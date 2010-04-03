Global Currency Index MT4

Have you ever asked yourself why your supply and demand zones fail, even when everything looks “perfect”? The truth is, you're not wrong — you're just watching the reaction, not the reason.

It's not like those random currency strength meters that rely on lagging indicators like RSI, CCI, or similar tools mashed together to guess strength or weakness. That approach reacts to the past — not the cause.

Pairs like EURUSD or USDJPY are just the outcomes. The real drivers? Currency indices and institutional volume flow.

When the USD Index (USDX) is hitting a demand zone and the EUR Index (EURX) is reaching supply — and it's backed by real volume — the direction of EURUSD is already locked in. Long before your usual strategy even blinks.

💡 That’s why we built the Global Currency Index.

MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136117/

What Is It?

A synthetic, broker-independent currency index tool that replicates institutional logic with volume-weighted directional flow.
It tracks 8 major currencies across a balanced formula — so you’re no longer trading in the dark.

Key Features

  • Tracks real-time macro strength for: USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF

  • Find our Real Time Strength vs Weakness

  • Works at any timeframe and any currency pairs including Gold.

  • Built on index logic (DXY-style)

  • Volume-backed movement for directional confirmation

  • Works on MT4 & MT5

  • Designed to align with smart money flows, not retail noise

  • Filters out fake breakouts, CHOCH/BOS traps, and non-validated zones

🔧 Input Settings (Customizable)

Variable Description
look_back    How many candles to calculate (e.g. 1000)
d_mode__    Display mode ( Line or Candles )
currency    Currency index to track (e.g. USD, EUR)
line    Color of the index line
bull_cand    Bullish candle color
bear_cand    Bearish candle color
mid_level    Show 50% mid level (true/false)
avt_per   Period used to calculate average strength
selected   Highlighted index color
p_pos  Display position (Top/Bottom)


Why Volume Matters

  • Volume reflects actual market participation behind price

  • Our logic detects if index moves are backed by real strength or just liquidity grabs

  • It helps avoid false entries caused by weak volume pullbacks

  • Volume + Index = the most powerful directional filter you’ve ever used


Why It Works

  • ❌ Supply/demand zones fail when the index or volume disagrees

  • ✅ Now you trade with macro confirmation — not chart patterns alone

  • 🎯 This tool reveals the cause, not the symptom

Trade the source.
Trade with volume clarity.
Trade with the Global Currency Index.


Prodotti consigliati
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Altri dall’autore
