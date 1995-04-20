Volume Poc Wvap

The "Volume POC WVAP" Indicator is a revolutionary tool for traders seeking in-depth analysis across various financial markets. This unique indicator, based on tick volumes in the MT4 terminal, provides indispensable information for making informed trading decisions in the following markets: Forex, binary options, cryptocurrency, spot, futures, and indices.

Key Features:

  1. WVAP Line:

    • Weighted Volume Average Price: The WVAP calculates the weighted volume average price on the selected timeframe, allowing you to see the average price at which significant volume transactions occur.

    • Flexible Timeframe Selection: The ability to choose timeframes (M15, M30, etc.) ensures the indicator can adapt to any market conditions and strategies, even if the chart is set to M5.

  2. Maximum and Minimum Lines:

    • Key Levels: These lines display critical maximum and minimum levels for the chosen timeframe, helping identify potential support and resistance levels.

  3. Texts and POC Dots:

    • Total Traded Volume: The total traded volume on each candle is displayed as text, giving you insights into the strength and intensity of market movements.

    • POC Level: The Point of Control (POC) level on each candle is marked by dots, indicating the most actively traded price levels.

  4. Customizable Arrows and Sound Alerts:

    • Alerts and Notifications: The ability to enable/disable arrows with sound alerts when the price crosses the WVAP line allows for prompt market reactions.

Advantages of Using "Volume POC WVAP":

  • Full Customization:

    • Personalization: Line colors, thickness, distance from bars, and other parameters are fully customizable, ensuring maximum convenience and alignment with your preferences.

    • Flexibility: You can select the timeframe and set the start of history loading according to your needs.

  • Intuitive Interface:

    • Convenience and Efficiency: The ease of use and clear graphical elements make the indicator intuitive and effective, even for beginners.

  • Advanced Analytical Capabilities:

    • In-depth Analysis: The indicator provides detailed volume analysis at various levels, helping identify key market trends and potential entry and exit points.

Application in Various Markets:

  • Forex: The indicator helps determine the average price and trading volumes on currency pairs, allowing for more precise decision-making.

  • Binary Options: Utilizing volumes and the WVAP level, along with maximum/minimum levels, aids in accurately predicting price movements.

  • Cryptocurrency: Volume analysis and POC levels help assess market activity in cryptocurrencies and identify key entry and exit levels.

  • Spot and Futures: The indicator helps understand trading dynamics and volumes in the spot and futures markets.

  • Indices: Volume and average price analysis allow for accurate trend identification and volatility assessment in index markets.

The "Volume POC WVAP" Indicator is your reliable companion in the world of trading. With its help, you can quickly and accurately assess market conditions, identify critical price levels, and make well-informed trading decisions.

Join our community of professional traders and experience the power of the "Volume POC WVAP" Indicator today! 🚀📈


