All M1 currency pairs

This script is designed to automatically open charts for all available forex pairs on the MetaTrader 4 platform, as well as the gold (XAUUSD) chart. The script iterates through all symbols available on the platform, determines which of them are forex pairs, and opens their charts on the M1 (one minute) timeframe.

Key Features:

  • Gold Chart Opening: The script automatically opens the XAUUSD (gold/dollar) chart if this symbol is available from your broker. If the gold symbol is not found, an error message is displayed.

  • Automatic Forex Pair Detection: The script iterates through all available symbols on the platform and checks whether they are forex pairs. It does this by verifying if the symbol consists of two recognized currencies, such as USD, EUR, GBP, etc.

  • Forex Pair Chart Opening: For each detected forex pair, the script opens a chart on the M1 timeframe. This allows for quick and automatic display of all necessary forex instruments on the platform's main screen.

Benefits:

  • Automation: The script significantly saves the trader's time by automatically opening all forex pairs and gold charts, which is convenient for daily analysis and trading.

  • Flexibility: The script only considers symbols that meet the criteria of forex pairs, avoiding opening charts for other instruments such as CFDs, futures, etc.

  • Ease of Use: No additional settings or parameters are required. Simply run the script, and it will perform all necessary actions automatically.

This script is ideal for traders who work with multiple currency pairs and gold, providing quick and convenient access to all necessary charts in one window.


