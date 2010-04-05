EA57 RSI Momentum

Forex Grid EA – Built on 15 Years of Trading Experience

This Expert Advisor (EA) is the result of over 15 years of dedicated Forex trading and strategy refinement. Designed around a smart grid trading system, it comes with advanced features to manage risk and adapt to market conditions.

Unlike traditional grid bots, this EA includes the ability to limit capital exposure by setting a maximum percentage of equity to be used—helping you stay protected in volatile conditions.

🔧 Key Features:

  • Smart Grid Configuration: Automatically adjusts grid levels for optimal spacing based on the selected currency pair, making it flexible and scalable across different market conditions.

  • Built-in Risk Management: Control risk through customizable capital allocation.

  • Optimized for EURCHF on M5: Backtesting shows excellent performance on the EURCHF pair using 5-minute intervals—especially effective during range-bound markets.

  • User-Friendly Setup: Quick to install and configure.

  • Runs 24/7 with a VPS (Highly Recommended for best performance).

📊 Backtest Results Available

🔐 EA is protected by password


Disclaimer:

Trading in the Forex market involves significant risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. It is your responsibility to thoroughly test the EA in a demo environment and ensure you fully understand how it works before using real funds.

By purchasing or using this EA, you acknowledge that you are doing so at your own risk, and the developer is not liable for any financial losses or decisions made as a result of its use.

Always practice sound risk management and consider consulting a licensed financial advisor before trading with real money.