Prodotti consigliati
Volume Accumulation Index
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
Un indicatore tecnico che calcola le sue letture sui volumi di scambio. Sotto forma di istogramma, mostra l'accumulo della forza del movimento dello strumento di trading. Dispone di sistemi di calcolo indipendenti per le direzioni rialziste e ribassiste. Funziona su qualsiasi strumento di trading e intervallo di tempo. Può integrare qualsiasi sistema di trading. L'indicatore non ridisegna i suoi valori, i segnali appaiono sulla candela corrente. È facile da usare e non carica il grafico, non ric
BoxChart MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.4 (5)
Indicatori
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicatori
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. In
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicatori
L'indicatore costruisce le quotazioni attuali, che possono essere confrontate con quelle storiche e su questa base fanno una previsione del movimento dei prezzi. L'indicatore ha un campo di testo per una rapida navigazione fino alla data desiderata. Opzioni: Simbolo - selezione del simbolo che visualizzerà l'indicatore; SymbolPeriod - selezione del periodo da cui l'indicatore prenderà i dati; IndicatorColor - colore dell'indicatore; HorisontalShift - spostamento delle virgolette disegnate d
Trade Pinbar
Miracle Obinna Okafor
Indicatori
This indicator identifies pinbar candlesticks on the chart and displays an arrow as a trade signal based on the candlestick pattern. It offers user-friendly features, including push notifications and other types of alerts. It is most effective for identifying entry points or potential reversals at premium or discount prices. Additionally, it works on any time frame.
FREE
Yearly Candles
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicatori
Yearly Candles transforms the way traders analyze long-term market trends by compressing an entire year's worth of price action into a single candlestick formation. Instead of scrolling through hundreds of bars to understand yearly performance, this indicator automatically constructs yearly open, high, low, and close values, displaying them as clear, visual candles directly on your chart. It eliminates the need for manual calculations or switching between timeframes, giving you instant insight
FREE
CumulativeDeltaBars
Stanislav Korotky
Indicatori
This indicator is a conventional analytical tool for tick volumes changes. It calculates tick volumes for buys and sells separately, and their delta on every bar, and displays volumes by price clusters (cells) within a specified bar (usually the latest one). The algorithm used internally is the same as in the indicator VolumeDelta , but results are shown as cumulative volume delta bars (candlesticks). Analogous indicator for MetaTrader 5 exists - VolumeDeltaBars . This is a limited substitution
Wave Size Stats
Roman Salivon
Utilità
Скрипт собирает размеры всех ценовых волн на текущем графике, которые не меньше заданной величины, и сохраняет их в CSV файл. Каждая строка таблицы будет содержать дату/время окончания волны и ее размер. Если вам нужно знать размеры волн в реальном времени, то воспользуйтесь индикатором Wave Size into ZigZag , Wave Size Histogram  или ZZ Histogram . ПАРАМЕТРЫ MinWaveSize:  минимальный размер дял волн, которые попадут в статистику PositiveValues:   true  - в файл сохраняется только размер волны
Sweeper PRO Advanced Candle Sweep Detector MT4
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Indicatori
Sweeper PRO – Advanced Candle Sweep Detector (3-in-1) Overview Sweeper PRO is a powerful and fully customizable indicator designed to detect three unique types of candle sweeps — smart entry and reversal patterns commonly used by professional price action traders. It automatically identifies potential fakeouts, liquidity grabs, and continuation signals , helping you anticipate market reversals and confirm strong directional moves. With Sweeper PRO, you can visualize market structure shifts
UPD1 Profile Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (5)
Indicatori
L'indicatore trova i livelli del volume di prezzo massimo e minimo (profilo di mercato) nell'istogramma di lavoro per il numero specificato di barre.   Profilo composito. L'altezza dell'istogramma è completamente automatica e si adatta a qualsiasi strumento e periodo di tempo. Viene utilizzato l'algoritmo dell'autore e non ripete analoghi noti. L'altezza dei due istogrammi è approssimativamente uguale all'altezza media della candela. Smart alert (smart alert) ti aiuta a comunicare il prezzo rel
Time Bubble
Ahmed Mohamed
Indicatori
