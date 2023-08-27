KBO V2 For Binary Option
- Indicatori
Md Meraz Mahmud
Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 15
Alright. This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Popup Alert like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that?
100% non repaint
Work All Major currency Pair,
1 minute time frame 1 minute expire
