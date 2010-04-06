All M1 currency pairs

This script is designed to automatically open charts for all available forex pairs on the MetaTrader 4 platform, as well as the gold (XAUUSD) chart. The script iterates through all symbols available on the platform, determines which of them are forex pairs, and opens their charts on the M1 (one minute) timeframe.

Key Features:

Gold Chart Opening: The script automatically opens the XAUUSD (gold/dollar) chart if this symbol is available from your broker. If the gold symbol is not found, an error message is displayed.

Automatic Forex Pair Detection: The script iterates through all available symbols on the platform and checks whether they are forex pairs. It does this by verifying if the symbol consists of two recognized currencies, such as USD, EUR, GBP, etc.

Forex Pair Chart Opening: For each detected forex pair, the script opens a chart on the M1 timeframe. This allows for quick and automatic display of all necessary forex instruments on the platform's main screen.

Benefits:

Automation: The script significantly saves the trader's time by automatically opening all forex pairs and gold charts, which is convenient for daily analysis and trading.

Flexibility: The script only considers symbols that meet the criteria of forex pairs, avoiding opening charts for other instruments such as CFDs, futures, etc.

Ease of Use: No additional settings or parameters are required. Simply run the script, and it will perform all necessary actions automatically.

This script is ideal for traders who work with multiple currency pairs and gold, providing quick and convenient access to all necessary charts in one window.



