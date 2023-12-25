Bitcoin Wizard MT5
Bitcoin Wizard is designed for trading Bitcoin by placing pending orders based on high low at certain periods by taking advantage of strong momentum.
Why Bitcoin Wizard :
- Bitcoin Wizard is a fully automatic trade system, trade 24/7.
- Does not use any risky strategies such as hedging, martingale, grid or multiple orders.
- Every trade is protected by a stoploss.
|SET UP
|Symbol
|BTCUSD/BITCOIN
|Timeframe
|M15, H1
|Type of account
|Standard,Hedging,Leverage 1:500
|Setting
|Need Setfile
|Minimum/Recommended Deposit
|100$/1000$
1. Manage Open Positions
- Period in bars for indicators : How many bars should look back
2. Manage Lots and Money
- Autolot Type: select autolots type
- Fixed Money size: Fill in money to manage (Example: your Balance 1000, fill in Fixed Money size=200, Autolot = 1000/200=5 x 0.01 =0.05, so every 200$ increase, the lot will increase by 0.01)
- Fixed Lot size
- Risk Per Trade %
- Maximal Lots: max lots per trade
3. Recovery
- Lot Coefficient Recovery (0=OFF): Lot Multiplier
4. Manage SL-TP Settings
- Stop Loss(in pips): Stop loss in pips
- Take Profit(in pips): Takeprofit in pips
- Trailing: enable/disable Trailing
- Trailing Type: Select trailing type
- Trailing Start (in pips): Trailing starts in pips
- Trailing Size (in pips): Step trailing in pips
- Trailstart in money : Trailing start in money unit
- Trailstep in money : Step trailing in money unit
- Break Even: enable/disable Break even in pips
- Break Even Type : Select break even type
- Break Even Start, in pips : Break even start
- Break Even Step, in pips : Break even step
- Lock start in money : Break even start in money unit
- Lock stop in money : Break even step in money unit
7. Time Management
- Use time control: restrictions on trading hours and days, this only applies to opening a new cycle. Timing use broker's server time.
- Trade Start Time: Time to start trade
- Trade End Time: Time to stop trade
- Trade in Monday: Enable trade in monday
- Trade in Tuesday: Enable trade in Tuesday
- Trade in Wednesday: Enable trade in Wednesday
- Trade in Thursday: Enable trade in Thursday
- Trade in Friday: Enable trade in Friday
- Trade in Saturday: Enable trade in Saturday
- Trade in Sunday: Enable trade in Sunday
- Close All Trades at The End of Time: Close all open position and pending order at the end of time
8. Manage News
- News Filter: Enable/disable news filter
- Stop trade X seconds before the news
- Stop trade X seconds after the news
9. Manage Others
- Delete All Pending Orders if Spread>MaxSpread
- Max Spread (in Pips): maximum spread allowed
- Max Slippage (in Pips): maximum slippage allowed
- Magic number : EA identifies open positions based on this magic number.
- Bitcoin Wizard is quite sensitive to differences in slippage and spreads between brokers.
- Before making a purchase, please backtest it at your selected broker to see if it is suitable.
Before buying this product, please make sure you understand the risks involved with trading and that past performance is no guarantee for future results.
