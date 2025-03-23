Golden US Session MT5

5

Golden US Session MT5

is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms.

Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted.

If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size for the following trading day so that the previous day's loss can be essentially offset. Statistically, the probability of several consecutive losing days is negligible.

To further limit this residual risk, Golden US Session MT5 is equipped with special additional features that detect the danger of fake breakouts in a timely manner. While this may result in a few consecutive losing trades, each with a few pips, a single, completely losing trade with a triggered stop loss would be significantly more damaging overall, potentially resulting in a much longer recovery period.


The recovery factor and the resulting lot size for trading the following day are visible at any time on the onscreen panel and can be changed if necessary.

Installation is easy on any XAUUSD chart of any timeframe, and this timeframe can be changed at any time without affecting the expert's work. The onscreen panel provides information about important parameters and status. It also includes additional features for manually placing market orders and/or stop order sessions.

A reputable broker should be selected that offers low spreads for XAUUSD. It is essential to choose an account that charges commission (ECN, Raw Spread, etc.), as only such accounts offer low spreads.

Before starting live trading, it is essential to conduct a backtest with real odds of at least 90% quality. Many good brokers offer these for a period of at least one year. It is also recommended to start with a demo account to familiarize yourself with the features of Golden US Session MT5.

The minimum capital per 0.01 lot should be above $50, and with an example recovery factor of 4, it should be at least (4 x $50) = $200. The example calculation is based on the settings parameter "Risk (%)" = 0.

>>> For detailed setup and installation instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761608

>>> Tips for choosing the right broker and VPS provider: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761471

Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01


Recensioni 2
Ocean
659
Ocean 2025.04.05 06:54 
 

best EA for this strategy.

Nice Trader OÜ
2642
Aller Uja 2025.04.24 13:57 
 

I initially tested this EA on a demo account for a short period to understand whether the strategy actually works.

After just a week of testing, it became clear that the EA performs well, and I added it to a small live account.

The first month has proven that clearly — all US session trades have been profitable. The developer is highly experienced and very helpful with any questions related to the EA.

Although this EA hasn’t taken a single SL trade yet, it’s very important to monitor your own risk tolerance, and stop-loss trades are — and always will be — a normal part of any EA.

I’ll also add screenshots of the current results in the comments. At the moment, I’m rating the EA with 4 stars, since I’ve only tested it for a short time.

However, this initial period has proven itself. I’ll add the final 5th star once I’ve used it for over three months and see no decline in reliability.

