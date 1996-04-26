Close All Pro

Tired of manually closing dozens of charts or managing multiple positions one by one?
With Close All Pro, you can clear your workspace in a flash—saving time, reducing clutter, and streamlining your trading workflow.

Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :)

Try "The Breakout King":
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149835

⚠️ ALWAYS TEST THIS EA ON A DEMO ACCOUNT BEFORE USING IT LIVE!

Description:

Close All Pro is designed for fast and efficient trade management with instant closing functions.
Whether you need to lock in profits, cut losses, or clean up your workspace, this EA provides lightning-fast execution with just one click.

If you're actively trading or analyzing multiple assets, you might end up with dozens—or even 100+—chart tabs open in MT5.
Manually closing each one can be tedious and time-consuming. Fortunately, "Close All Pro" allows you to close all open charts instantly with just one click.

Key Closing Features:

 Close All Positions – Instantly liquidate all open trades in a single click
💰 Close Only Profitable Trades – Secure gains without manually checking each position
💸 Close Only Losing Trades – Cut losses quickly to protect your capital
 Delete All Pending Orders – Clear pending orders with zero effort
📊 Close Other Charts – Declutter your trading workspace instantly

Why Traders Love It:

 Ultra-Fast Execution – No delays, no manual hassle
✅ Saves Time – No more manual closing of trades or charts one by one
✅ Customizable Buttons – Adjust colors, text, and positioning to fit your style
✅ Works on Any Pair & Timeframe – Universal utility for all trading strategies
✅ Lightweight & Simple – No complex setup, just pure efficiency

Perfect for day traders, scalpers, and anyone who needs rapid trade management!

Download now and take control of your trades with a single click! 🚀


*Compatible with MetaTrader 5 | One-Click Installation | Free Lifetime Updates*

⚠️ *This tool is provided 'as-is.' The developer disclaims all liability for losses or damages resulting from its use.
      Trade at your own discretion.*

"Close All Trades & Charts Master", "Master Closer EA", "Trade & Chart Closer", "One-Click Closer", "Close All Master"
"Close Chart", "Close All Charts", "Close Charts", "Close All"