Prodotti consigliati
TakeProfit Catcher
Mikhail Kontsevoy
Utilità
It is so very disappointing when the price does not have enough points to achieve Take Profit and makes a reversal. This EA sets virtual levels near the TakeProfit levels. This EA sets virtual levels next to TakeProfit orders. If these levels are reached by price, breakeven or trailing stop is applied for an order. Features This EA does not set new orders. The aim of this EA is to manage stop losses of existing orders that are set by another EA or manually (magic number equals 0). For correct w
Symbol Manager
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
Utilità
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
News Scalping Executor Pro Utility for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Utilità
News Scalping Executor Pro is an utility which helps to trade high impact and huge volatility   news . This utility helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading you
Virtual Collider Manual
IPA Investments LTD
Utilità
Virtual Collider Manual   is a trading assistant with a built-in panel for manual trading. It automatically moves a position opened by a trader in profit using innovative adaptive grid algorithm of averaging and adaptive pyramiding Know-how of the grid algorithm of averaging and pyramiding of the   Virtual Collider Manual   trading robot is based on fully automatic adaptation of all characteristics of dynamically build order grid and pyramid with actual price movement with no need for adjusting
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Utilità
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
SL and TP Setter
Giacomo Barone
4 (1)
Utilità
Puoi aprire un trade manualmente (one click) e questo EA penserà a posizionare SL E TP. SL e TP vengono inseriti in base ai Pips che specifichi nella schermata di input. Puoi anche scegliere SL e TP monetari. SL e TP vengono definiti in base al prezzo medio ponderato (PMC), quindi se apri una nuova operazione SL e TP verranno aggiornati in base al nuovo PMC. Il PMC non è unico, ma differenziato tra operazioni buy e operazioni sell (informazione utile solo se apri operazioni di segno opposto sul
FREE
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
Thi Ngo
5 (2)
Utilità
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
ASTA Trade Manager
Steve Kandio
Utilità
ASTA Trade Manager is a semi-automated trading tool designed to assist professional traders in Exit Strategy Management . This EA will not open trading positions automatically. This version is made to manage manual transactions on 1 chart (pair) only. For the Multipair version, you can check the product at:  ASTA Multipair Trade Manager . FEATURES: 1. Entry and Exit Panel Order Panel: Buy, Sell and Pending Orders Exit Button: Close All Order, Close All Buy, Close All Sell Can be used on strategy
TropangFX Auto TP and SL MT4
Jordanilo Sarili
Utilità
FREE UNTIL FEBRUARY 14, 2023 SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. This version is only auto set of Takeprofit and StopLoss Main Version  of  TropangFX:   MT4 Version  |  MT5 Version Recommended timeframe:   H1 Supported currency pairs:  GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURCHF ,   USDCAD, USDCHF ,  AUDCAD, EURCAD, EURAUD and many more... Requirements The EA requires good brokerage conditions:   low spread   and   slippage   during the rollover time. I advise using a really   good ECN brok
FREE
Lucky Trade Panel MT4
Nina Yermolenko
5 (1)
Utilità
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.75 (20)
Utilità
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT4 — Assistente di Trading Multifunzione Oltre 66 funzioni integrate per la gestione completa del trading e dell’analisi del mercato. Unisce gestione del rischio, ordini intelligenti e analisi tecnica in un’unica piattaforma. Adatto a Forex, indici, azioni, criptovalute e metalli. Perché i trader lo scelgono Trading con un solo clic Calcolo automatico di rischio e volume Ordini intelligenti: grid, OCO, ordini nascosti, SL/TP virtuali Gestione avanzata: trailing stop, br
SL TP Manager Utility
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilità
SL-TP Manager Utility for MT4 - Professional Risk Management Tool Advanced Position Protection & Profit Management SL-TP Manager Utility is a powerful, intuitive tool designed for traders who want precise control over their risk management. This utility provides a sleek interface for setting, modifying, and managing your Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop levels with just a few clicks. Key Features: Dual Mode Operation: Set values in pips or absolute price with a simple toggle Independent
Sessions NY London Tokyo
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilità
L'indicateur montre les heures d'ouverture des bourses mondiales. Vous aide à voir quels marchés sont actuellement les plus actifs Découvrez mon  #1 Pro  Utility : 66+ fonctionnalités, incluant cet outil  |   Contactez-moi  si vous avez des questions Aide à sélectionner les instruments les plus volatils en ce moment; Particulièrement utile pour les traders intraday; 1) Lors de l'utilisation sur des délais 1H et inférieurs: les lignes correspondront à la position réelle des barres sur le graphiq
OTRX Fimathe Backtest
Fabio Rocha
Utilità
OTRX Fimathe Backtest is a tool for the Trader or Enthusiast who uses the Fimathe technique created by Trader Marcelo Ferreira to carry out his training and validate if he can obtain profitability. In this tool you will be able to: 1. Define whether you are looking for a buy or sell entry. (Trend). 2. Define by clicking twice on the horizontal lines where your Reference Zone and your Neutral Zone will be. 3. Monitor the entry, subcycle and exit of the trade. 4. Trading Summary, Daily, Week
FREE
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicatori
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
JanosikFX Scalping Trade Panel
ROBERT URBANSKI
3.5 (2)
Utilità
The Best One Scalping Trade Panel functional manual trade panel with risk reward, auto SL by candle ( original solution), lot size calculation, one-click trading, scale in and out of trades (partial close),  Works with all symbols not just currency pairs, perfect works on DAX, NASDAQ, GOLD, ...... I earn every day during live stream on ZakopiecFX - join Me Risk by lot Risk by percent SL by points SL by Candle, Renko, RangeBar ( original solution) TP by point TP by Risk/Reward Auto Trailing by P
