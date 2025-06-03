Candle Timer Countdown to Next Bar MT5
- Indicadores
- DigitalPrime
- Versão: 1.2
- Atualizado: 8 setembro 2025
This indicator shows the remaining time until the current candle closes on an MT5 chart. It works on selected intraday timeframes and provides a clear, stable display.
Features
- Countdown timer for candle closing on M1, M15, and H1 charts
- Fixed position, font, and colors for easy readability
- Informative header and description labels
- Automatic removal of chart objects when detached
- Lightweight modular structure for reliable performance
How to Use
- Attach the indicator to an M1, M15 or H1 chart.
- The remaining time until the candle closes will appear automatically.
- If the chart uses an unsupported timeframe, an informational message will be shown.
Benefits
- Clear view of candle closing times on key intraday periods
- Ready-to-use layout without manual setup
- Minimal impact on chart appearance and platform performance
O aplicativo é excelente, cumpre o prometido, recomendo!!