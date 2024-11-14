Smart Volume Box MT5

5

Smart Volume Box is designed to give MetaTrader users a powerful, analytical tool for uncovering the hidden dynamics in the market. This precision-built tool, complete with user-friendly settings, integrates essential volume insights and advanced features like Volume Profile, VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price), and Point of Control (POC) levels. Unlike typical indicators, Smart Volume Box doesn’t provide specific trade signals but instead offers a clearer perspective on market trends, making it an invaluable asset for any serious trader.

MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126329/

Why Smart Volume Box Stands Out

In the world of trading, volume often reveals the actions of the largest financial players. In fact, around 80% of total market volume is generated by just the top 10 financial institutions. These institutions trade strategically, accumulating positions over time to mask their true intentions and avoid moving the market against their own interests. Smart Volume Box offers you a unique window into this activity by highlighting critical price levels where significant trading volume is accumulated. This feature enables you to identify high-interest areas, which are often where institutional players are active, and focus your analysis where it counts.

According to Dr. David Paul, "you can't hide volume"—this means volume remains one of the most transparent indicators of large player activity in the market. Many of my tools are specifically based on volume and liquidity, as these two metrics provide vital insights that allow traders to pinpoint where major players are entering or exiting the market. By focusing on these aspects, Smart Volume Box is built to help you identify potential moves from "big players" without directly offering buy or sell signals, leaving you in full control of your trading strategy.

Key Features of Smart Volume Box

Volume Profile: Volume Profile is one of the standout features of Smart Volume Box. Unlike traditional volume indicators that show volume over time, Volume Profile reveals volume at price, enabling you to see which price levels have attracted the most institutional activity. Thick sections on the Volume Profile indicate heavy trading volumes, often marking high-interest zones for major institutions, while thinner sections highlight low-volume areas that may serve as minor support or resistance zones.

VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price): VWAP is essential for understanding where the bulk of trading activity has taken place in terms of price. This feature provides a weighted average price level based on volume, which is critical for identifying where "smart money" has been active. Smart Volume Box displays VWAP prominently on your chart, offering a reliable reference point to follow the weighted price level, enabling you to make more informed and calculated trades.

Point of Control (POC) with Alerts: The Point of Control (POC) marks the price level where the highest volume was traded within a particular session, making it a key area to monitor. Since this level often represents where institutions have been most heavily invested, it can serve as a strong indicator of potential support or resistance zones. Smart Volume Box highlights the POC level on your chart and includes customizable alerts so you’ll be notified when the price is approaching or interacting with this significant level.

User-Friendly Customization: Smart Volume Box is built with simplicity and ease of use in mind. Whether you’re adjusting the thickness of the Volume Profile, configuring VWAP and POC alerts, or tailoring the indicator to align with your trading style, the settings are easy to modify. This adaptability ensures that both beginner and experienced traders can use the tool effectively, allowing you to get insights without complicated setups or extensive adjustments.

Learn to Trade Like a Pro

To ensure you can get the most out of Smart Volume Box, I’ll be providing a complete VIDEO GUIDE with detailed instructions on how to use this tool effectively. This resource will help you not only to understand how the tool works but also to grasp essential trading concepts, allowing you to spot high-probability opportunities and avoid common pitfalls. By combining Smart Volume Box with these educational resources, you’ll be well-equipped to navigate the market with greater confidence.

Support and Assistance

If you ever have any questions or need additional guidance, please don’t hesitate to reach out. I’m committed to helping you get the best experience from Smart Volume Box and make the most of its powerful features.

By leveraging Smart Volume Box, MetaTrader users gain a unique edge—insights into the hidden actions of large financial institutions. Instead of offering simple buy or sell signals, this tool empowers you to understand market trends and spot the areas where the biggest players are active, ultimately allowing you to trade smarter, more strategically, and with greater awareness of the forces shaping the market.


Recensioni 2
MThetoy
142
MThetoy 2025.10.27 14:38 
 

Truly one of the indicators worth considering. Volume is key. It allows you to have Vwap and volume at the same time! It's cheap, and I've had several successful trades. You just have to dedicate time to it and understand it as I'm doing. Excellent indicator!