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
SL InfoPanel
Sergei Lopukhov
Utilità
SL InfoPanel is an information panel that displays operational trading information on the current instrument. The panel contains the following information: The first column: The fixed profit for the specified period of time and the percentage of this profit to the current deposit (the time period is configured in the "Account History"). The value is colored blue if there is a profit and red if there is a loss. Open Long orders (number of lots/number of orders). Open Short orders (number of l
Mobile Automatic Risk Manager
David Lopez Carazo
Utilità
Have you ever struggled to calculate the correct position size when trading on MT4 or MT5 from your mobile device? Often, while using clunky external calculators, you miss crucial trading opportunities or end up making costly mistakes. Our app is specifically designed to solve this problem and revolutionize your mobile trading experience. With this innovative solution, you can: Save Time: Forget about frustrating calculators. Our script integrates seamlessly with your MT4 account to automaticall
MakingAssistantNetworker
Iurii Kuksov
Utilità
Questo è un pannello comune che espone una rete di ordini di acquisto e vendita. Chiude questo consulente per l'ordine di profitto definito nelle impostazioni. Quindi, c'è un parametro e si chiama Ladder che include che la distanza tra gli ordini inizia ad aumentare di punti specificati dal parametro ladder (qui, nelle impostazioni principali è di 10 punti) significa un secondo ordine di 10 punti, un terzo ordine di 20 punti, un quarto ordine di 40 punti, ecc. Quindi, cosa c'è in questo consul
Smartility
Syed Oarasul Islam
Utilità
This utility is designed to help you with your Manual Trading. It allows different ways of closing trades. It can display total number of BUY and SELL orders individually and also their individual profits. It can enter trades without stopl loss and take profits. However upon selecting UseStopLossTakeProfit from the settings it can use best possible stop loss and take profits based on the market conditions. Upon selecting the CloseOppositeTrades  from the settings it can close opposite trades. Fo
Prop Trade Assistant
Michal Hrubes
Utilità
Prop Trade Assistant — Smart Prop Account Manager Overview Prop Trade Assistant is a utility designed for traders using prop firm accounts (e.g., FTMO, MFF, The Funded Trader, MyForexFunds, etc.). It functions as a risk management tool and dashboard, providing real-time tracking of drawdown, current PnL, profit targets, and other account metrics. Features Calculates profit and loss based on lot size, stop loss (SL), take profit (TP), and break-even (BE) Accepts input values in pips, currency
FREE
Auto BE 2 Edition
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilità
Auto BE #2 Edition – Trade Exit and ADR Panel Utility (MT4) Overview Auto BE #2 Edition is a MetaTrader 4 utility that manages trade exits using automatic stop-loss placement, breakeven protection, and an optional partial-close mechanism. It also includes an ADR (Average Daily Range) panel that displays market range and volatility data directly on the chart. The tool helps traders maintain consistent, rules-based trade management whether trading manually or through Expert Advisors. Main Functio
FREE
TSTrendLineSymbol
Salvatore Labriola
Utilità
Utility, which draws buy or sell trendlines, which can also become support or resistances able to close any position on the screen Algorithm that calculates the gain of the position, at the touch closure of the line.   The benefits you get: Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M1 to Weekly. Easy to use screen control panel. Audible warning messages at the touch of the line. Easy to use.
EasyTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilità
EasyTradePad – Pannello di trading per MetaTrader 4 EasyTradePad   è uno strumento per il trading manuale e semi-automatico. Il pannello consente una rapida gestione di ordini e posizioni, nonché calcoli di gestione del rischio con un solo clic. Caratteristiche del pannello: Apri e chiudi le negoziazioni con rischio predefinito (% o valuta di deposito) Imposta SL e TP in punti, percentuali o valori monetari Calcola automaticamente il rapporto rischio/rendimento Sposta lo stop loss al pareggio C
Smart Backtest
Mr Chaiyaporn Boonsamorn
Utilità
For those who are still not confident in their system or are testing new techniques to make it easier without wasting time to change the charts one by one, we recommend EA Smart Backtest to help you backtest your system efficiently. -The EA is intended to Backtest your system.   -Able to open buy or sell in visual mode and can modify values ​​for LOT, SL, TP.   -The chart also shows the Balance Equity Profit status. -Can choose to close, Buy, Close, Sell
PanelKjutaMultiTerminal
Jurii Kuvshinov
Utilità
Panel "panel_kjutaMultiTerminal" for trading. Opens, modifies, closes and deletes trading and pending orders from the chart using virtual lines, buttons and the active information terminal. Automatically opens an order by indicator levels. Hints in Russian, English or disabled. It has a number of functions for trailing virtual Take Profit lines and limit orders. Displays information on the active information terminal.  Hides and includes virtual lines S/L , T / P, buttons "<>","M","X", as well a
Smart Key Trade Manager
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
Utilità
La maggior parte dei trader al dettaglio non è in grado di gestire il rischio e fa saltare i conti rischiando eccessivamente o facendo trading eccessivo. Questo strumento automatizza completamente il drawdown e la gestione del rischio, lasciando che un trader si concentri solo sui propri inserimenti. È il primo e unico gestore commerciale che utilizza l'azione dei prezzi con la sua funzione Aggressive Risk Control per chiudere automaticamente le posizioni parziali quando il prezzo va contro il
AIS Forest Fire Trend
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicatori
Una delle sequenze numeriche è chiamata "Sequenza di incendi boschivi". È stata riconosciuta come una delle nuove sequenze più belle. La sua caratteristica principale è che questa sequenza evita andamenti lineari, anche quelli più brevi. È questa proprietà che ha costituito la base di questo indicatore. Quando si analizza una serie temporale finanziaria, questo indicatore cerca di rifiutare tutte le possibili opzioni di tendenza. E solo se fallisce, riconosce la presenza di una tendenza e dà il
Lot by Risk
Sergey Vasilev
4.83 (23)
Utilità
Il pannello di trading Lot by Risk è progettato per il trading manuale. È un mezzo alternativo per inviare ordini. La prima caratteristica del pannello è la comoda emissione di ordini utilizzando linee di controllo. La seconda caratteristica è il calcolo del volume della transazione per un determinato rischio in presenza di una linea stop loss. Le linee di controllo sono impostate utilizzando i tasti di scelta rapida: take profit-tasto T predefinito; price-tasto P predefinito; stop loss-tasto
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze specifiche.
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copia Gatto MT4) non è solo un semplice copiatore locale di operazioni; è un quadro completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione, progettato per le sfide del trading moderno. Dai challenge delle prop firm alla gestione dei conti personali, si adatta a ogni situazione grazie a una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata delle operazioni. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilità
Seconds Chart — uno strumento unico per creare grafici in secondi su MetaTrader 4 . Con Seconds Chart , puoi generare grafici con timeframe definiti in secondi, ottenendo una flessibilità e una precisione d'analisi ideali, non disponibili nei grafici standard in minuti o ore. Ad esempio, il timeframe S15 indica un grafico con candele di 15 secondi. Puoi utilizzare qualsiasi indicatore, expert advisor e script. È facile utilizzarli proprio come nei grafici standard. A differenza degli strumenti s
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilità
Copiatore commerciale per MetaTrader 4.       Copia le operazioni, le posizioni e gli ordini forex da qualsiasi conto. È uno dei migliori copiatori commerciali       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       per il       COPYLOT MT4       versione (o       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       per il       COPYLOT MT5       versione). Versione MT5 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Versione
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilità
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilità
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilità
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilità
Equity Protect Pro: Il tuo esperto di protezione del conto completo per un trading senza preoccupazioni Se stai cercando funzionalità come protezione del conto, protezione del capitale proprio, protezione del portafoglio, protezione multi-strategia, protezione dei profitti, raccolta dei profitti, sicurezza del trading, programmi di controllo del rischio, controllo automatico del rischio, liquidazione automatica, liquidazione condizionale, liquidazione programmata, liquidazione dinamica, trailin
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilità
Basket EA MT4 è un potente strumento per la presa di profitto e un sistema completo di protezione del conto, tutto in una soluzione semplice e intuitiva. Il suo scopo principale è quello di offrire un controllo totale sul profitto e la perdita complessiva del conto, gestendo tutte le posizioni aperte a livello di "cestino" (basket) e non singolarmente. L’EA offre una serie completa di funzionalità a livello di basket, come take profit, stop loss, break even e trailing stop. Questi possono essere
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilità
Il MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider è uno strumento facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali a Telegram, trasformando il tuo account in un fornitore di segnali. Il formato dei messaggi è completamente personalizzabile! Tuttavia, per un uso semplice, puoi anche optare per un modello predefinito e abilitare o disabilitare parti specifiche del messaggio. [ Dimostrativo ]  [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT5 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilità
Expert Advisor Risk Manager per MT4 è un programma molto importante e secondo me necessario per ogni trader. Con questo Expert Advisor sarai in grado di controllare il rischio nel tuo conto di trading. Il controllo del rischio e del profitto può essere effettuato sia in termini monetari che in termini percentuali. Affinché l'Expert Advisor funzioni, è sufficiente allegarlo al grafico della coppia di valute e impostare i valori di rischio accettabili nella valuta del deposito o in % del saldo
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilità
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilità
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (inclusi quelli privati e restrittivi) direttamente sul tuo MT4.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare le negoziazioni. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente attraente. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia a utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida dell'utente + Demo  | Versione MT5 | Versione Discord
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilità
Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilità
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT4: la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con   Telegram su MT4   , l'utility all'avanguardia progettata per copiare i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 4, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa soluzione affidabile garantisce un'esecuzione impeccabile dei segnali con una precisione e opzioni di personalizzazione senza pari, risparmiando tempo e aumentando la tua efficienza. [ Instruction
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilità
Fai trading automaticamente su zone di supporto e resistenza o di domanda e offerta una volta identificate le aree chiave da cui vuoi fare trading. Questo EA ti consente di disegnare zone di acquisto e vendita con un solo clic e poi posizionarle esattamente dove ti aspetti che il prezzo cambi. L'EA monitora quindi quelle zone e farà trading automaticamente in base all'azione del prezzo che specifichi per le zone. Una volta che il trading iniziale è stato eseguito, l'EA uscirà in profitto nella