Prodotti consigliati
MultiBrain 10
Montoya Fernandes Martins Bani Antonio Fernando
5 (6)
Experts
Scopri il nostro Esperto Consulente multi-valuta per Metatrader 4, noto come Multibrain. Questo robot innovativo utilizza algoritmi avanzati di apprendimento automatico, reti neurali e modelli di prezzo per prevedere con precisione i movimenti di mercato nel timeframe che hai selezionato. È importante testare questa strategia nell'ottimizzatore di strategia e su un conto demo per analizzare le prestazioni e regolare i parametri secondo le tue esigenze. Caratteristiche principali: Strategia basat
Team Trading Eur Gbp
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
BiBoosterix
Andrey Kozak
Experts
BiBoosterix è un potente robot di trading per MetaTrader 4 progettato per il trading automatico nei mercati finanziari. Combina un algoritmo adattivo di gestione del capitale con strategie avanzate di analisi di mercato, rendendolo uno strumento ideale sia per i principianti che per i trader professionisti. Vantaggi principali Algoritmo adattivo : Gestione automatica dei lotti in base al saldo del conto. Supporto multivaluta : Possibilità di operare contemporaneamente su più coppie di valute. Ge
SuperfarabiEA Compound
Farabi Aminy
Experts
Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4 Working on Timeframes (M5) Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4 Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator ===========Rakyat +62 =========== Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4 Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5) Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4 Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes
Team Trading Eur Nzd Gbp
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Experts Advisors Arjuna
David Antonius
Experts
Meet Arjuna, the ultimate trading companion designed to navigate the complex world of financial markets with precision and confidence. Crafted for both novice and experienced traders, Arjuna embodies the spirit of a warrior—relentless, strategic, and unwavering in pursuit of success. With cutting-edge technology at its core, this robot harnesses advanced algorithms to analyze market trends and execute trades at the perfect moment, maximizing profit potential while managing risk intelligently. Ar
Team Trading Gbp Jpy
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Team Trading Eur Aud Nzd Jpy
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Team Trading Eur Jpy
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Team Trading Gbp Aud Nzd Jpy
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System   is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this way,
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Experts
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
Team Trading Eur Nzd
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Volatility channel
Market Laboratory
Experts
How the expert works: The expert's strategy is based on the volatility channel. If the price has gone above the limits of the current volatility, the expert finds a good entry point to the market by using the parabolic system. In the course of trading, an increase of positions takes place making it possible to get a solid profit with a high degree of probability as a result. The expert does not use averaging. Perspectives: As of today the expert uses one strategy that ensures profit. In the futu
Team Trading Gbp Nzd
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Team Trading Eur Aud Nzd
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
SignalMaster Trend EA
Noel Dagubert Kayombo
Experts
SignalMaster Trend EA  is a Trend Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on two moving averages to determine the trend of the market.The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale.  FEATURES No Martingale, No Grid, No Double Lot, No Averaging, No Dangerous strategy. Every trade has SL and TP from beginning. Only one trade at a time, for each currency pair. The EA supports symbols with a suffix or prefix. Free Demo available to download. INFORMATION Recommended currency pai
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Team Trading Eur Aud
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Fitpro 10 Scalper
Heni Muthia
Experts
Fitpro 10 Scalper Expert Advisor  is a automated forex trading robot designed to work on the most traded currency any pair. The strategy is based on using several MT4 indicators , each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while, no martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge.   Paramater •    Magic Order - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders •    Take Profit - take p
Team Trading Eur Nzd Jpy
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
Experts
This is an automatic 24-hour trading system based on the algorithm of collective behavior of adaptive automata (a kind of algorithms of self-learning of artificial intelligence) that does not require manual intervention and does not use any indicators or well-known trading methods. The principle of the EA is to remember and analyze each step. A step is a price movement for a certain number (BaseStep) of points up or down. The depth of memory (how many steps to remember and analyze) is determined
Dynamic scalper m5
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Robot scalper per GBPUSD M5. Questo robot è stato creato appositamente per la sterlina inglese, per lo scalping nell'intervallo di tempo M5 con un deposito iniziale di $ 500. Il robot analizza il mercato utilizzando l'indicatore iRSI e iBands, nonché utilizzando i dati sui prezzi. Quando un buon segnale appare sul mercato, il robot apre uno scambio. Il robot non utilizza Martingale. La dimensione del lotto è fissa ed è specificata dal commerciante nelle impostazioni. Il prelievo del robot dipen
MiloBot PRO
Sergey Ermolov
5 (3)
Experts
