Infinity Gold AI is a trading robot (expert advisor) for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) terminal, designed for automated trading of the XAUUSD (gold) currency pair. This advisor was developed by experienced traders with ten years of experience in financial markets and focuses on conservative trading methods based on clear money and risk management rules.

Key Features of Infinity Gold AI:

Trading method : Scalping (short-term trading).

Timeframe : M5 (5-minute chart).

Order Management : All trades are accompanied by fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels, ensuring capital safety even during unfavorable market movements.

Entry strategy : The advisor uses a unique chart analysis algorithm that allows it to find the most profitable points for opening positions.

Risk optimization : The strategy is designed to maximize profits and minimize potential losses through careful consideration of entry and exit conditions.

Compatibility : Suitable for ECN, Raw Spread or Zero Spread accounts with the lowest possible spreads.

Recommended brokers : Exness, Tickmill, IC Markets.

Minimum deposit : From 100 US dollars.

Using VPS : It is recommended to use a virtual private server (VPS) to ensure the robot runs smoothly around the clock.

Infinity Gold AI Benefits:

Fixed SL and TP : Each position opened is accompanied by pre-set risk and reward levels, eliminating the need for manual decision making. Low entry threshold : The ability to start trading with a minimum deposit of just $100 makes this instrument accessible to virtually every beginning investor. Automated process : Fully automated trading allows you to focus on other aspects of your financial activity, freeing your attention from constantly monitoring the markets. High reliability : Thanks to the developers' years of experience and proven trading methodology, Infinity Gold AI provides stable trading signals and minimal risks.

Recommendation:

To achieve the best results, it is recommended to follow the given recommendations regarding the advisor settings, choosing a suitable broker and maintaining a reliable connection to the server (using a VPS).

This tool is an excellent choice for those looking to integrate a reliable and effective assistant into their trading strategy, helping to increase profitability and reduce the emotional burden of decision-making in the financial market.

Risk Warning: Past performance is not indicative of future profits. Use the right risk management for your investor profile.