Thanks to the developer 🤝 — and good luck to everyone! 😎

Prodotti consigliati
Velvet Ace EA
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Attenzione! Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ricevere istruzioni dettagliate e raccomandazioni! Velvet Ace EA — l’intelligenza che opera al posto tuo Benvenuto in una nuova era del trading Forex! Sei stanco dei rischi continui e dell’incertezza? Con Velvet Ace EA MT5 dimentica lo stress e i risultati imprevedibili. Questo innovativo sistema di trading automatizzato apre la strada a un reddito stabile, trasformando il tuo investimento in una fonte affidabile di profitto! Avvia s
Multy TDM
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Multy TDM this bot works using the   Trend TD   indicator. The multicurrency bot works with 12 pairs, pairs can be changed and others can be used. The essence of the work is to open a small series of orders and exit the market either in profit or with losses, but exit and not linger and open the next series on the signals of the indicator. The heart of this algorithm is the formula for exiting the market, when to exit and with what profit or loss, how many orders can be allowed to be used in a
EurUsd London Breakout Pro
Morgana Brol Mendonca
Experts
EURUSD London Breakout Pro Sviluppato con il supporto di strumenti avanzati di intelligenza artificiale, EURUSD London Breakout Pro offre un codice pulito ed efficiente, ottimizzato per velocità e stabilità. Questo Expert Advisor applica un quadro di gestione del rischio di livello istituzionale ed evita strategie ad alto rischio come martingala, grid averaging o hedging non controllato. Progettato per trader che richiedono precisione e sicurezza, il sistema combina un concetto comprovato di br
FREE
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Experts
Presentazione di SchermanActionPro: il nuovo bot di trading automatizzato di Automatictrading Automatictrading è orgogliosa di presentare SchermanActionPro! Caratteristiche in primo piano:  • Indicatori configurabili: regola le medie e il numero di candele secondo le raccomandazioni di Ivan.  • Flessibilità operativa: Scegli tra acquisti e vendite.  • Presa di profitto: opzioni fisse, basate sull'ATR o sul segnale contrario.  • Loss Stop: Fisso configurabile, secondo ATR o tramite segnale contr
The Catalyst EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Experts
The Catalyst EA The Catalyst EA è un sofisticato robot di trading sviluppato per la piattaforma MetaTrader 5. È stato creato specificamente per il trading sulla coppia di valute   AUDUSD   con   timeframe H1 . L'EA impiega una strategia multi-indicatore che mira a identificare e capitalizzare su potenziali inversioni e correzioni di mercato. Un punto focale della sua progettazione è una solida gestione del rischio, caratterizzata da un dimensionamento dinamico dei lotti e da molteplici livelli d
Fully Automatic Bot BUY
Vladimir Levchenko
Experts
A fully automated trading system based on trend analysis and consisting of two interdependent bots: one works when the market rises (Buy-bot), the second - when the market falls (Sell-bot). Link to the second bot (Sell-bot):  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/78678?source=Site+Market+Product+Page The system works on a "set it and forget it" principle. The client does not need to do anything except ensure the round-the-clock operation of the trading terminal. The developer assumes obligation
P S Technical Tradingbot
Trader-09 Schumacher
Experts
The underlying P.S.-Technical Trading bot is a computer program written in the MQL5 language. The P.S.-Technical Trading bot is a fully automated trading robot based on the two developed technical indicators, ADX and Parabolic SAR, developed by technical analyst Welles Wilder Jr. If you want to learn more about this, I recommend the book "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems" which was published in 1978. In addition, the trading bot eliminates all too understandable emotions during trad
Tuesday Reversal Rocket
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
Tuesday Reversal Rocket - Precision for Turnaround Tuesday The Tuesday Reversal Rocket takes the classic Turnaround Tuesday strategy to the next level. This EA opens strategic positions at the close of Monday, leveraging the market’s natural tendency to reverse on Tuesdays. To make entries even sharper, we’ve added a trend filter that ensures the EA only operates under optimal market conditions. No random trades—just calculated moves to maximize results and minimize risks. It’s simple: spot the
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Prophet EA MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Ciao Commercianti! Vi presento la strategia del "Profeta", è quello scelto per un alto tasso di vincita e per un trading lungo e stabile profeta è il prescelto tra tanti, perchè è una strategia evidenziata dall'importanza del winrate, è una delle poche strategie che troverai simile ad un winrate di %100, si basa su un algoritmo interno che consulta diverse strategie fattori in modo che possano essere realizzati e recinzione adattandosi al mercato contiene tutte le protezioni necessarie per con
BOT Simles ea
Goyani Parth Ghanshyambhai
Experts
BOT SMILES EA   IS MADE OUT OF LOVE AND EMPOWERMENT. ONLY FOR FEW BUYERS THAT IS THE REASON OF THE PRICE . BOT SMILES EA  is an aggressive  multi-cycle  scalper designed for  EURUSD M1 . Each cycle is  independent.  it uses a sequence of orders and has its own  TP  and  SL . It uses a  martingale  system. This EA is using  strong recurrences  of the past to take position and achieve a  high success rate . MODELLING :-  1 minute OHLC INPUTS:-  Buy default...........    Check Drawdown Then BUY..
FREE
Profitable EMA
Rajendra Kumar Sinku
Experts
