Target Level
- Indicatori
- Vitalii Krasil'nikov
- Versione: 1.2
- Attivazioni: 5
Target Level MT4 — a smart target indicator with an adaptive model based on five algorithms.
Target Level MT4 is not just a price forecast. The indicator analyzes the market in real time through five independent algorithms, selects the best one, and builds a reliable target price with visual signals on the chart.
Main features
- Five algorithms — determines where the price will go and outputs real-time statistics of target fulfillment.
- Real time: the system evaluates the effectiveness of each algorithm in the current market context and selects the best.
- Target price forecast: the current target is formed based on the optimal algorithm and takes into account the horizon to reach K bars.
- Chart visualization: a horizontal target line and a callout/label with details (which algorithm was chosen, accuracy level, number of tests, K parameter).
- Minimal setup requirements: easy access to settings maxHistory, K, minTests, lookbackForForms, and color parameters.
- Compatible with any instrument and timeframe in MT4.
- Easy integration: ready to be deployed in existing strategies without additional modifications.
What it does and how it works
- Five formulas generate the forecast for each step. The best formula is the one that most often reaches the projected level within the K-bar horizon and with the highest reliability (minTests as the threshold).
- Attainment check: a forward look using High/Low within K bars — if the future high/low crosses the target, the target is considered achieved.
- Visual signals: the current target is displayed as a line, and a label appears on the chart indicating which method was chosen and its accuracy.
- Automatic adaptation: when market dynamics change, the system reevaluates the best algorithm in real time.
Advantages for the trader
- Increased target accuracy: ensemble approach and real-time attainment verification.
- Transparency: you can see why a target is set (which algorithm and what statistics).
- Time savings: one tool replaces a whole set of manual analysis.
- Flexibility and control: adjust the analysis history and horizons to your strategy.
- Suitable for any markets and timeframes: the indicator adapts to stocks, forex, cryptocurrencies, etc.
Usage recommendations
- Test on a demo account before live trading.
- Universal defaults: maxHistory = 200 (analysis over 200 bars), K = 1 (execution on the current bar; a new target at the open of a new bar), minTests = 30 (minimum number of tests for analysis), lookbackForForms = 2 (tweak as needed to fit your style).
Why choose it
- Intelligent adaptation: five algorithms in one tool with automatic selection of the best.
- Clear targets: a price target that can be immediately used in trading rules, plus real-time performance statistics.