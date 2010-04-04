EA119 Monster Fractal

Overview

Fractal EMA Smart Reversal EA is a powerful Expert Advisor that smartly combines the Fractal indicator and Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to detect high-probability reversal zones. The EA ensures trades are placed only when the price is at a configurable distance below or above the EMA, aligning with oversold (for buy) and overbought (for sell) conditions.

🔧 Key Features

Fractal Signal-Based Entries

Trades are triggered by valid Fractal patterns to detect local market tops and bottoms.

EMA Filtering

Only executes: Buy trades when a bullish fractal appears and price is below EMA by a minimum distance (oversold market condition). Sell trades when a bearish fractal appears and price is above EMA by a minimum distance (overbought market condition).

Grid Trading Options

Enable grid mode to layer trades at a user-defined pip distance , useful in ranging markets.

Flexible Risk Management Take Profit in pips Percentage-based Cut Loss (e.g., close all trades if account equity drops X%) EMA Distance Filter (in pips) for trade filtering

Fully Customizable Settings Fractal confirmation type EMA period Minimum EMA distance Grid step in pips Max number of trades TP and Cut Loss options

Works on All Pairs and Timeframes (Recommended: M15–H1)

⚠️ Disclaimer

This EA is a tool to assist in trading and does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use proper risk management and test settings on a demo account before going live. The user is fully responsible for any financial decisions made using this EA. This EA does not take your personal financial circumstances into consideration.



