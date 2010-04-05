EA132 MultiFX ICT Striker

This MultiFX ICT Striker Expert Advisor is built on proven ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concepts, specializing in detecting smart money zones and executing trades in the opposite direction to capture powerful pullbacks and reversals.

When the bot detects an ICT zone—typically around liquidity pools or imbalanced price structures—it places precision entries against the current move, allowing you to trade pullbacks like the institutions do. These pullbacks often present high-probability reversal zones with excellent risk-reward ratios.

⚙️ Key Features:

📍 Enters trades in the opposite direction of the trend at ICT zone levels

🔍 Analyzes liquidity, imbalances , and market structure

📊 Configurable for any forex pair — works best in pairs with high volatility

📐 Use 50-pip ICT zones as a strong starting point (see screenshots)

💼 Cut-loss protection by capital percentage to preserve your equity

🧠 Built-in logic to recognize smart money footprints in price action

🧮 Optimized for high profit factor and consistent trade filtering

🎯 What is ICT?

ICT (Inner Circle Trader) strategies revolve around liquidity zones, smart money behavior, and market structure shifts. This bot helps you harness these principles with automated precision.

✅ Recommended Use:

Run on M15 to H1 timeframes

Apply on major and minor forex pairs with clear market sessions

Test with 50-pip zone range to start — adjustable for different currencies

⚠️ Financial Disclaimer:

Trading Forex involves substantial risk and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This bot is a tool and not financial advice. Use at your own risk and always test in demo before going live.



