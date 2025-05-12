SignalsSections
Omni Gold
Sugianto

Omni Gold

Sugianto
1 review
Reliability
44 weeks
2 / 710 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 141%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
293
Profit Trades:
238 (81.22%)
Loss Trades:
55 (18.77%)
Best trade:
19.30 USD
Worst trade:
-22.38 USD
Gross Profit:
585.25 USD (37 613 pips)
Gross Loss:
-373.38 USD (23 477 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (14.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
107.21 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
1.16%
Max deposit load:
9.82%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.66
Long Trades:
198 (67.58%)
Short Trades:
95 (32.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.57
Expected Payoff:
0.72 USD
Average Profit:
2.46 USD
Average Loss:
-6.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-15.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-42.32 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
8.99%
Annual Forecast:
109.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.79 USD
Maximal:
45.42 USD (13.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.49% (34.21 USD)
By Equity:
4.61% (13.44 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 293
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 212
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 14K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.30 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
1.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.81 × 5915
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.81 × 177
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.64 × 69
RoboForex-ECN
3.88 × 110
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.02 × 823
63 more...
Average rating:
Nhut Anh Phan
1514
Nhut Anh Phan 2025.05.12 10:39 
 

good !

2025.11.11 04:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.07 16:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.29 16:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.25 16:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.22 16:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.22 04:57
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.74% of days out of 211 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 14:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.12 02:55
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 201 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 04:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.01 13:51
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.4% of days out of 159 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.30 19:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.16 14:48
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.9% of days out of 143 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.15 14:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.14 08:21
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 141 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.05 13:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.30 06:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