Backtest dal 2015 |  Versione MT5  |   FAQ MiloBot PRO è un Forex Expert Advisor basato sulla strategia dell'autore , sviluppata, testata e ottimizzata per oltre 2 anni. I conti reali dello sviluppatore possono essere considerati un indicatore dell'affidabilità della strategia. I loro depositi superano i 100.000 dollari . La strategia algoritmica avanzata di MiloBot PRO consente di ottenere un profitto stabile ogni mese. Inoltre, gli indicatori personalizzati consentono agli EA di entrare nel m
Mistress
Natalya Sopina
Experts
Mistress  - high speed EA-scalper. Mistress  -  the best EA!  - to my view. Mistress  -universal and simple. Mistress  - trades accurately, frequently and swiftly. Mistress  - independent on TF. Mistress  - worsk on all currency pairs. Mistress  - uses no martingale and no grid Mistress  -needs 20  units of currency for lot 0.01 for each used currency pair. Mistress EA  Parameters : Trading  hours  HH . ММ  (server time) :  trade time limit on time : time to start trading off time : time to end
Auric Flow
Sam Kenneth Masterman
Experts
Auric Flow EA Version 1.05 – Optimized Gold Trading System Auric Flow EA is a fully automated trading system designed and optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe . It uses a combination of a 300-period Moving Average, CCI(28), and Stochastic(3,3,3) to identify high-probability entries — managed through a bucket-based profit system with optional martingale scaling for enhanced recovery. Key Features Plug-and-play configuration — no setup needed Optimized set file included for XAUUSD (
Team Trading Gbp Aud
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Smart Gold MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Smart Gold MT4 Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD , optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Advantages of Smart Gold EA Advisor Smart Gold EA is an innovative trading solution that automatically analyzes and executes tra
Market Prop MT4
Ian Plakushko
Experts
Market Prop è un Expert Advisor (EA) completamente automatizzato basato sull'intelligenza artificiale. Questo EA analizza simultaneamente più timeframe, permettendo di trovare punti di ingresso nelle operazioni con una probabilità di profitto del 90%. L'EA Market Prop è ideale per il trading sui conti delle aziende di trading prop grazie alla sua strategia algoritmica avanzata, che consente di superare con successo le sfide delle aziende di trading prop. In ogni operazione, l'EA imposta automati
Fluctuation Algorithm MT4
Yonggang Shang
Experts
This is  an automatic EA based on fluctuation. This EA will analysis the fluctuation intesity of symbols, and combine EAM, RSI and other indicators to distinguish open signal. advantage： Suitable for all symbols. Suitable M15, H1, H4, D1 and so on. Just  two adjustable parameters, easy to use. Input parameters: first order open lots times: the times of minimum open lots to first order.  The smaller the value, the smaller the risk. For example, the minimum open lots of EUR/USD is 0.01. If you se
Aladdin EA
Tiecheng Fu
Experts
This EA is Based on breakout strategy. It enters the trade when there is a price breakout from resistance or support levels, which are determined based on math algorithm. This system is designed for the H1 timeframe for XAUUSD, GBPJPY or other currencies. No martingale, grid, risky scalping. Always use Stop Loss to secure your investment. The EA can be used with other currency pairs to mitigate risk and has no complicated settings. Parameters Lots = 0.1 : Fixed positions. SL = 600 : Fixed Stop
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i mercati
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Experts
Presentazione di Algo Gold EA, un consulente esperto sofisticato e a basso rischio realizzato meticolosamente per i trader che cercano una potente strategia di scalping. Con l'obiettivo di ridurre al minimo i prelievi e implementare una solida gestione del rischio, questo sistema di trading automatizzato è progettato per fornire risultati coerenti sia nei conti reali che in quelli demo. Una delle caratteristiche distintive di Algo Gold EA è la sua capacità di interrompere l'attività di tradi
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Experts
EA Forex Scalping è un Expert Advisor progettato appositamente per tre coppie di valute principali: EURUSD, USDJPY e GBPUSD. Segnali Rimane solo 1 copia su 10 a questo prezzo. Prezzo successivo: $599.99 Disponibile per MT4 e MT5 MT5 Non utilizza griglia, martingala, intelligenza artificiale, reti neurali o arbitraggio. Ogni trade ha uno Stop Loss (SL) fisso, diverso per ogni coppia. I profitti sono protetti tramite Trailing Stop. L’EA è attivo su conti reali da oltre 6 mesi, dimostrando reddi
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Benvenuto in Gold Trend Scalping PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Prossimo prezzo: $899 Prezzo finale: $1999 Gold Trend Scalping è il primo EA che ho progettato specificamente per l'oro. L'EA utilizza una strategia di trading seguendo la tendenza, basata su timeframe più grandi. Utilizza un super trend per rilevare la tendenza principale del timeframe più grande e poi apre operazioni su timeframe più piccoli. L'EA utilizza sempre uno stop loss fisso per ogni operazione, impostato a 100 pips. Incorpora an
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.55 (11)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del denaro,
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
Promo lancio! Sono rimaste solo poche copie a 449$! Prossimo prezzo: 599$ Prezzo finale: 999$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro si unisce al club degli EA che commerciano oro, ma con una grand
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Mon Scalper MT4
Xuan Bach Nguyen
Experts
Mon Scalper - Dual-Trendline Breakout Scalping Expert Mon Scalper is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It utilizes a unique dual-trendline strategy to identify strong trends and breakout points, executing trades automatically based on market conditions. Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates! Real-Time Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281529 Pricing : Launch Price : $199 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $100 after
