BTC A I, Version 1.7, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the BTCUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. This updated version retains the same core algorithm but features optimized parameters tailored to the current market conditions, ensuring synchronization with the latest changes and movements. Your feedback and communication are essential to us, as they enable us to implement these improvements and innovations promptly, and we recommend installing this update without delay.

The EA delivers impressive statistics that highlight its performance. Starting with an initial deposit of 200.00 USD, it has achieved a total net profit of 5064.69, with a gross profit of 5529.61 and a gross loss of -1464.92. The profit factor of 3.77 indicates strong profitability, while the recovery factor of 23.32 showcases its resilience against drawdowns. The mathematical expectation, with an expected payoff of 13.50, is supported by a Sharpe ratio of 7.61, reflecting consistent returns relative to risk. The AHPR and GHPR rates are 1.0114% and 1.0102% respectively, demonstrating steady growth. A total of 301 trades were executed, including 206 short trades (68.44%) and 95 long trades (31.56%), with a winning trade percentage of 57.48%. The average profit per trade is 31.96, while the average loss per trade is -11.44. The maximum consecutive wins reached 461.88 over 8 trades, with a maximum consecutive loss of -120.02 over 2 trades. The maximum balance drawdown is 120.02 (5.72%), and the maximum equity drawdown is 172.49 (42.65%), with relative drawdowns of 21.59% and 30.70% respectively. The margin level stands at 860.41%, and the Z-Score of -0.43 (33.28%) suggests low correlation with market noise, with an on-tester result of 0.

The EA's logic relies on the variable ATR (Average True Range) to calculate entry parameters, dynamically adjusting lot sizes based on market volatility: smaller ranges increase lot sizes, while larger ranges decrease them, optimizing risk management. Additionally, with the UseMoneyManagement parameter now set to TRUE, the EA also uses ATR to dynamically calculate the Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, further enhancing its adaptability to market conditions. The minimum recommended capital is 200 USD, though 300 USD is suggested for enhanced performance.

For users unfamiliar with backtesting or adapting the EA to their preferred broker, our support team is available to guide and assist you throughout the process. Additionally, our official channel will provide product updates, recommended settings for the current market, free trials of new EAs, and other exclusive benefits for clients. Those who register through our Introducing Broker (IB) will also receive additional perks.

Please understand that while the EA uses artificial intelligence to identify past patterns and project them into the future, it does not guarantee 100% success. There will be unfavorable periods, and maintaining composure during these times is crucial. We strongly advise allowing the EA to operate without manual intervention, as closing trades manually can desynchronize it, disrupting its sequence and reducing its projection and mathematical expectancy. We are dedicated to continuous improvement and ongoing support to enhance your trading experience.


RATCHANONT SILLAPAPRADID
90
RATCHANONT SILLAPAPRADID 2025.05.06 03:52 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Angel Torres
3921
Risposta dello sviluppatore Angel Torres 2025.05.06 04:30
Thank you so much for your comment and for being a customer since October 2024! We are thrilled to hear that the "BTC A I" EA and the support have met your expectations. We continuously strive to improve the Money Management and adaptation to market changes to offer solid and dynamic performance. We really appreciate you noticing these improvements and your recommendation! We keep working for you.
Rispondi alla recensione