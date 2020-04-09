Prime Gold HFT Ali MT4
- Experts
- Nguyen Khac Diep
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Prime Gold HFT Ali
Coded by Prime Capital Vietnam
Best with XAUUSD - High frequency trading
Find your best setting with the backtest before trade with a real account please!
With default setting:
- Deposit: min 10k-20k money (USC or USD)
- Lot trade from 0.01
- Max DD: ~10-20%
- Profit: ~10-20% per month with default setting
- Leverage: best with 1:2000
Note:
- Best with spread max < 30
- Time frame: any
- Important: Contact Us before buy
------ ------ ------ ------ ------ ------ ------ ------ ------ ------ ------ ------ ------ ------ ------ ------ ------
Support: Whatsapp +84879118113
Email: admin@primecapitalvn. com