Time Bubble ***Specialized for GBPJPY 1H time frame*** (tested for two years with success rates about 82%) Time Circle's smart algorithm detects the price circles with time . give strong signals at the right time as result of combine the price and time. our team spent months to develop this indicator specially for GBPJPY ..with high success rates about 82% win trades over two years .tested from December 2016 to November 2018. *** in last two years total signals 1012 with 829 Wins and 183 Lo
Volume Profile for mt4
Nicola Capatti
Indicatori
Indicatore Volume Profile per MT4 Ottieni un vantaggio nel trading con l'indicatore "Volume Profile" per MetaTrader 4 (MT4). Questo strumento avanzato di analisi tecnica ti permette di identificare con precisione i livelli chiave di supporto e resistenza basati sul volume delle transazioni. Visualizza facilmente le aree di maggiore interesse del mercato, dove i volumi di scambio sono più alti, e sfrutta queste informazioni per prendere decisioni di trading più informate. Caratteristiche principa
MT4 high accuracy indicators5
Xue Hang Pan
Indicatori
It will be the best tool for you to make a profit! Through unique algorithms You're going to see an amazing amount of right trading signals Make huge profits every day and realize more possibilities!   Like the car no money to buy it, the love of the girls dare not to pursue?Or the credit card bill is not paid, the rent does not have the extra money to settle?Or are you fed up with being bossed around by your boss and Hope to get more people's respect?Can't afford to buy the things you want ？ wa
Donchian Time Sync Analyzer
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicatori
Il   Donchian Time Sync Analyzer   aggiunge una potente dimensione   multi-timeframe   all'analisi classica del canale di Donchian, consentendo ai trader di monitorare simultaneamente   la forza del trend   e i potenziali   segnali di inversione   su cinque diversi periodi del grafico. Questo indicatore avanzato calcola i massimi più alti e i minimi più bassi nei timeframe selezionati, generando   chiari segnali visivi   che aiutano a identificare la convergenza della direzione del trend su più
Extract Candle Power
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (3)
Indicatori
Extract Candle Power   è un indicatore di estrazione del volume in tempo reale che fornisce preziose informazioni sul comportamento di venditori e acquirenti durante ogni candela. Analizzando i dati sul volume, i trader possono prendere decisioni più informate sulle tendenze del mercato e sulle potenziali inversioni, superando le capacità dei tradizionali indicatori della media mobile. Questo potente strumento ti consente di estrarre e analizzare il volume di venditori e acquirenti della candela
Signal histogram scalper
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicatori
L'indicatore "Signal histogram scalper" è un indicatore generale sotto forma di istogramma e segnala senza ridisegno o ritardo. L'indicatore "Signal histogram scalper" mostra sul grafico i migliori punti di ingresso lungo il trend. È meglio usarlo insieme ad altri indicatori di tendenza come filtro. L'indicatore mostra buoni risultati sul timeframe M5. Il segnale viene generato dopo la chiusura della candela e appare sotto forma di cerchi verdi e rossi. L'indicatore "Signal histogram scalper" è
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicatori
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Simply The Best Pro
Szymon Palczynski
5 (1)
Indicatori
This indicator displays the histogram and arrows on chart. When Simple The Best Pro are placed on a chart, they identify the trend.  The color of may be blue or red. The blue color stands for upside moves and the red color stands for downside trends. The indicator offers to set Stop Loss (SL) and  Take Profit (TP)  setting. The default value is ATR. Indicator has automatic optimization. The STB is a unique indicator that shows the tendency (button Bars) of a particular signals. The STB tells us
MarketProfile EForex
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
Indicatori
Market Profile Shows where the price has spent more time, highlighting important levels that can be used in trading. It is a powerful tool which is designed to take the fundamental components which comprise every market; price/volume/time, and visually display their relationship in real-time as the market develops for a pre-determined time period. Very powerful tool!
Dollar Mint Indicator
David Mwaniki Mbugua
Indicatori
Dollar mint indicator is a special workmanship with years of experience in forex.   Dollar mint ea is a fully non repaint indicator optimised with price action data such that once it gives you a signal t . The indicator   can be used to trade anything on the mt4 with much ease. Benefits ; Fully non repaint Use in any timeframe Use in all the available tradable assets on mt4 Best to use on h4. It generates fully analysed buy and sell signals based on trend and also filters out retracements and
PipFinite Exit EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.83 (115)
Indicatori
