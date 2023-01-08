True Order Blocks

5

True Order Blocks is an excellent indicator for day traders, swing traders, and even scalpers. It is combined with multiple market-moving strategies.

It identifies market structure, marks supply and demand zones, displays imbalance moves, structure break, trendline breakout, and much more.

True order blocks are compatible with forex, stocks, cryptocurrency, and any market with any timeframe.

And I'll show you how to use this tool in your day-to-day trading life.

Please watch the video to learn how it works.

It will not provide you with Buy/Sell signals, which is extremely detrimental to your trading journey.


True Order Blocks assist you in identifying the market, after which you must deal with your own analysis.

TOB Features :

  • Order Blocks
  • Candle Close Time Remaining
  • Imbalance
  • Break of Structure
  • High/Low
  • Trendline
  • Take Profit Projections

[+] ALERT SETTINGS

I make alert options for each section and provide very user-friendly input. I've added a pop-up alert, email notifications, and push notifications.

  • Support & resistance zone Alert
  • Support & resistance breakout Alert
  • BOS/CHOCH Alert
  • Daily High/Low Breakout Alert
  • Trendline Breakout Alert

And please contact me immediately if you see any errors. I'll fix it asap. Thanks for your support.


Recensioni 3
Juan Feliciano
1731
Juan Feliciano 2023.01.23 20:27 
 

Really good indicator. Great customer service

MrShuvo
31
MrShuvo 2023.01.17 17:25 
 

A Perfect Indicator. Excellent support.