GrahamVaughan
41
GrahamVaughan 2025.01.26 00:08 
 

Greatful for this indicator, helps a ton, thanks again, Suvashish!

Prodotti consigliati
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicatori
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Pro Gold System Indicator
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
Indicatori
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
Buy Sell Arrow MT MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicatori
Advanced MT5 Indicator: Precision-Powered with Pivot Points, MAs & Multi-Timeframe Logic Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this precision-engineered MetaTrader 5 indicator —an advanced tool that intelligently blends Pivot Points , Adaptive Moving Averages , and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to generate real-time Buy and Sell signals with high accuracy.    If you want to test on Real Market, Let me know. I will give the Demo file to run on Real Account.    Whether you're a scal
Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (7)
Indicatori
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $35, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
Astrology Indicator MT5
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicatori
This indicator is a   technical tool based on harmonic approximations   of solar and lunar cycles. It   does not use exact astronomical positions. This indicator uses   mathematical waves to approximate daily solar and monthly lunar cycles   for trading purposes. It captures general market rhythms influenced by day/night and moon phases, but it   does not track exact astronomical positions . Do your analysis and study on back test before purchase.  The   Advanced Astrological Indicator   is a m
Basic Support and Resistance MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicatori
Il nostro indicatore   Basic Support and Resistance   è la soluzione necessaria per aumentare l'analisi tecnica.Questo indicatore consente di proiettare i livelli di supporto e resistenza sul grafico/ MT4 gratuita Funzionalità Integrazione dei livelli di Fibonacci: Con la possibilità di visualizzare i livelli di Fibonacci insieme a livelli di supporto e resistenza, il nostro indicatore ti dà una visione ancora più profonda del comportamento del mercato e delle possibili aree di inversione. Ot
Swing points with push notification
Marouane Sammoudi
Indicatori
Swing Points Pro v2 – Enhanced Highs and Lows Indicator with Push Notifications Overview : The Swing Points Pro v2 indicator is a powerful and reliable tool designed to help traders identify critical swing highs and lows on their charts. Whether you trade Forex, Stocks, or Crypto, this updated version provides advanced features to enhance your market analysis, with real-time push notifications for key market movements. Key Features : Accurate Swing Identification : Pinpoints major swing highs a
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicatori
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Gann Squaring Out of Time and Price
Yardley Zuniga
Indicatori
Gann Time–Price Square Cycles (MT5) This indicator applies the concept of time–price balance introduced by W.D. Gann. It detects price swings on the chart and projects Quarter, Half, and Full cycle time intervals forward, marking them with vertical lines. The tool is designed to help traders study the relationship between swing size and elapsed time directly on MT5 charts. Functions Detects swing highs and lows based on pivot depth and minimum swing size. Projects Quarter, Half, and Full harmon
VR Cub MT 5
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicatori
VR Cub è un indicatore per ottenere punti di ingresso di alta qualità. L'indicatore è stato sviluppato per facilitare i calcoli matematici e semplificare la ricerca dei punti di ingresso in una posizione. La strategia di trading per la quale è stato scritto l'indicatore ha dimostrato la sua efficacia per molti anni. La semplicità della strategia di trading è il suo grande vantaggio, che consente anche ai trader alle prime armi di commerciare con successo con essa. VR Cub calcola i punti di apert
KT Renko Patterns MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT Renko Patterns analizza il grafico Renko mattone per mattone per individuare i pattern grafici più famosi, frequentemente utilizzati dai trader nei vari mercati finanziari. Rispetto ai grafici basati sul tempo, i grafici Renko rendono il trading basato sui pattern più semplice e visivamente chiaro grazie alla loro struttura pulita. KT Renko Patterns include diversi pattern Renko, molti dei quali sono ampiamente spiegati nel libro “Profitable Trading with Renko Charts” di Prashant Shah. Un E
Big Black Shark MT5
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
Tool for Identifying Potential Reversal Points and Trend Direction This tool is excellent for identifying potential market reversal points and trend direction. It works well in combination with confirming indicators such as MACD, Stochastic, RSI, which are standard on all MT5 platforms. Together, they form a reliable trading strategy. The settings allow for adjusting the channel’s distance and period. It is recommended to enter a trade when the signal line crosses the upper channel boundary and
Better RSI MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
Indicatori
