Volume Profile Order Blocks MT4

Volume Profile Order Blocks - A smarter way to visualize liquidity, volume, and key levels.

Volume Profile Order Blocks is a cutting-edge indicator that enhances traditional order block strategies by embedding a detailed volume profile directly within each zone. This provides traders with a clear, data-driven view of where institutional interest may lie — not just in price, but in volume distribution.

Unlike basic order block indicators, this tool pulls granular data from lower timeframes to build a more accurate volume profile across each block. Whether you're identifying supply and demand, potential reversals, or confluences, this added depth allows for smarter decision-making across all timeframes. No matter what you trade — Forex, crypto, bonds, stocks, or commodities — this tool works flawlessly across them all.

What Makes It Unique?

Volume Profile Inside Order Blocks

Gain true insight into market strength by seeing volume concentration at every level within the zone.

Multi-Timeframe Support (MTF)

Automatically display higher timeframe zones on your current chart to improve top-down analysis.

Smart Alerts (3 Types) Zone Created : Be alerted when a new order block is formed. Price Enters Zone : Know when price taps a key zone. Zone Breakout : Stay informed when price breaks through a block.

Total Volume Display

Each order block clearly shows the total volume traded within its range — helping you distinguish weak vs. strong zones instantly.

Fresh vs. Touched Zones

Visually differentiate untouched zones from those that have been tested by price. This gives a clearer picture of zone strength and reaction potential.





Volume Profile Order Blocks is the ultimate tool for traders who want more than just price zones — it combines multi-timeframe precision, volume analytics, and smart alerting into one powerful indicator. Whether you're trading order block reactions, breakouts, or simply tracking institutional zones, this tool gives you a deeper, more accurate view of market structure and intent. If you have any questions, need support, or want help setting it up, feel free to reach out directly — I'm happy to help.