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Indicatori
Was: $299  Now: $149   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
Candlestick Patterns Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicatori
Migliora la tua precisione nel trading con l'indicatore Candlestick Pattern Alert MT4, uno strumento potente progettato per rilevare rapidamente i principali pattern di candele e fornire avvisi in tempo reale, consentendo ai trader di agire su setup ad alta probabilità. Radicato nei principi dei grafici a candele giapponesi, resi popolari da Steve Nison negli anni '90, questo indicatore è apprezzato dai trader di forex, cripto e azioni per la sua capacità di decifrare il sentiment del mercato at
FREE
Scalping trader
Andrey Kozak
Indicatori
Scalping trader - the indicator is designed for intraday trading (scalping). Does not redraw arrows. Shows possible price reversals on the chart with arrows. The accuracy of the signals is approximately 96%. That is, in 96% after the arrow appears on the screen, the price will go in the opposite direction by at least 40 points for the GBPUSD pair. The trading strategy is very simple. We are waiting for the arrow to appear on the chart. After the arrow appears, open an order in the direction of
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicatori
Versione MT5  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels   è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i   frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce   la corretta struttura a onde   del mercato, e i   livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-
GoldenZone Precision Reversal Zones
Raymond Codjia
Indicatori
G0ldenZone — Precision Reversal Zones for Pro Trading   Spot Key Levels Like a Pro! The   G0ldenZone   indicator automatically scans price action to detect   high-probability reversal zones , using a unique combination of: Price Action Pivots   (dynamic support/resistance zones). Fibonacci Confluences   (critical retracement levels). Volume Profile   (high-accumulation/distribution areas).   Why Traders Love G0ldenZone?   Real-Time Alerts   (sound, email, push notifications) when a zone
VR Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (3)
Indicatori
L'indicatore Griglia VR è progettato per creare una griglia grafica con impostazioni definite dall'utente. A differenza della griglia standard , VR Grid viene utilizzata per costruire livelli circolari . A seconda della scelta dell'utente, il passaggio tra i livelli rotondi può essere arbitrario. Inoltre, a differenza di altri indicatori e utilità, VR Grid mantiene la posizione della griglia anche quando cambia l'intervallo di tempo o si riavvia il terminale. È possibile ottenere impostazioni, f
FREE
Mr Beast Zonas de Liquidez y alertas
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Indicatori
El indicador "MR BEAST ALERTAS DE LIQUIDEZ" es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para proporcionar señales y alertas sobre la liquidez del mercado basándose en una serie de indicadores técnicos y análisis de tendencias. Ideal para traders que buscan oportunidades de trading en función de la dinámica de precios y los niveles de volatilidad, este indicador ofrece una visualización clara y detallada en la ventana del gráfico de MetaTrader. Características Principales: Canal ATR Adaptativo: Calcula
Force Price Power
Jesus Daniel Quiroga
Indicatori
Force Price Power is a very powerful indicator that provides valuable and useful information about the real force of the price, dynamically averaging the volume of operations that are taking place in the market. This indicator is special to identify the dynamic force of the price. The zero distance (either up from zero or down from zero) would indicate the degree of strength and power, whether bearish or bullish.
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.61 (36)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
Indicatori
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
L'indicatore EZT Trend ti mostrerà la tendenza, il pullback e le opportunità di ingresso. Sono disponibili filtri opzionali e tutti i tipi di avvisi. Vengono aggiunti avvisi tramite posta elettronica e notifiche push. Stiamo anche sviluppando un EA basato su questo indicatore, che sarà presto disponibile. È un indicatore multifunzionale composto da due istogrammi di colore e una linea. È una rappresentazione visiva della direzione e della forza di un trend, inoltre troverai divergenze molte vo
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicatori
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
All Currency Strength Meter Crypto Exotic Metals
Emir Revolledo
3.5 (6)
Indicatori
Think of the rarest pair you can think of. And I assure you that this indicator can compute it's strength. This Currency Meter will literally calculate any currency pairs, either it is the Major Pairs, Metals, CFD's, Commodities, Crypto Currency like Bitcoin/BTC or Ethereum/ETH and even stocks. Just name it and you will get it! There is no currency pair this Currency Meter can solve. No matter how rare or exotic is that currency, it will always be solved by this Currency meter which on a real-ti
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Gold Flux Signal – Indicatore di segnali senza repaint per XAUUSD Progettato per un'esecuzione chiara dei segnali – Gold Flux Signal è stato creato per fornire segnali chiari e stabili su XAUUSD , senza repaint né backpainting – È stato progettato specificamente per strategie di trend-following e breakout, evitando rumori e grafici sovraccarichi – L'indicatore opera esclusivamente su candele chiuse – Ottimizzato per i timeframe M1, M5 e H1 Segnali visivi stabili – Una volta generato, il se
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 26% La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con un solo grafico è possibile leggere la forza delle valute per 28 coppie Forex! Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o di un'opportunità
SL Session Strength 28 Pair
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (19)
Indicatori
SL Curruncy impulse  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82593 SL Session Strength 28 Pair flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Session Strength 28 indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies (Diverging currencies).   Suggested timeframes to trading : M5 - M15 - M30 - You can however just change session
Gold Venamax MT4
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Indicatori
Gold Venamax : questo è il miglior indicatore tecnico azionario. L'algoritmo dell'indicatore analizza il movimento dei prezzi di un asset e riflette la volatilità e le potenziali zone di ingresso. Caratteristiche dell'indicatore: Questo è un super indicatore con Magic e due blocchi di frecce di tendenza per un trading comodo e redditizio. Sul grafico viene visualizzato il pulsante rosso per cambiare blocco. Magic è impostato nelle impostazioni dell'indicatore, in modo da poter installare l'indi
High low levels
Guner Koca
Indicatori
on demo mode, use date for testing. for people purchase thise indicator, there is bonus price chanell indicator. high low levels indicator is non repaint trend reversal indicator.and works all pairs and all timeframes. there is a histogram move up and down. and there is a level red and blue. when histogram reach the up red level that is top.and reversal is possible. when histogram down and reach blue level that is prices oversold and possible reversal up. this indicator suitable for beginners an
Quantum Currency Strength Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicatori
Your success as a forex trader depends on being able to identify when a currency or currency pair is oversold or overbought. If it is strong or weak. It is this concept which lies at the heart of forex trading. Without the Quantum Currency Strength indicator, it is almost impossible. There are simply too many currencies and too many pairs to do this quickly and easily yourself. You need help! The Quantum Currency Strength indicator has been designed with one simple objective in mind. To give you
PipFinite Strength Meter
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.65 (31)
Indicatori
How To Determine If The Market is Strong Or Weak? Strength Meter uses an Adaptive Algorithm That Detect Price Action Strength In 4 Important Levels! This powerful filter gives you the ability to determine setups with the best probability. Features Universal compatibility to different trading systems Advance analysis categorized in 4 levels Level 1 (Weak) - Indicates us to WAIT. This will help avoid false moves Weak Bullish - Early signs bullish pressure Weak Bearish - Early signs bearish press
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (6)
Indicatori
The price is indicated only for the first   30 copies  ( only     5 copies left ).                                             The next price will be increased to    $150 . The final price will be    $250. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers
Ultimate Trader Dashboard MT4
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
5 (1)
Indicatori
Dashboard del Trader Definitivo — Negozia quello che si muove Negozia quello che si muove, con chiarezza Questo strumento si ripaga nel primo giorno di utilizzo. In quasi ogni momento della giornata, un simbolo è in tendenza. Tutto ciò che ti serve è consapevolezza. Il Dashboard del Trader Definitivo (UTD) ti tiene istantaneamente consapevole di cosa si sta muovendo e in quale direzione — così puoi seguire il flusso invece di combatterlo. Alimentato dal nostro algoritmo CSM proprietario, UTD co
