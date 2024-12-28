Dynamic POC Hi Tf

The new Dynamic PACK Hi Tf indicator is based on tick volumes. The middle line shows the average price for the selected period of the selected senior timeframe. The upper and lower lines show the maximum/minimum of the same selected period of the same timeframe. In the settings, the user can optionally choose which timeframe and bar calculation period he needs. You can also change the style, thickness, and color of each of the lines.





In the "StsrtBars" parameter, you can select the start period for calculating bars.

