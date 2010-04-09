Chart historical archeology viewer
Get you a Free Utility EA that will show closed positions results on your chart
fun little feature that make every trader really happy
EA will not open or manage position only show historical results on the chart
chose color and size
Please leave 5 start review if you liked this free tool
make sure to check out my trading EA
the EA Bull scalper https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116071?source=Site+Profile+Seller
or the EA Bear Scalper https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123680?source=Site+Profile+Seller
or for best result get both for optimal performance