilir. Bu özellikler, bu paneli tüm manuel yatırımcılar için ideal kılar ve MetaTrader 5 platformunun geliştirilmesine yardımcı olur. Çoklu Dil desteği. MT4 Sürümü  |  Kullanım Kılavu
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT5'inize kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir arayüzde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü dakikalar içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT4 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek isterseniz lütfen kullanıcı kı
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe , Akıllı Para Konseptleri (Smart Money Concepts - SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş, gerçek zamanlı piyasa analiz aracıdır. Çoklu zaman dilimlerinde dönüş noktalarını ve önemli bölgeleri otomatik olarak analiz eder, yeniden boyama (repaint) yapmayan sinyaller sağlamaya ve İlgi Noktalarını (Points of Interest - POI) vurgulamaya odaklanır. Ayrıca, geri çekilme ve dönüş noktalarını tespit etmeye yardımcı olmak için otomatik Fibonacci seviyeleri ç
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Cerberus the Equity Watcher , hesap öz sermayenizi sürekli olarak izleyen ve hatalı EA'ların veya isteğe bağlı bir tüccarsanız duygusal davranışınızın neden olduğu büyük düşüşlerden kaçınan bir risk yönetimi aracıdır. Hatalar içerebilecek veya beklenmedik piyasa koşullarında iyi performans göstermeyebilecek EA'lara güvenen sistematik tüccarlar için son derece yararlıdır. Cerberus, bir minimum öz sermaye değeri ve (isteğe bağlı olarak) bir maksimum değer belirlemenize izin verir, bunlardan herhan
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Yardımcı programlar
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (23)
Yardımcı programlar
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
DrawDown Limiter
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Yardımcı programlar
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.72 (18)
Yardımcı programlar
Bu ürün, haber saatlerinde tüm uzman danışmanları ve manüel grafikleri filtreler, böylece manüel ticaret kurulumlarınızı veya diğer uzman danışmanlar tarafından girilen işlemleri yok edebilecek ani fiyat dalgalanmaları konusunda endişelenmenize gerek kalmaz. Bu ürün, herhangi bir haber yayınlanmadan önce açık pozisyonlarınızı ve bekleyen emirlerinizi yönetebilen tam bir sipariş yönetim sistemi ile birlikte gelir.   The News Filter'ı   satın aldığınızda, gelecekteki uzman danışmanlar için yerleşi
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Yardımcı programlar
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5 için saniye bazlı grafikler oluşturmanıza olanak sağlayan eşsiz bir araçtır. Seconds Chart sayesinde saniye cinsinden zaman dilimleriyle grafik oluşturabilir, standart dakika veya saatlik grafiklerde mümkün olmayan esneklik ve analiz hassasiyetine ulaşabilirsiniz. Örneğin, S15 zaman dilimi 15 saniyelik mum çubuklarını ifade eder. Desteklenen özel sembollerle herhangi bir gösterge ve danışman kullanabilirsiniz. Onlarla çalışmak, standart grafiklerde işlem yapmak kadar
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (70)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Local Trade Copiier MT5
Hoai Phuong Tran
Yardımcı programlar
Local Trade Copiier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copiier MT5 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone l
Breakeven Line V2
Hoai Phuong Tran
Göstergeler
Breakeven Line v2 Indicator   is a MetaTrader indicator that calculates breakeven level based on all open positions and displays it on your chart as a horizontal line. Additionally, it will calculate the total number trades, the total number of lots, and the distance to the breakeven line in points and profit/loss. The indicator is available for MetaTrader 5 . Why use Breakeven Line Indicator? When you have multiple trades opened on a single symbol, it can be difficult to tell where your averag
DCA Hedging
Hoai Phuong Tran
Uzman Danışmanlar
DCA Hedge EA - Advanced Money Management Algorithm Overview DCA Hedge EA is a sophisticated automated trading robot, designed to effectively implement Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) and risk management strategies. The EA operates completely independently, eliminating subjective emotions and optimizing position averaging in volatile markets. Key Features DCA Strategy:   Calculates optimal entry points and increases volume at pre-defined price levels to lower the average cost, while simultaneously
DCA Smart
Hoai Phuong Tran
Uzman Danışmanlar
DCA Smart EA - Advanced Multi-Function Algorithm Overview DCA Smart EA is a versatile automated and semi-automated trading robot. It is expertly designed to implement sophisticated Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA), Hedging, and inter-account trade copying strategies. The EA operates independently to eliminate emotional trading and optimize position averaging in volatile markets. Through its intuitive dashboard, you can configure automatic hedging or execute manual hedging commands with a single cli
DCA Limit Auto TP
Hoai Phuong Tran
Yardımcı programlar
Hi Traders, Have you ever traded using the DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) method with limit orders and wanted to set up Take Profit automatically? This   DCA Limit Auto TP Panel   is the perfect tool to support your strategy. Key Features: Lot Size:   Configure the lot size for your pending orders. Martingale:   Automatically increase the lot size for subsequent pending orders. Take Profit:   Set your profit target in points and activate automatic Take Profit. Stop Loss:   Define your risk managem
Multi Time frame
Hoai Phuong Tran
Göstergeler
Multi TimeFrame Candle Indicator Description: Tired of switching between charts to analyze multiple timeframes? The Multi TimeFrame Candle Indicator solves this problem by displaying candlestick data from any higher time frame directly on your current chart. Gain a broader market context and make more informed trading decisions without the clutter. Key Features: View Any Timeframe: Easily display candles from any larger time period (e.g., see H1 candles on your M15 chart). Customizable Appeara
SmartLevel Panel
Hoai Phuong Tran
Yardımcı programlar
MQL5 SmartLevel Panel with Auto-Update Level Lines Description This SmartLevel Panel is a powerful and intuitive trading tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders place orders with precision and efficiency. The panel features intelligent Level Lines that automatically update with price movements and are automatically removed if not confirmed within 1 minutes, preventing forgotten pending orders. Key Features Smart Level Line Management Auto-Update Functionality : The BuyLevelLine and Sell
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt