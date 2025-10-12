POC, Volume Profile, Market Profile, Volume Indicator, Dynamic POC, Tick Volume, Forex Volume The Dynamic POC Hi Tf Arrow indicator is a reliable volume analysis tool (volume profile, market profile, tick volume) for accurately determining POC levels and price reactions.

📊 Dynamic POC Hi Tf arrow for MT4

Description

Dynamic POC Hi Tf arrow is a professional volume analysis indicator designed to accurately identify key price levels and market direction.

It is built on tick volume data and displays dynamic POC (Point of Control) levels, adapting to the selected higher timeframe in real time.

The indicator consists of three lines:

🔴 Upper line — the maximum (high) of the selected higher timeframe.

🟡 Middle line (POC) — the dynamic average price of volumes (dashed line).

🔵 Lower line — the minimum (low) of the selected higher timeframe.

Additionally, each candle displays:

📈 the total tick volume as numeric values;

🎯 the POC level of each individual candle.

Main Features & Advantages

✅ Dynamic Adaptation:

The indicator automatically adjusts to changing market conditions and updates levels in real time.

✅ Flexible Settings:

You can choose any higher timeframe (H1, H4, D1, etc.), as well as define the calculation period and starting point — day, week, or month.

✅ Visual Clarity:

Bright color lines and clear volume display make market analysis quick and intuitive.

✅ Universal Application:

Works on all trading instruments — Forex, CFDs, and Futures (based on both real and tick volumes).

Trading Signals

📈 Buy Signal:

When the price breaks the middle POC line from bottom to top — open a BUY position.

📉 Sell Signal:

When the price breaks the POC line from top to bottom — open a SELL position.

🎯 Stop Loss & Take Profit:

Place the Stop Loss slightly above/below the POC line or the nearest swing high/low.

Set Take Profit at the upper or lower indicator line.

Partial profit-taking on these levels is also possible to reduce risk.

Recommended Settings

For M5 chart → use higher timeframe H1 .

For M15 chart → use higher timeframe H4 or D1.

These parameters provide the best balance between signal accuracy and stability.

Benefits of Using Dynamic POC Hi Tf arrow

📊 Identifies key support and resistance levels based on volume distribution.

⚙️ Helps make well-informed trading decisions.

💡 Reduces trading risks and increases profitability.

🧭 Simple and intuitive — suitable for traders of all levels.

✨ Dynamic POC Hi Tf arrow — a smart and reliable tool for traders who value precision, clarity, and volume-based insights.

Perfect for scalping, intraday, and swing trading strategies.