This Indicator enhances the default Relative Strength Index (RSI) by introducing several improvements. First, it visually highlights overbought and oversold regions by changing the RSI color from white to red. Second, it includes additional reference lines at 20, 40, 50, 60, and 80, providing a clearer framework for assessing RSI values. The most notable feature is the use of the middle 50-line to indicate the current market cycle. The color of the 50-line dynamically reflects the cycle: green f
Super Magic NASDAQ100
Benyamin Naser Mokhtari Karchegani
Indicatori
L'indicatore che hai attualmente a disposizione è senza dubbio uno dei migliori strumenti per fare trading sul mercato NASDAQ 100 nei timeframe di 1 e 5 minuti. Questo indicatore funziona anche su altri timeframe, ma è stato specificamente progettato per questi due. Con un'alta precisione, questo indicatore non richiede alcuna impostazione iniziale. Devi solo avviarlo e fidarti dei suoi segnali. Precisione ed Efficienza Questo strumento è il risultato della combinazione di diversi indicatori cal
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicatori
Technical Description of the Indicator – Delta Profile for MetaTrader 5 The Delta Profile is an indicator developed for MetaTrader 5 focused on detailed analysis of volume flow within a defined range of candles. It organizes and displays information about the imbalance of positive volumes (associated with upward movements) and negative volumes (associated with downward movements) at different price levels. The result is a clear view of the chart points where the highest concentration of trades o
Magic Finger Singal
Hui Zhao
5 (1)
Indicatori
Magic Finger can help you identify trends and trading opportunities clearly. The finger points to the open position signal, and the discoloration line is confirmed by the trend. If you are a day trader, you can choose to trade during a period of active trading, referring to the discoloration line as the basis for the next order, finger signal as a filter. If you are a trend trader, you can choose a period above H1, wait for the appearance of the finger signal in the key price area, and enter th
Surf Board
Mohammadal Alizadehmadani
Indicatori
Benefits of the Surfboard indicator : Entry signals without repainting If a signal appears and is confirmed, it does NOT disappear anymore, unlike indicators with repainting, which lead to major financial losses because they can show a signal and then remove it. perfect opening of trades The indicator algorithms allow you to find the Peak and floor position to enter a deal (buy or sell an asset), which increases the success rate for each and every trader using it. Surfboard works with any asset
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.14 (21)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo indicatore di trading non è repaint, non è ridisegno e non presenta ritardi, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Manuale utente: impostazioni, input e strategia. L'Analista Atomico è un indicatore di azione del prezzo PA che utilizza la forza e il momentum del prezzo per trovare un miglior vantaggio sul mercato. Dotato di filtri avanzati che aiutano a rimuovere rumori e segnali falsi, e aumentare il pote
Global Markets ExpertAdvisor
Gabriel Leite Nunes
Experts
This is my first ExpertAdvisor, but it came along with more than 7 years in experience trading Forex , Crypto and Index.                                                                                SHEERAN: The Advanced Multi-Timeframe EA for Dynamic and Adaptive Trading   EA SHEERAN, is designed for traders who demand precision, flexibility, and reliability across multiple timeframes. Whether you’re targeting short-term gains on the M30 chart or looking for sustained moves on the H4, this E
Long island reversal MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicatori
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a d
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicatori
Il livello Premium è un indicatore unico con una precisione superiore all'80% delle previsioni corrette! Questo indicatore è stato testato dai migliori Specialisti di Trading per più di due mesi! L'indicatore dell'autore che non troverai da nessun'altra parte! Dagli screenshot puoi vedere di persona la precisione di questo strumento! 1 è ottimo per il trading di opzioni binarie con un tempo di scadenza di 1 candela. 2 funziona su tutte le coppie di valute, azioni, materie prime, criptovalu
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Ultimate Supply Demand MT5
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
5 (4)
Indicatori
After working during many months, with the help of Neural Networks, we have perfected the ultimate tool you are going to need for identifying key price levels (Supports and Resistances) and Supply and Demand zones. Perfectly suitable to trigger your trades, set up your future actions, decide your Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, and confirm the market direction. Price will always move between those levels, bouncing or breaking; from one zone to another, all the remaining movements are just mark
Auto Fibonacci Multi Timeframe Toolkit
Pablo Daniel Palomino
Indicatori
