Breakout Potential

Exclusive Arrival: Presenting for the First Time. This is your secret weapon for predicting which way the wind will blow with the next market shift. It assists you in developing your trading strategy by predicting the direction of the next candle. Compatible with forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies on all timeframes, but higher timeframes are recommended.

MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108937/

How does it work? It's pretty neat. The algorithm separates green and red candles, then analyzes each based on their previous color. It assigns scores when certain levels are reached and checks historical data to tell you the likelihood of hitting those levels—easy percentages for each line.

So, how can you make the most of it? Whether you're into predicting breakouts or simply want to set safer stop-loss points, this tool's got you covered. Adjust the space between levels with the percentage step and decide how many levels you want to see.

Percentage Step: Adjust the space between levels using a percentage step. For instance, a 1% step means each level sits 1% above or below the previous one.

Disable 0.00% Values: Levels with a 0% chance of being reached won't show by default. Enable this option if you wish to view all levels, regardless of their probability values.

Number of Lines: Choose the quantity of levels you want to see displayed on the indicator.

Show Statistic Panel: Opt to activate this feature to view backtest statistics for new highs or lows reached. Note: This option is available only if the initial levels have been reached.

Additionally, the indicator aids traders in establishing their trading bias based on probability. For instance, analyze the daily or higher timeframe to determine your trading bias, then delve into lower timeframes to spot setups in that direction. This helps traders make informed decisions based on probability assessments. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just stepping into the market, this tool can be your compass in the trading world.







