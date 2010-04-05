Phase10 EA

Phase10 embodies an advanced grid system that has successfully operated on real accounts. Unlike the typical practice of retrofitting systems to historical data, Phase10 was purposefully designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. This sets it apart from basic trial-and-error approaches that merely rely on grid strategies. Instead, Phase10 strategically harnesses genuine market mechanics to achieve a consistent monthly profit range of 4-8%, accompanied by low drawdown.

Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, USDCHF, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, USDJPY

Recommended timeframe: M5

Recommending a strategy of utilizing 0.01 lots for every $1000 in an account, while concurrently managing a maximum of 4 currency pairs. This approach aims to strike a balance between risk and potential returns.