AUTO FIBONACCI MULTI-TIMEFRAME TOOLKIT Technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci levels for 4H, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly sessions. AUTOMATIC FIBONACCI RETRACEMENTS (7 CLASSIC LEVELS): - 0.0% (Previous session Low - support level) - 23.6% (Fibonacci Golden Ratio - early entry level) - 38.2% (Strong retracement level) - 50.0% (Key pivot level highlighted in YELLOW - market equilibrium) - 61.8% (Main Golden Ratio - critical decision level) - 78.6% (Deep retracement level) - 100.0
PipFinite Reversal PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.73 (26)
Indicatori
The Controversial 5-Step System That Professional Traders Use To Unlock Trading Success! Reversal Pro effectively combines price action, ideal location and reliable statistics in one smart algorithm. Understanding the market in this unique perspective allows you to recognize reversals professionally. Discover The Secret Of Professional Traders Get instant access www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/716077 Copy & Paste what professional traders are doing right now! How To Trade Step 1: Trade Setup Sta
PipFinite Exit EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.86 (29)
Indicatori
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicatori
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicatori
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
ProEngulfing For MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicatori
Versione gratuita di ProEngulfing: QualifiedEngulfing, con una limitazione di un segnale al giorno e meno funzionalità. Unisciti al canale Koala Trading Solution nella comunità MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità su tutti i prodotti Koala, clicca sul link qui sotto: https ://www .mql5 .com /en /channels /koalatradingsolution La versione MT4 di questo prodotto è già scaricabile al seguente link: https ://www .mql5 .com /en /market /product /52023 Presentazione di ProEngulfing – Il t
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.99 (70)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (20)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.64 (42)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è un indicatore Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing e Non-Lagging, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Corso online, manuale e download di preset. Il "Sistema di Trading Smart Trend MT5" è una soluzione completa pensata sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti. Combina oltre 10 indicatori premium e offre più di 7 robuste strategie di trading, rendendolo una scelta versatile per div
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.89 (27)
Indicatori
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato basandosi sul framework Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Analizza automaticamente i punti di inversione e le zone chiave su più timeframe, concentrandosi sulla fornitura di segnali senza repaint e sull’evidenziazione dei Points of Interest (POI). Inoltre, dispone di un sistema Auto Fibonacci Level che traccia automaticamente le linee di Fibonacci per aiutare a rilevare punti di pullback e invers
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (23)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.73 (52)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui identifichi e scambi le inversioni di tendenza! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Indicatore Quantum Trend Sniper       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading verso nuove vette con il suo modo innovativo di identificare le inversioni di tendenza con una precisione estremamente elevata. *** Acquista Quantum
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.83 (24)
Indicatori
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (3)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicatori
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (17)
Indicatori
Ecco   Quantum TrendPulse   , lo strumento di trading definitivo che combina la potenza di   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stocastico   in un unico indicatore completo per massimizzare il tuo potenziale di trading. Progettato per i trader che cercano precisione ed efficienza, questo indicatore ti aiuta a identificare con sicurezza le tendenze di mercato, i cambiamenti di momentum e i punti di entrata e uscita ottimali. Caratteristiche principali: Integrazione SuperTrend:   segui facilmente l'andame
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.86 (21)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
Key level wedge pro MT5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Indicatori
Its our anniversary! To give back enjoy this 60% discount for the next week (original price $239) We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block ,   Key level supply and demand ,   Key level liquidity grab   and   Key level wedge   into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, maki
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicatori
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicatori
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicatori
Was: $299  Now: $149  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicatori
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   è un trend unico 10 in 1 che segue un indicatore multi-timeframe al   100% non ridipinto   che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti:   forex ,   materie prime ,   criptovalute ,   indici ,   azioni .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX) Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