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PIÙ DI 4 ANNI DI RISULTATI COMMERCIALI IN DIRETTA GIÀ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NUOVA PROMO: Solo poche copie disponibili a 349$ Prossimo prezzo: 449$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combo Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !!   LEGGERE LA GUIDA ALL'INSTALLAZIONE PRIMA DI ESEGUIRE L'EA!!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Altri risultati live   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanc
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️ Possiedi già il  Boring Pips EA ? Hai diritto a uno  sconto aggiuntivo del 30% ! Contattaci per scoprire: Come richiedere il tuo rebate (rimborso) Il secondo mandato di Trump ha riacceso un'ondata di politiche commerciali aggressive, a partire dal ritorno di dazi doganali su larga scala che stanno scuotendo i mercati globali. Le tensioni in Medio Oriente sono aumentate — recentemente tra Israele e Iran — influenzando potenzialmente l’aumento del prezzo del petrolio. La guerra tra R
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Experts
Trillion Pips GridX EA — Advanced Grid & Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA by Trillion Pips is a professional-grade, fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to harness the power of grid, martingale, and hedging strategies under intelligent risk control. It dynamically manages positions to capitalize on both trending and ranging markets while optimizing capital deployment and drawdown recovery. Core Features Advanced Grid Strategy – Automatically opens and ma
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgiato dalla perdita. Perfezionato dal dolore. Rilasciato con uno scopo. ️ STRUTTURA. NON SPECULAZIONE. Three Little Birds EA non è solo un altro robot di trading. È un motore forgiato in battaglia, creato attraverso anni di veri fallimenti e progettato per una missione:   proteggere, recuperare e far crescere il tuo capitale, quando il mercato diventa crudele. Combina   tre potenti strategie   in perfetta sincronia: Grid on Loss con Martingala   : asso
Unstoppable Breakthrough
Pinjia Liu
1 (1)
Experts
Unstoppable Breakthrough   is a trading strategy designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD) in the financial markets. This strategy identifies potential trading opportunities based on market price behavior and the breakout of key price levels. The core of the strategy lies in accurately setting buy stop and sell stop orders, which automatically enter the market when gold prices break through these preset levels. Test Report: (Download XAUUSD 10 year Test report on fixed hands) Test Report:
Altri dall’autore
EA127 EnvelopesX
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
EnvelopesX EA – Smart Adaptive Trading with Built-in Risk Management Overview: EnvelopesX EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand both precision and flexibility. Using the classic Envelopes indicator , this EA introduces a modern twist by measuring distance from the envelope boundaries using standard deviation , not just raw pips or percentages. This allows the EA to intelligently detect market extremes and execute high-probability entries. Whether you're a trend fol
EA123 Snipper MACD
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
EA119 Monster Fractal
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Overview Fractal EMA Smart Reversal EA is a powerful Expert Advisor that smartly combines the Fractal indicator and Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to detect high-probability reversal zones. The EA ensures trades are placed only when the price is at a configurable distance below or above the EMA , aligning with oversold (for buy) and overbought (for sell) conditions. Key Features Fractal Signal-Based Entries Trades are triggered by valid Fractal patterns to detect local market tops and bot
Platinum Moon Rocket
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
The Platinum Moon Rocket EMA Grid EA is a super winning expert advisor that leverages intelligent logic to identify precise entry opportunities by analyzing price action around dynamic EMA boundaries. This is not just another grid bot — it is built to understand the market structure and adapt its behavior to current conditions. Core Trading Logic: The bot uses a dual EMA system: Signal EMA: defines dynamic upper and lower boundaries based on price movement. Trend EMA: identifies the main dire
EA208 BestEMA ATR
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
EMA Momentum ATR Bot – Smart Trend Entry Expert Advisor This advanced trading bot is designed to take high-probability trades using a combination of EMA crossovers , ADX momentum , and ATR-based dynamic risk management . How it works: Monitors fast and slow EMA lines. When the distance between EMAs narrows to a predefined pip range and ADX > 30 , it signals strong momentum and potential trend initiation. The bot enters buy or sell trades accordingly. Uses the Average True Range (ATR) to dynam
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
EA115 SigmaCross
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
SigmaCross Reversal Grid EA is a smart and dynamic trading system built to identify market exhaustion based on how far price deviates from a major trend , using standard deviation . This enables the EA to anticipate potential reversals with high precision—perfect for oscillating markets. When price moves significantly away from the long-term trend, SigmaCross generates powerful buy or sell signals , allowing you to catch high-probability turning points across multiple forex pairs. But SigmaCross
EA125 MultiFXFadeEdge
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Have you ever entered a breakout trade, only to watch the market instantly reverse and wish you had taken the opposite side? MultiFX FadeEdge is designed specifically for this frustrating scenario. This intelligent EA is built to identify potential range breakouts and instantly assess whether the move is genuine or a fake breakout . When a fakeout is confirmed, the bot fades the breakout and places a trade in the opposite direction , turning market traps into profit opportunities. Powered by eng
EA132 MultiFX ICT Striker
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
This MultiFX ICT Striker Expert Advisor is built on proven ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concepts, specializing in detecting smart money zones and executing trades in the opposite direction to capture powerful pullbacks and reversals . When the bot detects an ICT zone —typically around liquidity pools or imbalanced price structures—it places precision entries against the current move , allowing you to trade pullbacks like the institutions do. These pullbacks often present high-probability reversal z
EA135 MultiFX MomentumScaler
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MultiFX Momentum Scaler Bot is a powerful, smart trading Expert Advisor that combines momentum-based scaling and dynamic grid strategy to adapt to ever-changing market conditions. This bot opens multiple positions when the price moves in the direction of the short-term trend , the ADX indicator exceeds a predefined threshold , and the market is also trading above a major trend line . It scales in intelligently, increasing lot sizes to accelerate profit when momentum is in your favor. If the mark
EA139 MultiFX RSI Guardian
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MultiFX RSI Guardian is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to combine precision entries based on RSI levels with the flexibility of an adaptive grid recovery strategy . This EA monitors overbought and oversold market conditions in real-time. Trades are entered when the RSI crosses a configurable threshold , allowing you to adapt the bot to different pairs and market environments. Key Features: Configurable RSI Period and Thresholds (e.g. 70/30 or cu
EA140 MultiFX CrossFire MA
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
The MultiFX CrossFire MA is an Expert Advisor designed to trade with high precision using the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) channel . The main trading logic is based on: Buy entry : when the candle crosses from below the lower boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the upper boundary, the EA opens a long position. Sell entry : when the candle crosses from above the upper boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the lower boundary, the EA opens a short position. If the marke
EA57 RSI Momentum MT5
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Forex Grid EA – Built on 15 Years of Trading Experience This Expert Advisor (EA) is the result of over 15 years of dedicated Forex trading and strategy refinement. Designed around a smart   grid trading system , it comes with advanced features to   manage risk and adapt to market conditions . Unlike traditional grid bots, this EA includes the ability to   limit capital exposure   by setting a maximum percentage of equity to be used— helping you stay protected in volatile conditions . Key Feat
EA123 Sniper MACD MT5
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places   Buy and Sell trades   when:   Bearish divergence   is detected at market highs   Bullish divergence   is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD se
EA119 Monster Fractal MT5
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Overview Fractal EMA Smart Reversal EA is a powerful Expert Advisor that smartly combines the   Fractal indicator   and   Exponential Moving Average (EMA)   to detect high-probability reversal zones. The EA ensures trades are placed   only when the price is at a configurable distance below or above the EMA , aligning with oversold (for buy) and overbought (for sell) conditions.   Key Features Fractal Signal-Based Entries Trades are triggered by valid   Fractal patterns   to detect local mar
Platinum Moon Rocket MT5
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
The   Platinum Moon Rocket EMA Grid EA   is a   super winning expert advisor   that leverages intelligent logic to identify precise entry opportunities by analyzing price action around dynamic EMA boundaries. This is not just another grid bot — it is built to understand the market structure and adapt its behavior to current conditions. Core Trading Logic: The bot uses a dual EMA system: Signal EMA:   defines dynamic upper and lower boundaries based on price movement. Trend EMA:   identifies t
EA125 MultiFXFadeEdge MT5
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Have you ever entered a breakout trade, only to watch the market instantly reverse and   wish   you had taken the   opposite   side? MultiFX FadeEdge   is designed specifically for this frustrating scenario. This intelligent EA is built to identify potential   range breakouts   and instantly assess whether the move is genuine or a   fake breakout . When a fakeout is confirmed, the bot   fades   the breakout and places a trade in the   opposite direction , turning market traps into profit opportu
EA132 MultiFX ICT Striker MT5
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
This MultiFX ICT Striker Expert Advisor is built on proven   ICT (Inner Circle Trader)   concepts, specializing in detecting smart money zones and executing trades in the   opposite direction   to capture powerful   pullbacks and reversals . When the bot detects an   ICT zone —typically around liquidity pools or imbalanced price structures—it places precision entries   against the current move , allowing you to trade pullbacks like the institutions do. These pullbacks often present   high-probab
EA139 MultiFX RSI Guardian MT5
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MultiFX RSI Guardian   is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to combine   precision entries based on RSI levels   with the flexibility of an   adaptive grid recovery strategy . This EA monitors   overbought and oversold market conditions   in real-time. Trades are entered when the RSI crosses a   configurable threshold , allowing you to adapt the bot to different pairs and market environments.   Key Features:   Configurable RSI Period and Thresholds
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione