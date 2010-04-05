Patient Ancient 4 MT4

Ti stai chiedendo dov’è finito Patient Ancient 1-2-3? Ebbene, queste versioni non hanno avuto successo in termini di durata, quindi non ho voluto caricarle. Mi piacciono le cose che funzionano; questo è un ottovolante emotivo — se cerchi gratificazione immediata, vedrai sicuramente delle perdite. Sei una persona paziente? Sei disposto a mettere qualcosa da parte? Allora questo è per te.

E per favore, se non ti fidi, non acquistarlo. So che questi screenshot non sono spettacolari. Passiamo a quello che vuoi sapere.

Questo robot misura il movimento del prezzo insieme a una combinazione di indicatori per decidere se eseguire o meno un’operazione. Ci sono alcuni parametri con cui puoi sperimentare — una piccola modifica può fare una grande differenza.

Con questo robot non otterrai guadagni rapidi; il nome parla da sé.

Saldo iniziale consigliato: 500 $ o più, ma se ti piace il rischio puoi iniziare anche con 100 o più.

Versione MT5 forse in arrivo.

Live Signal -----------------------------------------------------------------

Set Files [search the first comment]--------------------------------------------------------------------

Le vendite saranno incluse nel segnale live perché mi piace l’esperimento.

[Screenshot] Saldo iniziale del backtest: €1000 – agosto 2020–2025.

Timeframe: W, D, H4 [e inferiori]. I timeframe inferiori a H4 potrebbero essere inaffidabili, a meno che tu non trovi impostazioni che funzionano per te; in tal caso potrebbero essere promettenti. Raccomando di fare backtest prima di fare qualsiasi cosa. Imposta il timeframe del grafico in linea con il parametro di timeframe principale.

Non è possibile fare backtest sul timeframe settimanale, quindi dovrai farlo in demo se hai abbastanza tempo.

Consiglio di usare un VPS stabile oppure, se hai molta fiducia nella tua rete, un laptop a basso consumo con aggiornamenti disattivati o un server Windows, e farlo girare 24/7… solo alcune idee. Hai mai sentito parlare di Raspberry Pi? Sì, puoi usarlo anche tu.

Le impostazioni predefinite sono il file set H4, che funziona molto bene per l’economia attuale, ma la dimensione del lotto predefinita è diversa. Io comunque caricherei uno dei set e lo regolerei di conseguenza. Come puoi vedere, le prestazioni degli anni precedenti sono state un continuo sali e scendi senza grandi progressi, fino a quando la domanda di oro di oggi ha preso il sopravvento.

Non posso garantire il successo futuro, quindi cerca di guadagnare il più possibile. Consideralo un investimento e non una fonte di reddito a vita.

Per quanto riguarda l’oro, gli acquisti sono piuttosto riusciti, mentre le vendite sono più difficili a causa dei ritracciamenti, che diventano nuovamente acquisti a breve termine. Spiegherò meglio nei parametri. Con questo robot vedrai sempre acquisti. Se vuoi trovare un modo per guadagnare di più da un movimento ribassista, sentiti libero di farlo. Puoi anche caricare l’EA due volte: una per posizioni long e una per posizioni short, usando impostazioni personalizzate, specialmente se esegui gli short su un timeframe diverso.

Parameters.

Fixed lot size (or equity amount for AutoLot) : Fixed lot size, currently it will say 100 because autolot is on. when you turn off autolot this will become the lot size. If you dont understand read the next line.

Auto lot calculation : [yes] or [no]. When it is set to yes then fixed lot size becomes equity per 0.01 lot size. so lets say i got a 1000 dollars and i fill in 100, then lot size will be 0.10. when setting this to no then fixed lot size becomes the normal lot size.

Pips required for buy signal : It will measure the open and close time of the candle of the current timeframe. lets say it is a 1000 pips, if open and close time difference is 1000 pips or higher in a bullish movement then it has permission to execute a buy, buys could still be limited to other factors that you will see below.

Upward pips maximum (0 = disabled) : lets say you want to put a cap on the pips required for the buy signal you put the amount of pips in here and it will not execute a trade if pips come above that value. also putting this value below the buy signal value will disable all buy trades because it will block itself. this can be usefull if you want to temporary disable buys.

Pips required for sell signal : same this as the buy signal pips but then in a bearish motion, set the amount of pips for a sell to be triggered. the less pips the higher the trading frequency wich could be dangerous.

Downward pips maximum (0 = disabled) : the cap for the sell signal pips for a bearish movement, also cancelling if below pip requirement, wich is the case on the default settings.

Buy take profit in pips (0 = no TP) : take profit for the buys, 0 will disable it.

Buy stop loss in pips (0 = no SL) : stop loss for the buys, 0 will disable it.

Buy trailing stop in pips (0 = disabled) : trailing stop for the buys, 0 will disable it.

Sell take profit in pips (0 = no TP) : take profit for the sell, 0 will disable it. will become a buy tp for the reverse sells if reverse is turned on.

Sell stop loss in pips (0 = no SL) : stop loss for the sell, 0 will disable it. will become a buy stop loss is sell reverse is turned on.

Sell trailing stop in pips (0 = disabled) : trailing stop for the sell, 0 will disable it. will become a buy trailing stop if reverse sell is turned on.

Use trend indicator : [yes] or [no]. yes will enable this indicator, no will disable it. this trend determination can determin wether to buy or to sell buy measing amount of candles in a positve direction or negative direction depending on the settings.

Trend timeframe : you can choose all timeframes to measure a trend using the direction of price. you can change the timeframe while still being within a bigger timeframe or a smaller one.

Trend candlesticks : fill in a number to count the amount of candles to make a decision, a higher number makes reaction speed to actual trends slower unless its on a smaller timeframe.

Limit trade : [yes] or [no]. yes will limit to 1 active trade at a time. no will allow unlimited amount of open trades, so for example should 2 candles back to back meet conditions to execute a trade then it will do so.

Enable sell condition : [yes] or [no]. because sell trends are more unpredictable i wanted to verify it, so putting this setting on yes will make it measue 4 4hour candles to determin if it is really a downtrend, i dont recommend this setting but if you want to try go ahead.. no means it is disabled.

Reverse sell : [yes] or [no]. When sell conditions are met then the sell will turn into a buy instead. this buy will use the sell tp, sl and trailing stop as a second buy tp,sl and trailing stop. so adjusting the sell setting will directly affect the 2nd buy settings but not the first. so when there is a downtrend you can still buy when a certain price condition has been met.

Main timeframe : the main timeframe of the EA, this will change wich timeframe it will measure the candle, also change the timeframe of the chart when you change this.

EMA Limit : Will decide the direction it is allowed to trade base on EMA'S. this ema will be measure using the main timeframe, so changing that will change this too, see for yourself if this works. i do recommend it.

Trailing stop check interval (seconds) : this will make the trailing stop wait for 30 second to prevent modifying too much. brokers dont like their servers to be loaded with tasks.

Minimum pips movement for trailing update : Pip step for the trailing stops, i decided not to seperate them because this function is pure for slowing down trailing stop modification.

Per domande, scrivimi.

Questo è tutto.



