EA from Claude Sonnet MT5

Fully automatic advisor, XAUUSD. Timeframe m30.
MT5 platform
Claude 3.5 Sonnet deeply analyzed all Gold quotes from high timeframes, in order to find the MAXIMUM safe strategy;
identified a pattern specifically for XAUUSD.
Minimum Deposit = 100 USD for every 0.01 lot.
  • The advisor trades without grids and Martingale,
  • stop loss is set as quickly as possible and then only decreases.

  1. According to the recommendation of Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Gold trading occurs only in one direction - Buy. Such a unidirectional advisor has an advantage: Gold will sooner and further grow.
  2. Trading is carried out by breaking through levels - this is the simplest and most reliable way to trade XAUUSD.
Attention:

Transactions are made rarely.


Risk recommendation:
2% is recommended for each transaction.

Advisor settings:
  • Period1 = 270 - number of bars to track the level;
  • ProfitTargetCoef1 = 5.2 - profit ratio;
  • StopLossCoef1 = 3.2 - loss ratio;
  • TrailingStopCoef1 = 3.42 - coefficient for trailing;
  • InitialCapital - you can allocate only part of the deposit for trading under this advisor (used if other advisors with a correlation to this one are trading in the Portfolio)
Caution:

Profitability in the past does not guarantee profitability in the future!

Be careful!

The author sells this software product ONLY from this Market mql5.com. I regularly review all my advisors, correct errors and improve them.

All advisors with the same name on other trading platforms are fraudulent!

