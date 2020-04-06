Prime Gold HFT Ali MT4

Prime Gold HFT Ali

Coded by Prime Capital Vietnam

Best with XAUUSD - High frequency trading


Find your best setting with the backtest before trade with a real account please!

With default setting:

- Deposit: min 10k-20k money (USC or USD)

- Lot trade from 0.01

- Max DD: ~10-20%

- Profit: ~10-20% per month with default setting

- Leverage: best with 1:2000



Note:

- Best with spread max < 30

- Time frame: any

- Important: Contact Us before buy 

------ ------ ------ ------ ------ ------ ------ ------ ------ ------ ------ ------ ------ ------ ------ ------ ------

Support: Whatsapp +84879118113

Email: admin@primecapitalvn. com



