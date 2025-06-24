WhisCats
Trend-Following Algorithm with Dynamic Risk Management
This expert advisor employs:
-
Fast and slow moving averages for trend identification
-
ATR-based position sizing
-
Automated stop-loss and take-profit calculation
Technical Specifications
-
Timeframe: Compatible with multiple chart intervals (specified in parameters)
-
Instruments: Suitable for forex, commodities, and indices
-
Account Compatibility: Works with Standard, ECN, and Zero Spread accounts
Key Features
-
Adjustable reward-to-risk ratio
-
Swing trading orientation (medium-term positions)
-
Customizable trading thresholds
Recommended Configuration
-
Minimum deposit: $500
-
Leverage: 1:500
-
Preferred instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
Risk Disclosure
Trading financial markets involves significant risk:
-
Potential loss of invested capital exists
-
Past performance does not guarantee future results
-
Requires understanding of trading principles
Users must:
-
Test thoroughly in demo environment
-
Review all input parameters
-
Assume full responsibility for trading decisions
Support
All support inquiries must be submitted through:
-
The MQL5 product comments section
-
Official MQL5 messaging system
the best