Multiple Exponential Moving Averages from two different timeframes have been used in making this fully automatic trading robot. The backtest screenshots speak the rest. The amount to be invested has to be put manually in input tab. So works on all account sizes. For best results - Timeframe = 15M - Leverage = 100 - Preferred pair = EURUSD but gave profit on other pairs too. - Avoid trading between last week of December and first week of January.
Financial Control
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The Financial Control expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. Financial Control is high frequency trading. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. If there is a commission on the account, it mu
Aetheris Quantum
Dmytro Tishchenko
Experts
Aetheris Quantum — AI-Powered Trading Solution Aetheris Quantum is a powerful trading bot designed to analyze market patterns using artificial intelligence technology. By continuously learning and adapting to changing market conditions, the bot ensures high-accuracy forecasts and effective trading even in challenging market environments. Unlike basic trading solutions, Aetheris Quantum offers customizable settings, allowing traders to tailor it to their unique trading strategies! Special Price:
Fully Automatic Bot SELL
Vladimir Levchenko
Experts
A fully automated trading system   based on trend analysis and consisting of two interdependent bots: one works when the market rises (Buy-bot), the second - when the market falls (Sell-bot). Link to the second bot (Buy-bot):  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/78152?source=Site+Market+Product+Page The system works on a "set it and forget it" principle.   The client does not need to do anything except ensure the round-the-clock operation of the trading terminal. The developer assumes obligat
Scipio Ea Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
SCIPIO AI è il mio BOT di trading Automatico creato dopo oltre 20 anni di esperienza sui mercati finanziari, automatizza al 100% l'attività di TRADING, entrata, gestione, stop loss, giorno dopo giorno il TRADER non deve fare nulla. Questo EA apre 1 solo TRADE alla volta ed imposta subito lo STOP LOSS molto vicino, non usa grid o martingala, un trade alla volta così evita grandi DRAW DONW. Utilizza l'intelligenza artificiale per identificare il migliore momento di apertura del TRADE (LONG+SHOR
Galaxy MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
GALAXY it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions   GALAXY     It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER ALL AUTOMATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES  GALAXY . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both
Early Retirement MT5
Jesper Christensen
4.5 (6)
Experts
After years of perfecting breakout trading strategies I am ready to share my latest development. A breakout system that uses machine learning (ML) to constantly adapt to the current market behavior and scan for the highest probability setups.  Breakout trading is a tried and tested strategy, but as anything in trading, it does come with several challanges. The challenge as a manual trader is to locate the correct swing points, where the probability of a break out is the highest. It is subjectiv
Zonda EA
Anton Kondratev
5 (4)
Experts
Zonda EA   C'est   un       Système entièrement automatique   avec paramètres d'optimisation ouverts et   mécanisme de récupération en temps réel. Only 6 Copies of 10 Left  for 390 $ Next Price 990 $  GUIDE Zonda Signaux Remboursement des commissions Mises à jour Mon blog Not        Grid       , Not        Martingale       , Not         AI         , Not         Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart        GBPUSD M15 Chaque poste a toujours un       SL fixe       et       Full Deal Tr
AutoSLTP for Scalpers
Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
Experts
SL$TPauto Expert Advisor SL$TPauto automatically manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for all trades on a specific symbol. This Expert Advisor scans whatever chart it's placed on and works based on that chart's symbol, functioning independently across multiple charts simultaneously. Key Features: Automatically places Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all open trades on the current chart symbol Applies the same Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) settings to any new trades as
AbacuQuant
Cristian David Castillo Arrieta
Experts
Live Signal:   https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2333700 AbacuQuant es un marco de trabajo de trading (trading framework) extremadamente flexible y dinámico, diseñado para el trader serio que busca control total y una profunda personalización. Construido sobre más de 3,500 líneas de código MQL5, su arquitectura se basa en la modularidad y la confluencia de señales, permitiendo al usuario diseñar, probar y desplegar una variedad casi infinita de sistemas de trading automatizados. Su capacidad de
NeuroForex
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Consulente esperto per il trading con reti neurali profonde che si addestrano tramite apprendimento automatico, fino a 1.512 metriche ponderate per ogni simbolo, man mano che il mercato progredisce. Funziona su vari simboli Forex e intervalli di tempo e, deselezionando i simboli e gli intervalli di tempo, può anche essere impostato sul grafico corrente sul suo simbolo e intervallo di tempo. Può essere configurato per coppie diverse e su ogni grafico può essere gestita una rete neurale diversa. È
Quantumcoremt5
Dayanand Pandey
Experts
