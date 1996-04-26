Market Price Risk Split PnL Manager
- Utilità
- Ling Bing Zhao
- Versione: 1.0
📊 Market & Pending Risk Manager EA Operation Manual
Market & Pending Risk Manager is a professional MT5 trading panel EA that integrates multiple functions such as market order trading, pending order trading, risk management, and trailing stop loss, providing traders with a comprehensive trading solution.
⭐ Core Advantages
🚀 Intelligent Dual-Mode Trading
- Market Order Mode: One-click buy/sell for fast execution
- Pending Order Mode: Precise entry to wait for the optimal timing
- Seamless Switching: Freely switch between the two modes with a single click
🛡️ Professional Risk Management
- Fixed Amount Risk: Set the maximum loss amount for each trade
- Percentage Risk: Control risk based on the proportion of account balance
- Automatic Lot Size Calculation: Intelligently calculate the optimal trading volume according to the stop-loss distance
📈 Visual Trading Lines
- Drag-and-Drop Operation: Directly drag on the chart to adjust stop-loss and take-profit prices
- Real-Time Calculation: Dynamically display risk-reward ratio, lot size, and risk amount
- Color-Coded Zones: Intuitively show risk zone (red) and profit zone (green)
🔄 Intelligent Trailing Stop Loss
- Custom Activation Condition: Set the number of pips of profit required to activate the trailing stop loss
- Flexible Stop-Loss Distance: Adjustable trailing distance for the trailing stop loss
- Automatic Tracking: No manual intervention required, automatically protecting profits
📊 Comprehensive Position Management
- Real-Time Information Display: Position lot size, number of orders, and floating P&L
- One-Click Close Function: Close buy orders, sell orders, or all positions respectively
- Partial Close: Support closing 1/2 or 1/3 of the position
- Breakeven Function: One-click move all positions to the breakeven price
📋 Detailed Operation Guide
🎯 1. Risk Settings
💰 Fixed Amount Mode
- Click the 💰 Risk Amount button to activate
- Set the risk amount in the input box (e.g.: $100)
- The system will automatically calculate the lot size based on the stop-loss distance
📊 Percentage Mode
- Click the 📊 Risk Percent button to activate
- Set the risk percentage in the input box (e.g.: 1%)
- The system will calculate the risk amount based on the account balance
🎯 2. Market Order Trading Process
Step 1: Select Mode
- Click 💹 Market Order to enter the market order trading mode
Step 2: Draw Stop-Loss Line
- Click the ✏️ Draw SL button
- A red stop-loss line will appear on the chart
- Drag to adjust to the appropriate stop-loss position
Step 3: Set Parameters
- Split: Set the number of split orders (e.g.: 2 means placing orders in 2 batches)
- R:R: Set the risk-reward ratio (e.g.: 2.0 means the profit target is twice the risk)
Step 4: Execute Trade
- Click 📈 Buy to execute a buy order
- Click 📉 Sell to execute a sell order
- The system will automatically calculate the take-profit position and place the order
🎯 3. Pending Order Trading Process
Step 1: Select Mode
- Click 📄 Pending Order to enter the pending order trading mode
Step 2: Draw Trading Lines
- Click ✏️ Draw SL to draw the stop-loss line (red)
- Click ✏️ Draw Entry to draw the entry line (yellow)
- Drag to adjust to the appropriate positions
Step 3: Set Parameters
- Split: Set the number of split orders
- R:R: Set the risk-reward ratio
Step 4: Submit Pending Order
- Click ✅ Pend to submit the pending order
- The system will automatically identify the order type (Buy Stop/Sell Stop/Buy Limit/Sell Limit)
🎯 4. Trailing Stop Loss Settings
Parameter Configuration
- Trailing: Trailing stop loss distance (e.g.: 2000 pips)
- Start: Activation condition (e.g.: Activate after 1000 pips of profit)
- Enable/Disable: Turn the trailing stop loss function on/off
Working Principle
- After the position profit reaches the activation pips, the trailing stop loss starts working
- When the price moves in a favorable direction, the stop loss automatically tracks it
- When the price retraces, the stop loss remains at the highest level
🎯 5. Position Management Functions
One-Click Close
- 🟢 Close Buys: Close all buy orders
- 🔴 Close Sells: Close all sell orders
- 🗑️ Delete Pendings: Delete all pending orders
Partial Close
- ½ Close Half: Close half of the position
- ⅓ Close 1/3: Close one-third of the position
Breakeven Function
- 🟩 Breakeven: Move the stop loss of all positions to the opening price
🎨 Interface Personalization
👁️ Display Control
- 🟩 Show/Hide Breakeven: Show/hide the breakeven line
- 📈 Show/Hide Trade Marks: Show/hide trade markers
- ◄ ►: Hide/show the right-side panel
🎯 Intelligent Tips
- Hover the mouse over the lines to display detailed information
- Display a confirmation message after a successful trade
- Display a warning prompt for incorrect operations
⚠️ Risk Control
- Minimum stop-loss distance protection
- Automatic verification of lot size range
- Automatic correction of invalid parameters
💡 Usage Tips
🎯 Best Practices
- Set risk first, then draw lines: Ensure the risk of each trade is controllable
- Set a reasonable risk-reward ratio: A risk-reward ratio of 1:2 or higher is recommended
- Make good use of the split function: Build and close large positions in batches
- Enable trailing stop loss: Protect realized profits
📊 Parameter Recommendations
- Risk Percentage: It is recommended not to exceed 2% of the account
- Trailing Stop Loss Distance: Adjust according to the volatility of the trading instrument (usually 20-50 pips)
- Activation Condition: It is recommended to set it to 1-2 times the stop-loss distance
🎨 Interface Optimization
- The right-side panel can be hidden to save screen space
- Trade markers can be turned off to keep the chart clean
- The breakeven line can be displayed to monitor the breakeven point