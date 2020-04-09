Prime HFT Pro MT4
- Experts
- Nguyen Khac Diep
- Versione: 3.9
- Aggiornato: 21 giugno 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
Prime Algo Gold HFT
Coded by Prime Capital Vietnam
Best with XAUUSD - High frequency trading
Find your best setting with the backtest before trade with a real account please!
With default setting:
- Deposit: 10k
- Lot trade from 0.01
- Max DD: ~5-10%
- Profit: ~1%-3% per month with default setting
Note:
- Best with spread max < 30
- Time frame: any
- Important: Contact Us before buy
Support: Whatsapp +84879118113
Email: admin@primecapitalvn. com