GOLD SNIPER SCALPER PRO - INDICATORE TECNICO DI INVERSIONE Gold Sniper Scalper Pro è un indicatore tecnico progettato per assistere i trader XAUUSD nell'identificazione di potenziali punti di inversione nel mercato. L'indicatore fornisce avvisi basati sull'analisi del comportamento dei prezzi in tempo reale. FUNZIONALITÀ PRINCIPALE Questo indicatore utilizza un algoritmo di scansione multi-timeframe (Multi-Timeframe Scan) per cercare le condizioni di mercato che potrebbero portare a un cambiame
IQ Gold Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicatori
Acquista TREND PRO ora e ricevi gratuitamente un altro indicatore di tendenza avanzato Per riceverlo, scrivi nei messaggi privati. VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei f
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicatori
Ottieni l’indicatore AUX GRATUITO e il supporto EA Download diretto — Clicca qui [ D.I.C.E ] Divergence in Chaos Environment è uno strumento MT5 specializzato per trader che applicano la Teoria delle Onde di Elliott nel contesto delle tecniche di Trading Chaos. Identifica divergenze nascoste e regolari nell’azione dei prezzi, sincronizzate con l’ambiente di mercato caotico descritto da Bill Williams. Caratteristiche principali Divergenza allineata alle Onde di Elliott: rileva divergenze rialzis
Integrated Dashboard Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicatori
Integrated Dashboard Scanner – Your Market Command Center (v3.51) Short Description The Integrated Dashboard Scanner monitors multiple symbols and timeframes from a single panel. Version 3.51 features  four core scanning modules based on Dariusz Dargo's trading strategy  (IB/OB Breakouts, MACD Divergence & Convergence, MACD Pivot, MACD Bias)  plus four supplementary filter modules  (Market Structure, Momentum, Daily ATR Usage and Economic News ). Each module can be configured independently with
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicatori
MetaForecast predice e visualizza il futuro di qualsiasi mercato basandosi sull'armonia dei dati dei prezzi. Sebbene il mercato non sia sempre prevedibile, se esiste un modello nei prezzi, MetaForecast può prevedere il futuro con la massima precisione possibile. Rispetto ad altri prodotti simili, MetaForecast può generare risultati più accurati analizzando le tendenze di mercato. Parametri di input Past size (Dimensione passata) Specifica il numero di barre che MetaForecast utilizza per creare
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicatori
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Mega Dashboard
Paul Anscombe
5 (4)
Indicatori
The Ultimate Dashboard Save $10 now - normal price $79 Indicators are useful for traders, but when you put them into a dashboard that can scan 28 symbols at once they become even better, and when you can also combine different indicators and timeframes to give you synchronized alerts, then they become awesome. This easy to use dashboard provides you with 32 leading indicators, use them individually or together, to create powerful combination alerts. So when you want to know that RSI is above 25
Volume Profile Pro Signals
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicatori
Volume Profile Pro Signals (v2.5) Analisi di volume precisa con generazione automatica di segnali. Cosa fa Volume Profile Pro Signals costruisce una rappresentazione live e basata sui dati di dove il volume di trading si concentra realmente — evidenziando le zone in cui il prezzo viene accettato o rifiutato. Mette in risalto POC, VAH, VAL e identifica con precisione le aree HVN/LVN. Da queste informazioni genera segnali di breakout in tempo reale (VAH/VAL) e traccia livelli SL/TP intelligenti
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicatori
L’indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows fornisce un segnale di ingresso fondamentale nel mercato rilevando uno specifico pattern di breakout. L’indicatore analizza costantemente il grafico per individuare un momentum stabile in una direzione e fornisce un segnale preciso subito prima del movimento principale. Ottieni lo scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe da qui - Scanner per ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Caratteristiche principali I livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit sono forniti automaticamente dall’
Divergence for Many Indicators MT5
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Indicatori
Divergence indicator 10 different indicators. Finding and displaying classic and hidden divergences. Indicators in which divergences are searched: MACD MACD Histogram; RSI; Stochastic; CCI; momentum; OBV; VWmacd; Chaikin Money Flow; Money Flow Index. This is a replica of the indicator from the   tradingview   resource, adapted for the MT5 terminal. MT4 version available here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87846 Settings: Bars in history for analysis - number of bars for analysis; D
Altri dall’autore
Area of Interest MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.73 (15)
Indicatori
The   Area of Interest (AOI) Indicator   is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market zones where price reactions are highly probable. This indicator specifically highlights two critical zones: Seller AOI (Area of Interest) : This zone represents areas where sellers are likely to enter the market, often acting as resistance. When the price approaches or touches this zone, it signals that a potential sell-off could occur. Buyer  A OI (Area of Interest) : The BOI zone identifie
