EA208 BestEMA ATR

EMA Momentum ATR Bot – Smart Trend Entry Expert Advisor

This advanced trading bot is designed to take high-probability trades using a combination of EMA crossovers, ADX momentum, and ATR-based dynamic risk management.

🔹 How it works:

  • Monitors fast and slow EMA lines.

  • When the distance between EMAs narrows to a predefined pip range and ADX > 30, it signals strong momentum and potential trend initiation.

  • The bot enters buy or sell trades accordingly.

  • Uses the Average True Range (ATR) to dynamically calculate Stop Loss and Take Profit based on market volatility.

  • Optionally supports percentage-based stop loss for precise account risk control.

🔧 All parameters are configurable, making it ideal for testing across:

  • Multiple timeframes

  • Various forex pairs

  • Trending and ranging markets

📊 Definitely a bot worth exploring for traders who value smart entries and dynamic exits.

⚠️ Financial Disclaimer:
This Expert Advisor is a tool and does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use with appropriate risk management. You are solely responsible for testing and deploying this EA in live or demo environments.


