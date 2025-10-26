MSync EA Pro is a fully automated trading system engineered to synchronize multiple trading signals, market trends, and timeframes — delivering precise, intelligent, and consistent trade execution. Designed for traders who value flexibility, stability, and smart automation, this EA adapts dynamically to changing market conditions across forex, metals, indices, and crypto pairs.

Core Concept

The name “MSync” stands for Market Synchronization, symbolizing the EA’s ability to align technical confirmations from different sources — including candlestick patterns, moving averages, RSI filters, and trend structures — to identify high-probability trade setups. This synchronization ensures that every trade follows a clear, confluence-based logic rather than relying on a single indicator.

Key Features