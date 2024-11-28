Bear EA Scalper

Hello Sellers here is my EA Sell Scalper trader it can be used on any open window but look out and play with the parameters !!

Limited time for 45$ then i go to the retail price of 299$ 

Leave a comment and review 

5 stars means you like it :)


Make me happy 



Please see video: https://youtu.be/yE3GF4ku36Q

Introducing  Expert Advisor designed to trade in combination to my EA BULL Scalper delivering me consistent profits over the long run. This advanced algorithmic trading system operates seamlessly, leveraging automated Sell positions, and trailing stop functions to capitalize on the dynamic movements of the volatility.

Little explanation

 = true/falls  Open sell position if no positions are open   to be used as stand alone bear scalper leave true it will open a position and start working otherwise it will detect buying resistence spots and open position from there

LotSize = 0.01          Lot size

Risk = 6000               Max risk in points (loss limit) Hidden stop loss for positions

MaxDrawdownPercent = 100.0  Maximum allowed drawdown in percents account shut down factor- does not reset automatically, turn on and off to restart SAFTY MEASURE 

Resistent = 3            Resistent factor Detector     This will hunt down resistance clouds of buy positions of the Bull and open at or near a sell position to take advantage of the area 

CooldownSeconds = 10000     Cooldown period between trades in seconds  especially important for stand alone mode will open a new position when no position is found


Key Features:

  1. Automated Trading: Say goodbye to manual trading and let our Expert Advisor handle the heavy lifting for you. With automated  sell signals, you can execute trades swiftly and efficiently, eliminating the need for constant monitoring and manual intervention.

  2. Trailing Stops: Maximize your profits while minimizing risk with our trailing stop feature. The Expert Advisor intelligently trails your positions, locking in gains as the market moves in your favor, and protecting your profits during pullbacks.

  3. User-Friendly Interface: Our user-friendly interface makes trading effortless. With intuitive controls and real-time performance monitoring, you can easily track your trades and stay informed about your account's performance.

  4. Backtesting and Optimization: Prior to live trading, our Expert Advisor undergoes rigorous backtesting and optimization to ensure its robustness and effectiveness. This meticulous testing process validates its performance across various market conditions, giving you confidence in its ability to deliver consistent results. feel free to use the examples on demo account or contact me would love to help out


Experience the power of automated trading with our Expert Advisor . Whether you're a seasoned trader or a novice investor,

enjoy my trading style and sit back


so what should you do
after putting the EA on a chart use for example this settings and check it on demo or tester to see how it preforms
NOTICE EA before end of test DOES NOT CLOSE POSITIONS so not all test can paint the real picture as in given more time the demo or real account will close in profit in the case the value goes back up

I divide or triple the settings from the Buy scalper

of course use diffrent magic number to each instrument nasdaq 100 i use 100 and 101 for sell s&p magic number 500 and sell 501 and so on...

Please be advised that on some platform you will need to ad or reduce 0 from the spread values  (for example 40000 instead of 4000)
Example 1 EUR USD 

            EA Bear Scalper

lot size 0.01 (minimum possible)                                   
drop points 200-500                                                          

position max 15 -5  be carful of drop down to margin!     

trail spread 50

trail start 100

magic number 11 magic number 12

                                                                                              

Example 2 EUR JPY

lot size 0.01

drop points 500                                                                   

position max 2-15 be carful of drop down to margin!

Trail spread 50-150

Trail start 60-250

magic number 22                                                                


                                                                                

Example 3 Nasdaq 100 tech

lot size 0.1

drop points 2000-5000                                      

max positions 5-15

Trail spread 1000

Trail start 2500

magic number 100                                                


     Bull scalper                                                        

Example 4 DAW30

lot size 0.1

drop points 5000-25000                                

max positions 5-15                                            

Trail spread 2000

Trail start 2500

magic number 30                                                


Market premarket to marketopen speed screen view
https://youtu.be/Z6KXlWtc3Sc


LUIZ CLAUDIO TRANNIN
1687
LUIZ CLAUDIO TRANNIN 2024.12.02 05:39 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Rispondi alla recensione