- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
293
Profit Trades:
238 (81.22%)
Loss Trades:
55 (18.77%)
Best trade:
19.30 USD
Worst trade:
-22.38 USD
Gross Profit:
585.25 USD (37 613 pips)
Gross Loss:
-373.38 USD (23 477 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (14.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
107.21 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
1.16%
Max deposit load:
9.82%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.66
Long Trades:
198 (67.58%)
Short Trades:
95 (32.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.57
Expected Payoff:
0.72 USD
Average Profit:
2.46 USD
Average Loss:
-6.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-15.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-42.32 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
8.99%
Annual Forecast:
109.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.79 USD
Maximal:
45.42 USD (13.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.49% (34.21 USD)
By Equity:
4.61% (13.44 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|293
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|212
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|14K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +19.30 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.35 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.67 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.81 × 5915
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.80 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.81 × 177
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.64 × 69
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.88 × 110
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.02 × 823
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
141%
2
710
USD
USD
412
USD
USD
44
100%
293
81%
1%
1.56
0.72
USD
USD
12%
1:500
good !