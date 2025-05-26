LimitGridEA Pro TestMode
- Experts
- Miss Sakunaa Kakhesuanworrasakul
- Versione: 1.11
- Aggiornato: 3 giugno 2025
💠 LimitGridEA Pro – Smart & Clean Grid EA for Gold and Forex 💠
Trade confidently with a Buy/Sell Limit Grid System powered by technical filters, equity control, and a user-friendly interface.
🔑 Key Features:
-
✅ Buy/Sell Limit Only – Structured order placement, no spamming, no chaos
-
📊 RSI + Bollinger Band Filters – Ensures entries happen only with clear technical signals
-
🎯 Combined TP (per side) – Automatically closes all orders on each side when profit target is hit
-
📏 Average Price TP (optional) – Flexible profit-taking method based on weighted average
-
💰 Equity Target System – Closes all positions when equity reaches your desired level
-
🧽 Automatic Pending Order Cleanup – Removes outdated orders when market direction changes
-
📈 On-Chart Visuals – TP Lines and Dashboard for real-time insights
-
🛡 Safe & Clean Code – No DLL, no hidden logic, no external data sent
🧪 DEMO Version Info:
-
✔ For Demo Accounts Only
-
🛠 Fully functional to test all major features
-
🔧 Customizable settings, risk parameters, and dashboard tools
-
Ideal for evaluating before purchasing the full version
👤 Who Is It For?
-
Beginners looking for a structured, hands-free trading system
-
Advanced traders seeking a safe, logical grid strategy with visual clarity
-
Anyone who wants equity-based profit locking without complex coding
📞 Contact & Support
Feel free to reach out for setup help or questions – I’m happy to support you!
-
📱 Line ID: s35996
-
💬 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61570007271607
🔓 Try it now and experience the power of a clean, smart grid EA.
Start with the DEMO version, see how it works in your strategy, and get ready to take control of your trades.
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.