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilità
Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Utilizzando il nostro pannello di trading, puoi fare trading con un clic dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. Calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni che semplificano la vita di un trader e lo aiutano a condurre le proprie attività di trading in modo molto più rapido e conveniente. Suggerimenti gra
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Utilità
Chiusura delle posizioni in MetaTrader 4 al raggiungimento del profitto/perdita totale con la funzione di trailing del profitto. Puoi abilitare le fermate virtuali (ordine separato) . Calcolo e chiusura per le posizioni ACQUISTA e VENDI separatamente (Separate BUY SELL) . Chiusura e calcolo di tutti i simboli o solo del simbolo corrente (Tutti i simboli) . Abilita il trailing per il profitto ( Trailing Profit ). Chiudi su profitti e perdite totali su valuta di deposito, punti, o percentuale del
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilità
Partial Closure EA MT4 ti consente di chiudere parzialmente qualsiasi operazione sul tuo conto, manualmente tramite una percentuale scelta della dimensione del lotto e/o per numero di ticket, oppure automaticamente a percentuali specifiche dei livelli di TP/SL, chiudendo una percentuale della dimensione iniziale del lotto su un massimo di 10 livelli di take profit e 10 di stop loss. Può gestire tutte o alcune delle operazioni nel tuo conto specificando o escludendo determinati numeri magici, co
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilità
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilità
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilità
Exp-Averager   è progettato per calcolare la media delle operazioni che hanno ricevuto un certo prelievo aprendo operazioni di media. Il consulente ha la capacità di aprire nuove posizioni in tendenza o contro la tendenza attuale. Include anche una funzione intelligente di trailing stop che si applica a una serie di posizioni. Il consulente può aumentare o diminuire la dimensione del lotto delle posizioni. Questa è una strategia ampiamente utilizzata per riportare le posizioni in perdita al pre
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilità
Trade Manager per aiutarti a entrare e uscire rapidamente dalle operazioni calcolando automaticamente il tuo rischio. Incluse funzionalità che ti aiutano a prevenire l'eccessivo trading, il vendetta trading e il trading emotivo. Le operazioni possono essere gestite automaticamente e i parametri di performance del conto possono essere visualizzati in un grafico. Queste caratteristiche rendono questo pannello ideale per tutti i trader manuali e aiuta a migliorare la piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Suppo
Altri dall’autore
All Open Charts using Template
Damir Duseev
Utilità
This script in MQL4 is designed to automatically apply a specified template to all open charts in the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal. It allows you to quickly and efficiently update all open charts by adding an indicator or modifying other settings defined in the template. Script Description and Capabilities: Automation : The script automates the process of applying a template to all open charts, which is particularly useful when you need to update multiple charts with the same settings. For inst
Super Tranplin
Damir Duseev
Indicatori
he "Super Trampoline" is an innovative trading indicator designed to simplify decision-making in financial markets. It analyzes chart data and provides clear and timely signals on when to buy or sell an asset, based on a proven strategy of candlestick pattern analysis. Product Advantages: Intuitive Interface : "Super Trampoline" integrates directly into your trading terminal, displaying signals as simple arrows on the chart. This means you don't need deep technical analysis knowledge to start us
Super Transplant with filter
Damir Duseev
Indicatori
Introducing "Super Transplant with Filter" — a game-changing tool for traders who value precision, reliability, and simplicity. This indicator combines advanced trend analysis techniques with intelligent signal filtering, allowing you to make decisions based on the most relevant data. Benefits of "Super Transplant with Filter": Accuracy in Every Trade : The indicator meticulously analyzes market data, identifying key trends while filtering out false signals. This enables you to make more informe
BoxEA
Damir Duseev
Experts
Advantages and Functionality BoxEA v1.10 is a modern and efficient trading advisor designed to analyze historical price levels to identify optimal entry points in the market. This product is suitable for both novice and experienced traders, offering automated trade management and risk minimization. Advantages: Historical Data Analysis : The advisor identifies key support and resistance levels based on historical price data within a specified period. Automated Trading : Places and manages orders
Trade Shield
Damir Duseev
Utilità
Trade Shield – Innovative Solution for Automated Trade Management Description: Trade Shield is a powerful and flexible trading expert advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 , designed to automatically close trades based on predefined conditions. It analyzes volume sequences , monitors drawdown , and closes trades with specific comments when the conditions are met. The EA is built to enhance trading account security , prevent signific Advantages of Trade Shield Flexible Trade Monitoring Supports trackin
ATR Gold Sniper
Damir Duseev
Experts
ATR Gold Sniper EA – High-Precision Scalper for Gold & Forex ATR Gold Sniper EA is a professional automated trading system for MetaTrader 4 , designed for intensive scalping on gold (XAU/USD) and other currency pairs. The EA utilizes Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), Stochastic Oscillator, and ATR to identify precise market entries and exits, ensuring high trading frequency and optimal risk-reward ratios . Fully automated trading with no manual intervention required! What Makes A
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione