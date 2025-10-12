Dynamic Poc Hi Tf arrow

POC, Volume Profile, Market Profile, Volume Indicator, Dynamic POC, Tick Volume, Forex VolumeThe Dynamic POC Hi Tf Arrow indicator is a reliable volume analysis tool (volume profile, market profile, tick volume) for accurately determining POC levels and price reactions.

📊 Dynamic POC Hi Tf arrow for MT4

Description

Dynamic POC Hi Tf arrow is a professional volume analysis indicator designed to accurately identify key price levels and market direction.
It is built on tick volume data and displays dynamic POC (Point of Control) levels, adapting to the selected higher timeframe in real time.

The indicator consists of three lines:

🔴 Upper line — the maximum (high) of the selected higher timeframe.
🟡 Middle line (POC) — the dynamic average price of volumes (dashed line).
🔵 Lower line — the minimum (low) of the selected higher timeframe.

Additionally, each candle displays:

  • 📈 the total tick volume as numeric values;

  • 🎯 the POC level of each individual candle.

Main Features & Advantages

Dynamic Adaptation:
The indicator automatically adjusts to changing market conditions and updates levels in real time.

Flexible Settings:
You can choose any higher timeframe (H1, H4, D1, etc.), as well as define the calculation period and starting point — day, week, or month.

Visual Clarity:
Bright color lines and clear volume display make market analysis quick and intuitive.

Universal Application:
Works on all trading instruments — Forex, CFDs, and Futures (based on both real and tick volumes).

Trading Signals

📈 Buy Signal:
When the price breaks the middle POC line from bottom to top — open a BUY position.

📉 Sell Signal:
When the price breaks the POC line from top to bottom — open a SELL position.

🎯 Stop Loss & Take Profit:

  • Place the Stop Loss slightly above/below the POC line or the nearest swing high/low.

  • Set Take Profit at the upper or lower indicator line.

  • Partial profit-taking on these levels is also possible to reduce risk.

Recommended Settings

  • For M5 chart → use higher timeframe H1.

  • For M15 chart → use higher timeframe H4 or D1.

These parameters provide the best balance between signal accuracy and stability.

Benefits of Using Dynamic POC Hi Tf arrow

📊 Identifies key support and resistance levels based on volume distribution.
⚙️ Helps make well-informed trading decisions.
💡 Reduces trading risks and increases profitability.
🧭 Simple and intuitive — suitable for traders of all levels.

Dynamic POC Hi Tf arrow — a smart and reliable tool for traders who value precision, clarity, and volume-based insights.
Perfect for scalping, intraday, and swing trading strategies.


