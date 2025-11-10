Pattern 123

"Pattern 123" is an indicator-a trading system built on a popular pattern, pattern 123.
This is the moment when we expect a reversal on the older trend and enter the continuation of the small trend, its 3rd impulse.

The indicator displays signals and markings on an open chart. You can enable/disable graphical constructions in the settings.
The indicator has a built-in notification system (email, mobile terminal, standard terminal alert).

"Pattern 123" has a table that displays signals from selected instruments and time periods.
The table can be dragged with the mouse.
The size of the table depends on the font size selected in the settings.
When you hover the mouse cursor over a rectangle in the table, the tool and the time period that this rectangle corresponds to will be highlighted.
When you click on the selected rectangle of the table, the tool and/or time period changes or a new chart window opens.
If Current_Chart is selected in the Table_Buttons_New_Chart_or_Current_Chart setting, then the time period and tool will be changed to those that correspond to the selected rectangle.
If New_Chart is selected in the Table_Buttons_New_Chart_or_Current_Chart setting, a new window with a graph will be opened, the time period and tool of which correspond to the selected rectangle.
In the Table_Buttons_Template_name_for_New_Chart setting, you can specify a chart template with which a new window will be opened.
The indicator does not redraw. 


Settings  

  • History_Size - Number of displayed history (in bars).
  • Period Ind - The number of bars to calculate the indicator. 
  • Stop - Enabling/disabling Stop Loss. 
  • Shift_Candle - If Shift_Candle=On, then the indicator works with the last closed candle and does not redraw. 
    If Shift_Candle=Zero, then the indicator works with the last unclosed candle.
  • Table_Tickers - Tools to be displayed in the table (separated by commas).
  • Table_TimeFrames - Time periods to be displayed in the table (separated by commas).
  • Table_Refresh_Rate (in seconds) - the refresh rate of the table is measured in seconds.
  • Table_Buttons_New_Chart_or_Current_Chart - the mode of opening a new chart: in a new window or changing the instrument and time period in the window in which the indicator is running.
  • Table_Buttons_Template_name_for_New_Chart - the name of the template with which the new chart will be opened.
  • Alert_ID- Allows you to set a unique name to identify alerts.
Here are the most important settings; there are also settings in the indicator that allow you to change the design of the indicator.
