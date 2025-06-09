GoldFish Scalper

1
  Versione: 3.0
  Aggiornato: 13 settembre 2025
  Attivazioni: 20

GoldFish EA is built to catch breakout moves on XAU/USD. It scans recent price action with VWAP confirmation, sets pending orders just outside the range or you can turn off hedging, and manages entries automatically — no signal spamming, no martingale. Just clean, structured trades.

  • Designed specifically for XAU/USD
  • Plug-and-play — default settings are ready to go
  • No set files required — just drop it on the chart (or find what fit your trading styles, if the default and provided setfiles not fit your liking)
  • Uses stop loss on every trade
  • Built-in reset logic for stale setups
  • VWAP confirmation
  • Little cute panel shown you some important information

How It Works

GoldFish EA waits for a breakout from recent highs/lows. It places pending buy/sell orders and monitors them. If price doesn’t break within 24 hours, the setup resets for the next opportunity. That’s it.

This EA is very simple to use.
You don't need to mess with a ton of settings. Just focus on one thing:

  • Bar input & VWAP bar, if you use VWAP
  • Timeframe: The EA utilizes the timeframes delineated within the advisor's code

Find the right bar input — that’s the core of the strategy.
If you're using VWAP, just tweak the number of bars used for the VWAP calculation.

That's it. Plug it into the Strategy Tester, run an optimization, and you're good to go.

Everything is so simple.


Get Started

  1. Attach the EA to an XAU/USD chart

  2. Enable algo trading

  3. Let it run — the system handles everything


Tested With Just $50 and 1:500 Leverage
Yes, this EA has been tested live starting with a tiny $50 balance on 1:500 leverage. It’s light, clean, and designed for maximum efficiency.

Recomended (for using the default setting) :

Deposit : $50

Laverage : 1 : 500

Leave a review if you gain a profit using this EA. 

Leave a comment for update or issue fix

For more, please read Comments.

Check out more of my EA : Here

NO SOURCECODE INCLUDED

Trading Risk Warning

Trading in financial markets involves significant risks and may not be suitable for all investors. It is important to understand that you can lose some or all of your invested capital. Ensure you fully understand the risks involved and carefully consider your investment objectives and risk tolerance before trading.

Note:

EA GoldFish Scalper is not guarantees 100% winning trades. Combine the EA with your trading knowledge and always test it on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Let GoldFish be your trusted tool to conquer the financial market today!



Christian Quintavalle
335
Christian Quintavalle 2025.09.09 00:41 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Michele
39
Michele 2025.09.05 06:37 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

PHAWAZ
14
PHAWAZ 2025.09.04 19:08 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

reuben steven
18
reuben steven 2025.09.04 16:10 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

ArtTengy
19
ArtTengy 2025.09.04 14:43 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Felix Scholz
140
Felix Scholz 2025.09.03 18:47 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Mahmud Sharif
91
Mahmud Sharif 2025.08.31 23:05 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Jayadevan Kunnath Puthenpura
194
Jayadevan Kunnath Puthenpura 2025.08.31 09:00 
 

I tested the provided set files and with other multiple settings, but the backtests (IC Markets) still show losses. Therefore, I haven’t applied them on a real account. If anyone has settings that are giving good results, please share your set files.

SM RADADIYA
20
SM RADADIYA 2025.08.27 08:23 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

TradingBotLab
66
TradingBotLab 2025.08.23 20:18 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Geanini Barbeli
136
Geanini Barbeli 2025.08.23 16:58 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Shuaib Kolabhai
180
Shuaib Kolabhai 2025.08.21 13:06 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

emerging entrepreneur
18
emerging entrepreneur 2025.08.19 16:29 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Wesley
25601
Risposta dello sviluppatore Wesley 2025.08.21 03:33
just remove and redownload it from the market and reattach it to they symbo chart, make sure to tick the algo trading on the fist page of property
Evgeny Belyaev
89903
Evgeny Belyaev 2025.08.17 15:57 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

takiin pichayawarachoti
56
takiin pichayawarachoti 2025.08.17 11:58 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

shino1486
232
shino1486 2025.08.14 12:24 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Stefan2005CASERMA
15
Stefan2005CASERMA 2025.08.13 04:49 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

ryanbrooks
1994
ryanbrooks 2025.08.12 01:43 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Ariston Carvalho
229
Ariston Carvalho 2025.08.10 20:08 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Nurzhan81
46
Nurzhan81 2025.08.10 16:10 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

