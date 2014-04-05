EA from Claude Sonnet MT5
- Experts
- Sergey Demin
- Version: 1.40
- Activations: 10
Fully automatic advisor, XAUUSD. Timeframe m30.
MT5 platform
Claude 3.5 Sonnet deeply analyzed all Gold quotes from high timeframes, in order to find the MAXIMUM safe strategy;
identified a pattern specifically for XAUUSD.
Minimum Deposit = 100 USD for every 0.01 lot.
- The advisor trades without grids and Martingale,
- stop loss is set as quickly as possible and then only decreases.
- According to the recommendation of Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Gold trading occurs only in one direction - Buy. Such a unidirectional advisor has an advantage: Gold will sooner and further grow.
- Trading is carried out by breaking through levels - this is the simplest and most reliable way to trade XAUUSD.
Attention:
Transactions are made rarely.
Risk recommendation:
2% is recommended for each transaction.
Advisor settings:
- Period1 = 270 - number of bars to track the level;
- ProfitTargetCoef1 = 5.2 - profit ratio;
- StopLossCoef1 = 3.2 - loss ratio;
- TrailingStopCoef1 = 3.42 - coefficient for trailing;
- InitialCapital - you can allocate only part of the deposit for trading under this advisor (used if other advisors with a correlation to this one are trading in the Portfolio)
Caution:
Profitability in the past does not guarantee profitability in the future!
Be careful!
The author sells this software product ONLY from this Market mql5.com. I regularly review all my advisors, correct errors and improve them.
All advisors with the same name on other trading platforms are fraudulent!