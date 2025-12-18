Advanced Supply and Demand Zones

Unlock Precision Trading with Advanced Multi‑Timeframe Supply & Demand Zones

This powerful indicator automatically detects high‑probability Supply and Demand zones across multiple timeframes, giving you a clear view of institutional footprints and market imbalance. Designed for traders who value accuracy and simplicity, it highlights the most relevant zones, filters out noise, and adapts seamlessly to any instrument — Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto, and more.

Tested extensively across multiple markets, this tool delivers clean structure, reliable zone detection, and actionable insights for both intraday and swing trading. Whether you're refining entries, managing risk, or confirming market direction, this indicator becomes an essential part of your trading edge.

DISCLAIMER:

“This indicator is a decision-support tool and does not guarantee profits. Proper risk management is required.”


