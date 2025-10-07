LAUNCH PROMO: $249 - Price will increase to +50 after 10purchases.

BlockStrike EA is a professional-grade automated trading system that combines Order Block logic with Momentum confirmation to identify and trade high-probability setups with precision.

It detects areas where institutional traders (smart money) enter the market, known as order blocks, and confirms entries only when momentum aligns in the same direction. This combination helps filter false signals and maintain strong risk management.

By default, it is designed for scalp to day trading, but it can also be configured for swing trading depending on your trading goals and market conditions.

How It Works

Order Block Detection – The EA identifies impulsive price movements followed by retracements, marking potential institutional entry zones. Momentum Confirmation – Waits for momentum to confirm before executing trades, ensuring stronger trade alignment. Smart Entry and Exit – Automatically places Stop Loss and Take Profit based on predefined risk-reward ratios and manages trades dynamically.

Recommended Use

Works best on XAUUSD, EURUSD, and major forex pairs.

Default setup: scalp to day trading.

Can be adjusted for swing trading by increasing timeframes.

Ideal for traders who understand price structure, market behavior, and order flow.

Capital Requirements

Minimum capital: $500 (can be lower for live testing).

Ideal capital: $500–$2,000 or more for consistent results and flexibility.

Key Features

Order Block and Momentum-based entries.

Risk-to-Reward control (default 1:3).

Works on any symbol and timeframe.

Trailing Stop Loss and Break-Even options.

No martingale, no grid, and no risky recovery systems.

Compatible with ECN brokers.

Lightweight and efficient performance.

Inputs Overview

Lot Size or Risk Percentage – Choose fixed or risk-based position sizing.

Stop Loss and Take Profit – Adjustable with a default 1:3 risk-to-reward ratio.

Trailing Stop – Optional trailing mechanism to secure profits.

Order Block Sensitivity – Controls how aggressively the EA identifies structure zones.

Momentum Filter – Adjusts how strong confirmation must be before entry.

FAQ

Q: Which timeframe works best?

A: M1 to M15 for scalping and day trading; H1 or higher for swing trading.

Q: Can it run on multiple pairs?

A: Yes, but always test each pair individually before running multiple instances.

Q: How do I update the EA?

A: Click the Update button on the product page in MQL5.

If downloaded manually, replace the old file in your MT5 “Experts” folder and restart MT5.

Developer’s Note

This EA has a lot of potential, and its real strength comes from how you configure it to adapt to market conditions.

There’s no single magical setup or universal setting — every market behaves differently, and results will depend on your tuning and experience.

BlockStrike EA was designed to be flexible. You can use it for scalping, day trading, or swing trading depending on your approach.

With proper optimization and understanding, it can deliver exceptional results and grow alongside your trading journey.

Think of it not as a plug-and-play robot, but as a professional trading assistant built to refine your edge in the market.