*Quantum Core MT5 - AI-Powered Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD (Gold)**   **PROFESSIONAL | SAFE | LOW-FREQUENCY**   A premium swing trading advisor delivering **15-30 high-quality trades/month** with advanced risk management.   **KEY FEATURES:**   **AI-Enhanced Strategy**: Combines MQL5 algorithms with AI-driven market analysis for precise entries/exits.   **Compounding & Auto-Lot Sizing**: Automatically adjusts position sizes based on equity growth (user-configurable).   **Flexible Risk Co
Catching Bot
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Catching Bot is an automated advisor used for trading in all financial markets. This bot combines rich functionality for working on the Forex market and on any instruments. The bot implements methods that can overcome the security of the forex market and help you work with it with an acceptable reasonable risk. Briefly about the essence of the problem. As you know, working in the forex market is not easy, it is difficult to predict the price movement, and if you work with one order, it is diff
Trang Holding
Thu Huyen Trang Nguyen
Experts
Trang Holding EA - use trendline of H4 to confirm buy/sell zone, then open first entry when break-out candle - hold profit with trailing stop. we have 2 options: + low risk ; holding only 3 (fill the number you want) trades, close a part of combo when markets move by negative way + high risk : hold all trades of combo to TP of combo - I like high risk option with maximum autolot = 0.05/$1000 . but better option is fix_vol. example 10k open fixed 0.2 and you can withdraw profit everyweek -change
QuantCore GT
Arseny Potyekhin
3.4 (10)
Experts
QuantCore GT QuantCore GT EA è un sistema di trading avanzato progettato per dominare le complessità del mercato Forex grazie a una combinazione ineguagliabile di intelligenza guidata dall'IA e strategie basate sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1, il più recente GPT-4.5, modelli sofisticati di machine learning e un approccio Big Data all’avanguardia, QuantCore GT raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza nel trading. Questo Expert Advisor (EA) si distingue per la sua tecn
BoomCrashDeriv
Mohammed Imran Jani
Experts
Boom and Crash indices from Deriv are synthetic indices designed to mirror the dynamics of rising and falling real-world financial markets. They specifically simulate the behavior of a market that's either booming or crashing. For traders looking to capitalize on these indices, one of the most effective strategies involves focusing on higher time frames. This is because Boom spikes and Crash drops tend to easily break through support and resistance levels on lower time frames. By placing your e
Range Breakout Pro EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Range Breakout Pro MT5 è un Expert Advisor per MetaTrader 5 che automatizza la gestione delle operazioni utilizzando la popolare strategia di breakout del range giornaliero. Questo strumento è apprezzato per la sua semplicità ed efficacia nel catturare movimenti di prezzo significativi all’inizio di ogni giornata di trading, attraverso il posizionamento e la gestione di ordini in sospeso basati su limiti di range predefiniti. Puoi scaricare la versione MT4 qui: Range Breakout Pro MT4 Per una doc
Double Grid Pro
Igor Riabtsev
Experts
The EA opens trades based on Fractals indicator signals and uses smart averaging and position volume calculation. Unlike most grid expert advisors, Double Grid Pro opens averaging positions only on signals. The Fractals indicator is considered the most effective in this case. The expert Advisor can be configured for an aggressive and conservative trading style. The key parameter in the strategy is the CorrectionValue parameter, it indicates the size of the correction at which we close the enti
Crypto Price Action EA
Bjoern Tegetmeyer
Experts
Crypto Price Action EA is a trading robot specially designed for forex trading as well as trading crypto-currencies (as soon as the latter ones can be traded for reasonable spreads again). The EA uses the ATR indicator. A trade is opened when the price within a candle moves away from the opening price by an adjustable ATR factor ("Open trade factor"). Many currency pairs have the tendency of continuing a trend once it has started so that exactly the direction the price has exceeded the factored
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 50 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Saldi di fine estate – Offerta a tempo limitato! Si applica un modello di prezzo a livelli: ogni quinto acquisto aumenta il prezzo di 50 $. Con ogni nuovo acquirente, il prossimo livello di prezzo si avvicina, rendendo il tuo ingresso più costoso. Assicura SGear al prezzo attuale prima che venga attivato il prossimo aumento di prezzo. Questa offerta è limitata, sia nel tempo che nella quantità. Dopo di che, si applicherà il prezzo di mercato regolare. Clicca qui -> SGear Signal per monitorare i
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prezzo: 404$ -> 550$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.84 (32)
Experts
Presentazione di AIQ Versione 3.0+ — L'Intelligenza di Trading Autonoma Più Avanzata Mai Costruita Sono lieto di presentare AIQ (Intelligenza Autonoma) Versione 3.0+, un salto monumentale nella tecnologia di trading alimentata dall'IA. Questa versione offre accesso a oltre 300 modelli di IA, inclusi oltre 55 modelli di IA integrati GRATIS, più modelli premium come il potente nuovo Grok 4, capacità di ricerca web massicciamente potenziate, nuovi ruoli di Analista/Gestore del Rischio, controlli i
GbpUsd Commander
Ibrahim Aljaref
4.61 (23)
Experts
GBPUSD Commander – Scalping di Precisione su M30 Questo Expert Advisor è progettato specificamente per la coppia di valute GBP/USD e offre una strategia di scalping potente ma sicura sul timeframe M30 (30 minuti). Combina ingressi precisi con una gestione rigorosa del rischio — rischiando solo il 2% per operazione — rendendolo ideale per i trader che desiderano proteggere il capitale e ottenere una crescita costante. Con una gestione dinamica della dimensione dei lotti, livelli SL/TP ben visibil