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.73 (11)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo Strumento di Trading è un Indicatore Non-Ridipingente, Non-Ridisegnante e Non-Laggante, il che lo rende ideale per il trading professionale. Corso online, manuale utente e demo. L'Indicatore Smart Price Action Concepts è uno strumento molto potente sia per i nuovi che per i trader esperti. Racchiude più di 20 utili indicatori in uno solo, combinando idee di trading avanzate come l'Analisi del Trader del Circolo Interno e le Strategie di Trading
SL Currency Strength Meter 28 Pair
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
4.95 (21)
Indicatori
My  Intraday trading session indicator.    SL Session Strength 28 Pair   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57585   This strategy is even used by the Banks to make profits. They take a strong currency and pitch against a weak currency This indicator allows you to analyze the hidden trends and correlations between the 8 most traded currencies via unique strength meter which creates multiple charts in a single window based on the price action of each currency in relation to all other currenci
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicatori
Questa è una strategia semplice basata sui livelli BREAKOUT e FIBONACCI. Dopo uno scoppio, in ogni caso, il mercato continua il movimento direttamente ai livelli 161, 261 e 423 oppure, ritorna al livello del 50% (chiamato anche correzione) e successivamente molto probabilmente continua il movimento nella direzione iniziale verso i livelli 161, 261 e 423. La chiave del sistema è il rilevamento della breakout bar indicata con un oggetto rettangolare verde (UP TREND) o rosso (DOWN TREND). Al
Altri dall’autore
Adx Rvi Signals
Yerzhan Satov
Indicatori
L'indicatore per Forex e Opzioni Binarie è scritto sulla base di 2 indicatori standard in MT4: ADX e RVI. I segnali arrivano alle intersezioni simultanee delle linee di entrambi gli indicatori. Ma anche l'inversione dei segnali è scritta nei codici. Questo è quando i segnali vengono convertiti all'indietro. È inoltre possibile attivare e disattivare ciascuno degli indicatori. E anche in RVI, puoi usare 2 tipi di segnali: 1) solo quando una linea è sopra/sotto l'altra (questo è buono da usare c
Super volumes
Yerzhan Satov
4 (1)
Indicatori
L'indicatore a quadrante per Forex e Opzioni Binarie è stato creato sulla base dei volumi di tick. A differenza di molti indicatori di volume, l'indicatore "Super volumes" calcola i volumi rialzisti e ribassisti e fornisce segnali sulla predominanza di uno di essi. Se diciamo che al momento in questo intervallo c'era un vantaggio dei volumi rialzisti, allora il segnale sarà su Buy. O se la prevalenza era di volumi ribassisti, quindi, di conseguenza, il segnale sarà su Sell. Nelle impostazioni
Anaconda LD
Yerzhan Satov
Indicatori
L'Indicatore a quadrante "Anaconda LD" è un indicatore di inversione per il mercato Forex e principalmente per le Opzioni Binarie. L'algoritmo è scritto sulla base di modelli di inversione. È meglio usarlo insieme ad altri indicatori per filtrare i segnali. Anche con quelli standard in MT4, anche altri personalizzati. Particolarmente adatti sono gli indicatori di canale o di livello... Per diversi beni è necessario selezionare il tempo di scadenza. Che su coppie diverse compongono 1-5 barre.
Cripton
Yerzhan Satov
Indicatori
L'indicatore a quadrante per opzioni binarie e Forex è un indicatore di inversione. Creato e scritto sulla base di modelli di inversione. Si consiglia per le opzioni binarie di metterlo sul grafico M5. Entra nelle offerte per 1-3 bar. Su una risorsa diversa, a seconda delle sessioni di trading, è necessario selezionare il tempo di scadenza.  È possibile modificare le impostazioni nelle variabili esterne. Pertanto, è possibile aumentare e diminuire la frequenza dei segnali. Le frecce dell'indic
Create a cool signal
Yerzhan Satov
Indicatori
L'indicatore a quadrante "crea un segnale freddo" per il mercato delle opzioni binarie e Forex è una sorta di costruttore dei suoi segnali! In cui tu stesso Puoi scegliere le tue condizioni di segnale in base a 10 indicatori standard in MT4 e oltre a un altro indicatore buffer di terze parti, che puoi aggiungere alla variabile "buffer indicators". È fatto semplicemente! Prescrivi il nome del tuo indicatore e prescrivi i suoi numeri (li troverai nella sezione dei colori in cui sono indicati i n
Highway pro
Yerzhan Satov
Indicatori
L'indicatore per le opzioni binarie e Forex "Highway profits" si basa sul principio di trovare il prezzo dietro le linee del canale. Dopo che il prezzo supera il canale e inizia gradualmente a tornare ad esso, è allora che appariranno i segnali. Il trading di un tale indicatore è molto facile e conveniente. E possono essere scambiati anche da un trader alle prime armi o da un trader con molti anni di esperienza. Per ogni risorsa è necessario selezionare le proprie impostazioni. Ad esempio, il
Cool volumes
Yerzhan Satov
Indicatori
