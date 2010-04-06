Omni Gold MT5


Omni Gold is a trading system designed to deliver precision and consistency by combining trend analysis with pending orders. This innovative approach ensures accuracy in trade execution while adhering to a disciplined risk management framework.


Launch promo!
  • 10 spots available at current price!
  • Next Price 1249$
  • Final price 3,000$

Key Highlights:

  1. Risk-Averse Strategy: The Omni Gold avoids high-risk techniques such as martingale, grid trading, hedging, or lot multipliers after losses.This methodology minimizes the potential for high drawdowns and promotes long-term capital preservation.
  2. Real-Time Market Adaptability: Omni Gold executes trades based on real-time market conditions, ensuring adaptability to dynamic market environments.
  3. Pending Orders for Precision: By using pending orders, the system ensures optimal entry points, reducing slippage and maximizing trade efficiency.
  4. Comprehensive Stoploss Protection: Every trade is equipped with a stoploss to cap potential losses, safeguarding your investment against unpredictable market moves.
  5. Built-In News Filter: A news filter integrated with MT5's news calendar avoids trading during high-impact events, preventing exposure to sudden price volatility caused by news releases.


Omni Gold Setup & Requirements

Trading Configuration:
Symbol: XAUUSD/GOLD
Timeframe : H1
Minimum Deposit: $100
Account Type: Hedging
Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500

Technical Recommendations:

Virtual Private Server (VPS): Ensure uninterrupted trading by running Omni Gold on a VPS for a stable connection.
News Filter: Utilizes MT5's built-in news calendar for automatic filtering of high-impact events—no manual URL or GMT settings required.



Backtesting Details:
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: H1 
Testing Period: 2024–2025
Modeling: "Every Tick based on real ticks" modeling is recommended for the most accurate results.
Starting Balance: $100 or higher.
Leverage: 1:100 or more.
Settings: Use the provided setfile for optimized results.


Support & Setup Assistance:

Setting up Omni Gold is simple. User only need to upload the setfile, enabling you to start trading right away. For personalized assistance or inquiries, contact our support team via private message. We are committed to helping you maximize your trading performance.

Risk Warning:
Trading involves significant risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Ensure that you fully understand the risks before using Omni Gold.

Omni Gold is the ideal Expert Advisor for traders seeking precision, adaptability, and disciplined risk management.


