Correction researcher (СR) Remember, an advisor is just a tool that allows you to follow a trading strategy without the psychological burden of manual trading. This MT5 expert advisor works well in uptrends. Gold is in an uptrend from 2022 to 2025 and is likely to continue to grow rapidly for another 2-3 years.

The Expert Advisor looks for the bottom of a pullback or correction to enter a buy trade in line with the trend. The Expert Advisor does not use a grid of orders, Martingale or locking. The Advisor (Correction researcher) is the result of months of work combining different trading approaches into a single trading strategy.

It incorporates elements of Smart Money and Elliott Wave. The timing of trading also plays a significant role. It is best to avoid periods of excessive volatility, especially before and during important news releases.

For smooth trading with an annual profit of 50-80% for every 1000 USD, the lot size can be 0.01. The drawdown will not exceed 20% (for periods with a prolonged flat). We choose the M15 timeframe. The multiplier is chosen according to the trader's comfort level. For example, I prefer quick deals, so for automatic trading I choose a multiplier of x1 on M5.

Reminder: Backtests in the strategy tester always show worse results than they would in real trading, but always test the EA on a demo account for at least 2-3 months. This will give you time to get used to the EA's performance.

I recommend starting with a small lot and withdrawing your initial deposit after your balance doubles. You can continue trading with a lot that is twice or three times larger. If you are not too greedy, you will have enough reserves to survive any market conditions.

For aggressive deposit growth with a return from 500% per annum (at x1.5 on M15) to 1380% (at x2.5 on M30), choose a lot size of 0.1 per $1000. Drawdown can reach 80%. One or two weeks of trend rally is enough to double the deposit. However, with this type of trading, the risk of losing the deposit increases significantly!