Http EA
Yury Orlov
5 (5)
Experts
HTTP EA (How To Trade Pro) — robot di trading MT5 senza martingala e griglia, con chiusura giornaliera delle posizioni. Sviluppato da trader professionista con oltre 25 anni di esperienza. Ultima copia al prezzo attuale! Poi il prezzo salirà di 100 $. L'expert utilizza ordini pendenti, gestisce una sola posizione per strumento, applica sempre stop-loss e take-profit e chiude le posizioni ogni giorno. Funziona con i seguenti strumenti finanziari: Coppie di valute Criptovalute Metalli Indici Azion
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (43)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Altri dall’autore
Pound Breakout MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (4)
Experts
Pound Breakout MT5 is an Expert Advisor for GBPUSD that trades breakouts from a parallel sideways channel and offers impressive additional trading features. >>> Importand note before purchase. Please read first:  https://www.mql5.com/de/blogs/post/763901 >>> Live signal available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322082   >>> Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01 The basis of the Pound Breakouts strategy is that the London trading hours are one of the most liquid and
Golden US Nights MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (1)
Experts
Golden US Nights MT5 first places a virtual buy-stop order after the daily close of trading on US stock exchanges, using a sophisticated price action algorithm to determine the optimal price for market entry. No Martingale or grid strategies are used, and all orders are equipped with stop-losses. Installation is simple on an XAUUSD chart of any timeframe, which can be changed at any time without affecting the expert's workflow. The onscreen panel provides important parameters and status informa
Gold Donkey MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Donkey MT5 is a fully automated, universal Expert Advisor, primarily for trading XAUUSD (Gold). It offers three trading strategies to choose from and is based on an indicator-driven price action algorithm. Gold Donkey MT5 also serves as an order management and rescue tool for losing positions in the market, opened manually or by other Experts. The three strategies are characterized by different trading activities, with the Night strategy being less active and placing only buy orders betwe
AussiKiwi MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (2)
Experts
Aussi Kiwi MT5 trades the classic trio of AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD on one chart, like other Expert Advisors on the MQL5 market. The basic strategy differs little from these and is based on a combination of indicators such as Moving Average, Standard Deviation, RSI, and ATR. However, the key difference with AussiKiwi MT5 is its sophisticated correlation technology, which determines which pair to place next and with what volume, depending on the currently open pair(s). No AI algorithms are used,
Visual Copy Client MT5
Daniela Elsner
Utilità
Visual Copy Client MT5 The Visual Copy system is a trade copier for copying MT4/5 Master Experts to MT4/5 Client Experts. It focuses on the essential functionality of copying trades and thus eliminates the need for complicated setup procedures. The most important functions can be intuitively configured visually via the on-screen panel, allowing them to be easily adapted to changing market and/or trading conditions. Many traders today trade with several, more or less profitable experts, none of w
Gain Collector MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (1)
Utilità
Gain Collector MT5 manages the profits and losses of orders selected by combining orders with different magic numbers and/or symbols on one or more terminals with the same account number. The selection can be configured based on individual magic numbers and/or symbols, so that magic numbers and/or symbols not selected on the Settings page are ignored. But why does this make Gain Collector MT5 a particularly useful tool? For example, when multiple Expert Advisors are installed on one terminal an
FREE
Visual Copy Master MT5
Daniela Elsner
Utilità
Visual Copy Master MT5 The Visual Copy System is a trade copier for copying trades from MT4/5 Master Expert to MT4/5 Client Expert. It focuses on the essential functionality of copying trades and thus eliminates the need for complicated setup procedures. The most important functions can be intuitively configured visually via the on-screen panel, allowing them to be easily adapted to changing market and/or trading conditions. Many traders today trade with several, more or less profitable experts
FREE
Filtro:
Nice Trader OÜ
2642
Aller Uja 2025.04.24 13:57 
 

I initially tested this EA on a demo account for a short period to understand whether the strategy actually works.

After just a week of testing, it became clear that the EA performs well, and I added it to a small live account.

The first month has proven that clearly — all US session trades have been profitable. The developer is highly experienced and very helpful with any questions related to the EA.

Although this EA hasn’t taken a single SL trade yet, it’s very important to monitor your own risk tolerance, and stop-loss trades are — and always will be — a normal part of any EA.

I’ll also add screenshots of the current results in the comments. At the moment, I’m rating the EA with 4 stars, since I’ve only tested it for a short time.

However, this initial period has proven itself. I’ll add the final 5th star once I’ve used it for over three months and see no decline in reliability.

Thanks to the developer 🤝 — and good luck to everyone! 😎

Ocean
659
Ocean 2025.04.05 06:54 
 

best EA for this strategy.

Rispondi alla recensione