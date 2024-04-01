MegaSpikes Classic EA Mt5

Introducing MEGASPIKES CLASSIC_EA 

Embark on a new era of trading excellence with MEGASPIKES CLASSIC_EA, a revolutionary Expert Advisor meticulously crafted to harness the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks in navigating the intricate landscapes of Boom and Crash markets. This cutting-edge trading bot is not just an advisor; it's your gateway to unparalleled precision, adaptability, and profitability.


Key Advancements:

  1. Tailored for Boom , Crash , DEX indices and Rangebreak Neural Dynamics: MEGASPIKES CLASSIC_EA is meticulously crafted to decode the neural dynamics of Boom, Crash, range and DEX index markets, and all 37 deriv indices. The neural network optimization ensures that the system not only adapts but excels in the high-frequency, high-volatility environments characteristic of these markets.

  2. AI-Powered Dynamic Grid Trend Strategy: MEGASPIKES CLASSIC_EA boasts an advanced AI-driven dynamic grid trend strategy. This neural network-backed feature ensures unparalleled adaptability, allowing the system to autonomously learn and adjust to evolving market trends in real-time.

  3. Neural Network-Enhanced Grid Trend Reversal: Stay steps ahead with our neural network-infused grid trend reversal strategy. MEGASPIKES CLASSIC_EA intelligently recognizes subtle market shifts, leveraging the power of neural networks to predict and capitalize on potential trend reversals with unmatched accuracy.

  4. Smart Martingale Logic: Dive into the world of intelligent risk management with MEGASPIKES CLASSIC_EA's smart martingale logic. This neural network-driven approach optimizes trade sizes dynamically, striking the perfect balance between risk and reward and ensuring resilience in the face of market fluctuations.

  5. Intuitive Neural Network Interface: Experience the future of trading with an interface designed to cater to the tech-savvy trader. MEGASPIKES CLASSIC_EA's intuitive neural network interface allows for seamless configuration and navigation, ensuring a user-friendly yet technologically advanced trading experience.

Revolutionize your trading journey with MEGASPIKES CLASSIC_EA – where artificial intelligence meets profit potential. Whether you're an algorithmic trading enthusiast or a seasoned investor, this Expert Advisor is your ticket to unlocking unparalleled success in the fast-paced world of Boom and Crash trading.


HOW TO BACTEST MEGASPIKES CLASSIC_EA

1. Load set files for boom 500, crash 500, and Dex 600 and 900 index from here:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1--4GBTiToFcL1pzOmH7_cOFBBzDxuwLa

2. Download demo version of the EA not from the site but from the mql5 market on your pc terminal

3. Load set files to the EA in strategy tester and run tests from logical pattern (2021-2024) on m1 and m5 timeframes respectively depending on the instrument.

NOT TIMEFRAMES SENSITIVE

BOOM 500 

CRASH 500 

DEX 600 DOWN

DEX 600 UP 

DEX 900 UP

SETFILES: 

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1--4GBTiToFcL1pzOmH7_cOFBBzDxuwLa 

(copy and paste link in browser)

WATCH FULL BACTEST VIDEO HERE:

SETFILES:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1--4GBTiToFcL1pzOmH7_cOFBBzDxuwLa

  (copy and paste link in browser)


MINIMUM DEPOSIT AND STARTUP

INSTALLATION VIDEO:

1. After purchase, contact me at: https://t.me/Machofx

for MEGASPIKES CLASSIC_EA MANUAL.

2. Deposit a minimum of 200$, recommended deposit for all pairs $500

3. load set files to the EA from here:

SETFILES: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1--4GBTiToFcL1pzOmH7_cOFBBzDxuwLa

 (copy and paste link in browser)

4. Allow algo trading.

5. Ensure that you are using a VPS(Virtual Private Server)

  

DISCLAIMER

MEGASSPIKES CLASSIC_EA is a trading tool designed for Boom and Crash markets, but it comes with inherent risks that users should be aware of:

  1. Risk of Loss: Trading involves the risk of financial loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and market conditions can change quickly.

  2. Market Dynamics: Boom and Crash markets can be unpredictable. Users should stay informed about market developments as they may impact trading outcomes.

  3. Strategy Limitations: While MEGASSPIKES CLASSIC_EA uses advanced strategies, no strategy is foolproof. Users should understand its limitations and test it in a risk-free environment before using real funds.

  4. User Responsibility: Users are responsible for decisions made using MEGASSPIKES CLASSIC_EA. Regular monitoring and adjustments to settings based on risk tolerance are advised.

  5. Broker Compatibility: Check if your broker supports MEGASSPIKES CLASSIC_EA functionalities and be aware of any broker-specific limitations.

  6. No Financial Advice: MEGASSPIKES CLASSIC_EA does not provide financial advice. Seek advice from financial professionals before making investment decisions.

NB: By using MEGASSPIKES CLASSIC_EA, users agree to accept the associated risks and acknowledge that developers are not liable for any losses. Trade responsibly and only with funds you can afford to lose. Read and understand this disclaimer before using MEGASSPIKES CLASSIC_EA.


































































































































































































































Recensioni 2
Minh Nhut Le
254
Minh Nhut Le 2024.05.13 12:49 
 

bought it for a month now so far so good it making solid profit not so much draw down