FREE
Volume Orderflow Profile
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Indicatori
Introducing Volume Orderflow Profile , a versatile tool designed to help traders visualize and understand the dynamics of buying and selling pressure within a specified lookback period. Perfect for those looking to gain deeper insights into volume-based market behavior! MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122657 The indicator gathers data on high and low prices, along with buy and sell volumes, over a user-defined period. It calculates the maximum and minimum prices during this
Pro Support Resistance MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.91 (56)
Indicatori
This is the best Support and Resistance Indicator on the market, and it shows both confirmed Support and Resistance as well as Retests. Support & Resistance: Support marks where buying demand halts price declines, acting as a safety net. Resistance caps price surges, driven by selling pressure. Traders leverage these levels to predict reversals, plan entries, exits, and manage risks, making them trading's fundamental guideposts. Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/su
FREE
Power of Three MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.3 (10)
Indicatori
The "Power of Three" (PO3) is a concept developed by the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) to illustrate a three-stage approach used by smart money in the markets:   Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution . ICT traders view this as a foundational pattern that can explain the formation of any candle on a price chart. In simple terms, this concept is effective for any time frame, as long as there's a defined start, highest point, lowest point, and end. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/1
FREE
Price Retest MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.83 (6)
Indicatori
Introducing our exciting new Price Retest indicator! Get instant alerts when the price retests, giving you a powerful edge in your trading strategy. Remember to do your own analysis before making any moves in the market. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118031 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Here’s a detailed explanation of how the Price Retest indicator works, its components, and how you can incorporate it into your trading strat
FREE
Smart Linear Regression MT5
Suvashish Halder
Indicatori
The   Smart Linear Regression   indicator is a powerful, non-repainting tool designed for traders looking for enhanced accuracy in market analysis. Unlike the typical linear regression channels that often repaint, this indicator provides reliable insights without changing past values, making it more trustworthy for forecasting future price movements. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124893/ Overview: The   Smart Linear Regression   Indicator goes beyond the basic linear regr
Consolidation Zone MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (4)
Indicatori
Consolidation Zone   Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118734 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1.   Consolidation Det
FREE
Order Blocks Breaker MT5
Suvashish Halder
Indicatori
Introducing   Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools,   Order Blocks Breaker   not only identifies order blocks but also highlights   Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124101/ This t
Volume Orderflow Profile MT5
Suvashish Halder
Indicatori
Introducing   Volume Orderflow Profile , a versatile tool designed to help traders visualize and understand the dynamics of buying and selling pressure within a specified lookback period. Perfect for those looking to gain deeper insights into volume-based market behavior! MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122656/ The indicator gathers data on high and low prices, along with buy and sell volumes, over a user-defined period. It calculates the maximum and minimum prices during t
Manage Multiple Positions MT5
Suvashish Halder
Utilità
Tired of manually adjusting stop-loss and take-profit levels for multiple positions across different pairs? The Manage Multiple Positions Expert Advisor is your solution. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120916/ This powerful tool streamlines your trading experience by allowing you to manage multiple positions on a single pair with ease. Modify stop-loss and take-profit levels for all open positions on a specific pair with a single click. Plus, the EA provides clear visibili
Volume Order Blocks
Suvashish Halder
5 (9)
Indicatori
Introducing the   Volume Order Blocks  indicator, a game-changing tool designed for traders who demand precision and clarity in their market analysis. This advanced indicator not only identifies order blocks but also integrates crucial volumetric data, allowing you to gauge the strength of these blocks with unparalleled accuracy. MT5 version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121238/   Key Features of the Volume   Order Blocks: Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks:   Easily visualize and dif
Area of Interest
Suvashish Halder
4.6 (5)
Indicatori
The Area of Interest (AOI) Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market zones where price reactions are highly probable. This indicator specifically highlights two critical zones: Seller AOI (Area of Interest) : This zone represents areas where sellers are likely to enter the market, often acting as resistance. When the price approaches or touches this zone, it signals that a potential sell-off could occur. Buyer  A OI (Area of Interest) : The BOI zone identifies re
FREE
Smart Fibo Zones
Suvashish Halder
5 (4)
Indicatori
Smart Fibo Zones are powerful, auto-generated Fibonacci Retracements that are anchored to key market structure shifts . These zones serve as critical Supply and Demand levels, guiding you to identify potential price reactions and confirm market direction.  Fibonacci calculations, widely used by professional traders, can be complex when it comes to identifying highs and lows. However, Smart Fibo Zones simplify this process by automatically highlighting order blocks and key zones, complete with St
Price Retest
Suvashish Halder
4.86 (7)
Indicatori
Introducing our exciting new Price Retest indicator! Get instant alerts when the price retests, giving you a powerful edge in your trading strategy. Remember to do your own analysis before making any moves in the market. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118159/ Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Here’s a detailed explanation of how the Price Retest indicator works, its components, and how you can incorporate it into your trading str
FREE
Trading Notes MT5
Suvashish Halder
librerie
Trading Notes   is an innovative tool designed for traders to streamline their decision-making process by allowing them to write and display important reminders or short details directly over their trading charts. This essential feature ensures that traders have quick access to their personalized checklist before opening any positions, enhancing their trading efficiency and accuracy. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120613 Key Features: Five Customizable Input Fields:   Trad
FREE
Volume Order Blocks MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.56 (9)
Indicatori
Introducing the Volume Order Blocks indicator, a game-changing tool designed for traders who demand precision and clarity in their market analysis. This advanced indicator not only identifies order blocks but also integrates crucial volumetric data, allowing you to gauge the strength of these blocks with unparalleled accuracy. MT4 version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121237/ Key Features of the Volume Order Blocks: Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks: Easily visualize and differentiat
Consolidation Zone
Suvashish Halder
5 (5)
Indicatori
Consolidation Zone Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118748 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1. Consolidation Detecti
FREE
Order Blocks Breaker
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Indicatori
Introducing Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools, Order Blocks Breaker not only identifies order blocks but also highlights Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124102/ This tool inco
SMT Divergence Pro
Suvashish Halder
Indicatori
SMT (Smart Money Technique) Divergence refers to the price divergence between correlated assets or their relationship to inversely correlated assets.  By analyzing SMT Divergence, traders can gain insights into the market's institutional structure and identify whether smart money is accumulating or distributing assets.  Every price fluctuation should be confirmed by market symmetry, and any price asymmetry indicates an SMT Divergence, suggesting a potential trend reversal. MT5 Version -  https:/
Smart Volatility Index MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.83 (6)
Indicatori
This is one of the most popular and highly rated   volatility index (VIX)   indicators on the market. It provides the same readings as the VIX does for stock indexes. However, this indicator works across all asset classes.  VIX Fix Finds Market Bottoms.  This indicator is not for inexperienced traders. Use it for day and swing trading. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/112238 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Bernard Baruch summe
FREE
Pro Support Resistance
Suvashish Halder
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
This is the best Support and Resistance Indicator on the market, and it shows both confirmed Support and Resistance as well as Retests. Support & Resistance: Support marks where buying demand halts price declines, acting as a safety net. Resistance caps price surges, driven by selling pressure. Traders leverage these levels to predict reversals, plan entries, exits, and manage risks, making them trading's fundamental guideposts. Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suv
FREE
BPR and FVG Zones
Suvashish Halder
5 (2)
Indicatori
We mark the fair value gap (FVG) and wait for the price to reach that zone, but sometimes it reverses before getting there. This can happen because we didn't notice the Balanced Price Range (BPR). My tools will enhance your analysis by displaying everything on the chart, helping you identify potential price reversal areas so you can make informed decisions about when to enter the market. MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119228/ So, what is BPR or Balanced Price Range? A Balanced Pr
Cup and Handle MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.5 (8)
Indicatori
Live Trading Results   MT4 Version Contact for Manual Guide   Next Price $125 Free Scanner   Dashboard  (Contact me)   Strategy -   Breakout  /   Retest   /   Aggressive Hello Everyone, We are excited to introduce one of the most reliable and high win rate patterns in trading: the Cup and Handle . This is the first time we are releasing this meticulously crafted indicator, boasting an impressive 95% success rate . It is versatile and effective across all types of pairs, stocks
Smart Liquidity Profile MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (3)
Indicatori
The Smart Liquidity Profile is color-coded based on the importance of the traded activity at specific price levels, allowing traders to identify significant price levels such as support and resistance levels, supply and demand zones, liquidity gaps, consolidation zones, Buy-Side/Sell-Side Liquidity and so on.  Smart Liquidity Profile allows users to choose from a number of different time periods including 'Auto,' 'Fixed Range,' 'Swing High,' 'Swing Low,' 'Session,' 'Day,' 'Week,' 'Month,' 'Quart
Smart Liquidity Profile
Suvashish Halder
4.45 (11)
Indicatori
The Smart Liquidity Profile is color-coded based on the importance of the traded activity at specific price levels, allowing traders to identify significant price levels such as support and resistance levels, supply and demand zones, liquidity gaps, consolidation zones, Buy-Side/Sell-Side Liquidity and so on.  Smart Liquidity Profile allows users to choose from a number of different time periods including 'Auto,' 'Fixed Range,' 'Swing High,' 'Swing Low,' 'Session,' 'Day,' 'Week,' 'Month,' 'Quar
Order Block Tracker
Suvashish Halder
Indicatori
Order Block Tracker is here to solve one of the biggest challenges traders face: identifying order blocks. Many traders fail to spot these critical zones, often missing out on key market entries. But with Order Block Tracker , you no longer have to worry about that. This advanced indicator automatically highlights these crucial zones for you, giving you the confidence to enter the market at the right time. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123362/ Key Features of Order Block
Smart Divergence Dashboard MT5
Suvashish Halder
Indicatori
The   Smart Divergence Dashboard   is your ultimate tool for identifying high-probability trading opportunities. This cutting-edge indicator is meticulously designed to detect Regular Divergences, offering traders a clear and actionable advantage. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120702/ Key Features: Real-time Divergence Detection:   Instantly pinpoints Higher High/Lower Low and Oscillator Higher Low divergences across multiple currency pairs and timeframes using Awesome Os
Breakout Potential MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Indicatori
Exclusive Arrival: Presenting for the First Time . This is your secret weapon for predicting which way the wind will blow with the next market shift. It assists you in developing your trading strategy by predicting the direction of the next candle.  Compatible with forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies on all timeframes, but higher timeframes are recommended. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108931/ How does it work ? It's pretty neat. The algorithm separates green and red ca
Smart Volatility Index
Suvashish Halder
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
This is one of the most popular and highly rated volatility index (VIX) indicators on the market. It provides the same readings as the VIX does for stock indexes. However, this indicator works across all asset classes.  VIX Fix Finds Market Bottoms.  This indicator is not for inexperienced traders. Use it for day and swing trading. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/112284 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Bernard Baruch summed i
FREE
Trading Notes
Suvashish Halder
5 (3)
librerie
Trading Notes is an innovative tool designed for traders to streamline their decision-making process by allowing them to write and display important reminders or short details directly over their trading charts. This essential feature ensures that traders have quick access to their personalized checklist before opening any positions, enhancing their trading efficiency and accuracy. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120617 Key Features: Five Customizable Input Fields: Trading
FREE
Filtro:
MThetoy
142
MThetoy 2025.10.27 14:38 
 

Truly one of the indicators worth considering. Volume is key. It allows you to have Vwap and volume at the same time! It's cheap, and I've had several successful trades. You just have to dedicate time to it and understand it as I'm doing. Excellent indicator!

Suvashish Halder
126376
Risposta dello sviluppatore Suvashish Halder 2025.10.27 15:59
Thank you for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚. Thank you.
GrahamVaughan
41
GrahamVaughan 2025.01.26 00:08 
 

Greatful for this indicator, helps a ton, thanks again, Suvashish!

Suvashish Halder
126376
Risposta dello sviluppatore Suvashish Halder 2025.01.27 14:44
Thank you for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚. Thank you.
Rispondi alla recensione