Altri dall’autore
Adx Rvi Signals
Yerzhan Satov
Indicatori
L'indicatore per Forex e Opzioni Binarie è scritto sulla base di 2 indicatori standard in MT4: ADX e RVI. I segnali arrivano alle intersezioni simultanee delle linee di entrambi gli indicatori. Ma anche l'inversione dei segnali è scritta nei codici. Questo è quando i segnali vengono convertiti all'indietro. È inoltre possibile attivare e disattivare ciascuno degli indicatori. E anche in RVI, puoi usare 2 tipi di segnali: 1) solo quando una linea è sopra/sotto l'altra (questo è buono da usare c
Super volumes
Yerzhan Satov
4 (1)
Indicatori
L'indicatore a quadrante per Forex e Opzioni Binarie è stato creato sulla base dei volumi di tick. A differenza di molti indicatori di volume, l'indicatore "Super volumes" calcola i volumi rialzisti e ribassisti e fornisce segnali sulla predominanza di uno di essi. Se diciamo che al momento in questo intervallo c'era un vantaggio dei volumi rialzisti, allora il segnale sarà su Buy. O se la prevalenza era di volumi ribassisti, quindi, di conseguenza, il segnale sarà su Sell. Nelle impostazioni
Anaconda LD
Yerzhan Satov
Indicatori
L'Indicatore a quadrante "Anaconda LD" è un indicatore di inversione per il mercato Forex e principalmente per le Opzioni Binarie. L'algoritmo è scritto sulla base di modelli di inversione. È meglio usarlo insieme ad altri indicatori per filtrare i segnali. Anche con quelli standard in MT4, anche altri personalizzati. Particolarmente adatti sono gli indicatori di canale o di livello... Per diversi beni è necessario selezionare il tempo di scadenza. Che su coppie diverse compongono 1-5 barre.
Cripton
Yerzhan Satov
Indicatori
L'indicatore a quadrante per opzioni binarie e Forex è un indicatore di inversione. Creato e scritto sulla base di modelli di inversione. Si consiglia per le opzioni binarie di metterlo sul grafico M5. Entra nelle offerte per 1-3 bar. Su una risorsa diversa, a seconda delle sessioni di trading, è necessario selezionare il tempo di scadenza.  È possibile modificare le impostazioni nelle variabili esterne. Pertanto, è possibile aumentare e diminuire la frequenza dei segnali. Le frecce dell'indic
Create a cool signal
Yerzhan Satov
Indicatori
L'indicatore a quadrante "crea un segnale freddo" per il mercato delle opzioni binarie e Forex è una sorta di costruttore dei suoi segnali! In cui tu stesso Puoi scegliere le tue condizioni di segnale in base a 10 indicatori standard in MT4 e oltre a un altro indicatore buffer di terze parti, che puoi aggiungere alla variabile "buffer indicators". È fatto semplicemente! Prescrivi il nome del tuo indicatore e prescrivi i suoi numeri (li troverai nella sezione dei colori in cui sono indicati i n
Highway pro
Yerzhan Satov
Indicatori
L'indicatore per le opzioni binarie e Forex "Highway profits" si basa sul principio di trovare il prezzo dietro le linee del canale. Dopo che il prezzo supera il canale e inizia gradualmente a tornare ad esso, è allora che appariranno i segnali. Il trading di un tale indicatore è molto facile e conveniente. E possono essere scambiati anche da un trader alle prime armi o da un trader con molti anni di esperienza. Per ogni risorsa è necessario selezionare le proprie impostazioni. Ad esempio, il
Cool volumes
Yerzhan Satov
Indicatori
L'indicatore a quadrante "cool volumes" è stato creato sulla base dei volumi in teak su MT4. L'indicatore stesso tiene traccia in un determinato periodo di tempo (selezione del periodo di tempo) del numero di volumi per l'acquisto o la vendita. E quando c'è un eccesso anomalo dei volumi di venditori o acquirenti, emette un segnale per vendere o acquistare. Nella finestra in basso vengono disegnati grafici a barre colorati, in cui il colore verde mostra la predominanza degli acquirenti al mome
Space signals
Yerzhan Satov
Indicatori
L'indicatore di segnale Space signals è il mio nuovo sviluppo per il trading nei mercati FOREX e delle opzioni binarie. L'algoritmo dell'indicatore è registrato in modo che rintracci la tendenza e segnali alla fine del movimento correttivo dei Prezzi. Nelle impostazioni, puoi impostare tu stesso il periodo dei segnali. Maggiore è il valore nella variabile "periodo", più rari saranno i segnali. Ma saranno naturalmente di qualità superiore.  Puoi anche selezionare i codici delle frecce sul graf
GoGo Trend signals
Yerzhan Satov
Indicatori
L'indicatore per il trading sul mercato Forex e le Opzioni Binarie è scritto sulla base dell'indicatore standard MT4 della media mobile semplice. Ma la differenza dall'indicatore standard è che le sue linee sono ridipinte in colori diversi a seconda dello Stato della tendenza. Se il colore è verde, la tendenza per l'acquisto. Se rosso, poi in vendita. Durante il cambiamento di fase di tendenza, viene visualizzato un avviso sonoro insieme a un buffer sul grafico al centro delle linee. Pertanto, è
Dynamic POC Hi Tf
Yerzhan Satov
Indicatori
The new Dynamic PACK Hi Tf indicator is based on tick volumes. The middle line shows the average price for the selected period of the selected senior timeframe. The upper and lower lines show the maximum/minimum of the same selected period of the same timeframe. In the settings, the user can optionally choose which timeframe and bar calculation period he needs. You can also change the style, thickness, and color of each of the lines.  In the "StsrtBars" parameter, you can select the start peri
Level Delta
Yerzhan Satov
Indicatori
The Level DELTA indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) – a powerful volume analysis tool that stands out with its capabilities and accuracy. Indicator Description The Level DELTA indicator is designed for volume analysis in a separate MT4 window. Its main task is to identify and display divergences, allowing traders to make more informed and timely decisions. Indicator Features Volume Analysis : The indicator analyzes volumes in financial markets, allowing you to see how volumes are distributed over d
Volume Poc Wvap
Yerzhan Satov
Indicatori
The "Volume POC WVAP" Indicator is a revolutionary tool for traders seeking in-depth analysis across various financial markets. This unique indicator, based on tick volumes in the MT4 terminal, provides indispensable information for making informed trading decisions in the following markets: Forex, binary options, cryptocurrency, spot, futures, and indices. Key Features: WVAP Line: Weighted Volume Average Price: The WVAP calculates the weighted volume average price on the selected timeframe, all
Quantum Dynamic POC Hi Tf
Yerzhan Satov
Indicatori
Quantum Dynamic POC Hi Tf for MT5 Description: The "Quantum Dynamic POC Hi Tf" is a unique indicator developed for volume analysis. It is suitable for both real volumes (on futures contracts) and tick volumes (on the Forex market). The indicator is a channel tool consisting of three lines that dynamically change depending on the selected timeframe: Middle Line : the main dynamic Point of Control (POC), which reflects the average volume price. Upper Line : the maximum of the selected timeframe. L
Quqntum Delta
Yerzhan Satov
Indicatori
The Quantum   DELTA indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) – a powerful volume analysis tool that stands out with its capabilities and accuracy. Indicator Description The Quantum   DELTA indicator is designed for volume analysis in a separate MT5 window. Its main task is to identify and display divergences, allowing traders to make more informed and timely decisions. Indicator Features Volume Analysis : The indicator analyzes volumes in financial markets, allowing you to see how volumes are distribute
MACD Signals LTF
Yerzhan Satov
Indicatori
Title: MACD Signals Discover the MACD Signals indicator – your reliable assistant in the world of trading! Description: The "MACD Signals" indicator is designed to make your trading more successful and efficient. It displays signals on the main chart as bright vertical lines that are easy to spot. You can customize the color and thickness of these lines to perfectly match your style and preferences. Features: Signals: Vertical lines on the main chart that stand out among other elements.
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione