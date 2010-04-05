EA125 MultiFXFadeEdge

Have you ever entered a breakout trade, only to watch the market instantly reverse and wish you had taken the opposite side?

MultiFX FadeEdge is designed specifically for this frustrating scenario.

This intelligent EA is built to identify potential range breakouts and instantly assess whether the move is genuine or a fake breakout. When a fakeout is confirmed, the bot fades the breakout and places a trade in the opposite direction, turning market traps into profit opportunities.

Powered by engulfing candle pattern detection, MultiFX FadeEdge only takes high-probability setups for improved win rates and more consistent results.

✅ Key Features:

🔹 Detects range consolidations and potential breakout zones

🔹 Confirms fake breakouts using candle structure and momentum shift

🔹 Trades in the opposite direction on fakeouts (fade strategy)

🔹 Advanced engulfing candle recognition for quality signal filtering

🔹 Customizable: Number of candles that define a range Minimum breakout criteria (candles above/below SR) Capital protection with configurable percentage stop-loss

🔹 Works best on H1 timeframe with pairs like EURUSD and AUDUSD

🔹 Optimized for multi-currency environments

📊 Ideal For:

Scalpers, breakout traders, and smart money followers who want to trade with confirmation and minimize false breakout losses.

⚠️ Financial Disclaimer:

This Expert Advisor is a trading tool and not a guaranteed income source. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use proper risk management and test thoroughly on demo before live trading. The user is fully responsible for their trading results.



