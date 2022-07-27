Polynomial Trend - A tool that allows you to determine the direction and strength of a trend. Unlike most indicators, Polynomial Trend finds longer-term trends and gives fewer false signals. This indicator allows you to find the most likely trend reversal points b allows you to identify the current market phase (uptrend, downtrend).





This indicator displays arrows of different colors depending on the current state of the market and thus signals the user about a change in trend. It is easy to use and set up, so it is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. The indicator is perfect for trading currencies (including cryptocurrencies) and binary options. In simple terms, the indicator allows you to visualize the trends present in the market. Despite the apparent simplicity of the indicator, inside it has complex analytical algorithms, with the help of which the system determines the moments of entries. The indicator gives signals to enter and exit a trade, for clarification, use the overbought/oversold indicator in combination with this indicator.