L'indicatore a quadrante "cool volumes" è stato creato sulla base dei volumi in teak su MT4. L'indicatore stesso tiene traccia in un determinato periodo di tempo (selezione del periodo di tempo) del numero di volumi per l'acquisto o la vendita. E quando c'è un eccesso anomalo dei volumi di venditori o acquirenti, emette un segnale per vendere o acquistare. Nella finestra in basso vengono disegnati grafici a barre colorati, in cui il colore verde mostra la predominanza degli acquirenti al mome
Space signals
Yerzhan Satov
Indicatori
L'indicatore di segnale Space signals è il mio nuovo sviluppo per il trading nei mercati FOREX e delle opzioni binarie. L'algoritmo dell'indicatore è registrato in modo che rintracci la tendenza e segnali alla fine del movimento correttivo dei Prezzi. Nelle impostazioni, puoi impostare tu stesso il periodo dei segnali. Maggiore è il valore nella variabile "periodo", più rari saranno i segnali. Ma saranno naturalmente di qualità superiore.  Puoi anche selezionare i codici delle frecce sul graf
GoGo Trend signals
Yerzhan Satov
Indicatori
L'indicatore per il trading sul mercato Forex e le Opzioni Binarie è scritto sulla base dell'indicatore standard MT4 della media mobile semplice. Ma la differenza dall'indicatore standard è che le sue linee sono ridipinte in colori diversi a seconda dello Stato della tendenza. Se il colore è verde, la tendenza per l'acquisto. Se rosso, poi in vendita. Durante il cambiamento di fase di tendenza, viene visualizzato un avviso sonoro insieme a un buffer sul grafico al centro delle linee. Pertanto, è
Dynamic POC Hi Tf
Yerzhan Satov
Indicatori
The new Dynamic PACK Hi Tf indicator is based on tick volumes. The middle line shows the average price for the selected period of the selected senior timeframe. The upper and lower lines show the maximum/minimum of the same selected period of the same timeframe. In the settings, the user can optionally choose which timeframe and bar calculation period he needs. You can also change the style, thickness, and color of each of the lines.  In the "StsrtBars" parameter, you can select the start peri
Level Delta
Yerzhan Satov
Indicatori
The Level DELTA indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) – a powerful volume analysis tool that stands out with its capabilities and accuracy. Indicator Description The Level DELTA indicator is designed for volume analysis in a separate MT4 window. Its main task is to identify and display divergences, allowing traders to make more informed and timely decisions. Indicator Features Volume Analysis : The indicator analyzes volumes in financial markets, allowing you to see how volumes are distributed over d
Dynamic Poc Hi Tf arrow
Yerzhan Satov
Indicatori
POC, Volume Profile, Market Profile, Volume Indicator, Dynamic POC, Tick Volume, Forex Volume The Dynamic POC Hi Tf Arrow indicator is a reliable volume analysis tool (volume profile, market profile, tick volume) for accurately determining POC levels and price reactions. Dynamic POC Hi Tf arrow for MT4 Description Dynamic POC Hi Tf arrow is a professional volume analysis indicator designed to accurately identify key price levels and market direction. It is built on tick volume data and displ
Quantum Dynamic POC Hi Tf
Yerzhan Satov
Indicatori
Quantum Dynamic POC Hi Tf for MT5 Description: The "Quantum Dynamic POC Hi Tf" is a unique indicator developed for volume analysis. It is suitable for both real volumes (on futures contracts) and tick volumes (on the Forex market). The indicator is a channel tool consisting of three lines that dynamically change depending on the selected timeframe: Middle Line : the main dynamic Point of Control (POC), which reflects the average volume price. Upper Line : the maximum of the selected timeframe. L
Quqntum Delta
Yerzhan Satov
Indicatori
The Quantum   DELTA indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) – a powerful volume analysis tool that stands out with its capabilities and accuracy. Indicator Description The Quantum   DELTA indicator is designed for volume analysis in a separate MT5 window. Its main task is to identify and display divergences, allowing traders to make more informed and timely decisions. Indicator Features Volume Analysis : The indicator analyzes volumes in financial markets, allowing you to see how volumes are distribute
MACD Signals LTF
Yerzhan Satov
Indicatori
Title: MACD Signals Discover the MACD Signals indicator – your reliable assistant in the world of trading! Description: The "MACD Signals" indicator is designed to make your trading more successful and efficient. It displays signals on the main chart as bright vertical lines that are easy to spot. You can customize the color and thickness of these lines to perfectly match your style and preferences. Features: Signals: Vertical lines on the main chart that stand out among other elements.
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione